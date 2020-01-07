Yeti's Brand And Strategy Are Only Getting Stronger

Four months ago, I recommended Yeti stock, (YETI), on the following principles: strong branding, strong financials specifically profit margins, and having a strong product that speaks for itself. Since for the most part, the main product line, nor the quality, haven’t changed since then, I wanted to write a piece looking at their Q3 results, and address some of the comments left on that previous article. Now I will get into why Yeti is stronger than it’s ever been based on increased popularity, strong prioritization of their high margin direct-to-consumer business, and killer sales results.

A Look at the Q3 Earnings Call

Looking at the Q3 financials, everything came out about as I would have expected. Sales growth overall remained strong, increasing 17% from the previous 3 months. This was mostly driven by a 31% increase in Direct-to-Consumer channel net sales compared to only 9% growth in the wholesale channel. Yeti is continuing to prioritize the high margin DTC channel, which I think will be extremely rewarding, and this is apparent through their continued growth in that vertical. Beyond the top line, Yeti is continuing to drive bottom line growth by working on their margins. Adjusted operating income increased 21%, while Net Income increased 25%. This shows Yeti’s continued commitment to driving margin growth with the DTC channel. Additionally, these numbers were negatively impacted by 100 basis points because of continued IPO costs, which will go away as time passes, and increased spending in DTC infrastructure and marketing. While these costs look bad, investments into the DTC channel will pay off overwhelmingly in the future.

Yeti is working to expand outside of the hunting and fishing niche where they are so well known. Multiple comments throughout the earnings call make me believe they are executing this change well. One is about Yeti’s expansion into other outdoor markets, winter sports and golf, which are usually populated by a different crowd than hunting and fishing.

We will have the exclusive right to sell designated product at 32 TPC golf courses, as well as product at 12 tour-run merchandise venues and signature cups at 13 tour and tour champions tournaments. From green grass to snow, we expanded our on-mountain partnerships and activations to 10 mountain resorts, following the three recent additions of Telluride, Snowbowl and Purgatory. - Matt Reintjes, President

While this is still growth focused on the outdoor consumer, it will allow the Yeti brand to continue to expand to new groups of people. Beyond this, as we have seen in the hunting and fishing niche, Yeti’s customers love to recommend the product. This means that Yeti’s spending to introduce themselves to a new segment will yield great results as the product’s success spreads like wildfire through the market.

Additionally, one concern in the past has been Yeti’s lack of growth in the Northeast and Midwest. Golf and snow sports are certainly a staple of these regions and I think that these strategic partnerships, along with additional influencer reach in the space will allow significant growth in these regions.

Another concern was competition. It’s certainly no secret that many companies make similar products to Yeti. Despite this, Yeti prospers based on strong word of mouth because of their quality products and significant amounts of positive earned media. Yeti’s president mentioned in the conference call that they have a 95% peer-to-peer referral rate. That alone differentiates their product from the competitor. I know personally I would always buy a product my friends swore by, rather than an unknown similar looking product. Yeti products are additionally featured and recommended by The Today Show, Men’s Journal, Golf Magazine. and Gear Patrol. These recommendations significantly set Yeti apart from the competition when potential customers are evaluating the reusable bottle and cooler market.

Yeti is Becoming Trendier

Branding is key, especially for a company with a product that can be copied. While many companies make containers that work effectively, Yeti continues to outperform because of the power of their brand. For this reason, Yeti’s brand strength is one of the most essential things to their success, continuing to allow them to take advantage of cheap customer retention, charge higher prices, and take advantage of positive word of mouth and earned media to drive future growth.

Source: Google Trends

Since Yeti’s brand is so important, I think every so often we should check back in to see if it is getting better or worse. As you can see by the above Google Trends data, this year is actually the best holiday season on record for internet interest in Yeti products. Obviously, we have yet to see quarter 4 sales, but this is a strong indication that they will be strong. Additionally, because Yeti is a product so often recommended to friends, a huge amount of holiday season orders will be gifted to people who will love the product and will gift it again this time next year. Yeti’s continued brand growth makes me feel confident that they are not a passing fad, having now been around for many years, and that sales growth will continue in the future.

Executives Continue to Correctly Prioritize Direct-To-Consumer Sales

Google Trends only looks at online traffic and searches. Luckily, this is a great proxy for Yeti’s DTC sales. As mentioned earlier, most of Yeti’s growth is in this lucrative DTC market which increased 31% from the prior year in quarter 3. This makes me feel more certain that Yeti is not saturating the market, and will continue to be able to acquire new customers.

Source: Yeti SEC Filing

Yeti has also shown a commitment to the DTC channel by investing in it heavily. They have recently opened up logistics operations in Salt Lake City, allowing them to more easily and readily tap the West Coast Market. Additionally, they have opened already retail stores in Chicago and Charleston with stores coming soon in Dallas and Denver. Yeti’s new approach of opening locations and pop-up shops in target markets will allow it to more quickly spread geographically than ever before. The risk when a DTC brand starts to establish retail stores is that it will increase costs. Luckily, Yeti is smartly starting slow, aiming for 4-6 stores per year, and is using them to drive overall growth in the area, rather than just a standard retail shop. Preliminary data also says that these select stores increase online DTC sales as well as their own retail sales. This lean and data-driven approach will allow Yeti to further drive high-margin DTC sales.

Downside Risks are Decreasing

In the past, Yeti had a few risks and I believed Yeti would not suffer from them as much as one would think, but as I write this article, a lot of those risks have faded away. I believed that newly IPO’d stocks carry the risk of a follow-up offering and that I didn’t believe Yeti would do it because of their strong cash flows. Admittedly, I was wrong. On November 6th, Yeti announced that some shareholders would publicly sell their shares. I was correct in that Yeti does not need any additional financing, and would not dilute their total shares outstanding. If anything, I see this somewhat positively as it shows that Yeti executives do not believe that the share price is overvalued and that it still has much more room to grow.

In regards to trade, Yeti produces a large amount of their product overseas. Especially in China, this could cause problems if the trade war was to escalate further. Without doing a deep dive into this, it seems as though President Trump has signed the “phase one” deal and will continue to break down those trade walls. In the event this does not happen, Yeti has announced that they will raise prices on some specific models and product lines to mitigate the increased costs. This will allow them to keep most products at their very marketable price points ($29, $39, $199, etc.). While a trade war is obviously bad for them (and everyone else), Yeti would certainly be able to work through it with some success.

Finally, overall recession fears in the US are dropping. The St. Louis Fed reports that risk of a recession was down to 0.8% in November. One of the biggest concerns with Yeti products is that a large recession would kill their sales because they operate in the premium renewable water and cooler space and have cheaper competitors. With a low possibility of a recession, and a strong shown commitment by the Federal Reserve to actively react to risks, it seems Yeti investors should not be worried about a recession for a long time to come.

Still Buy Yeti in 2020

Since I previously looked at Yeti on August 2nd, it has climbed from $30.36 to $35, representing a gain of 15.3% compared to an overall S&P 500 gain of 10.2%. While this is already a great abnormal return, I believe that Yeti still has more to offer. Yeti’s continued emphasis on the DTC channel will allow it to enter new markets through its store and pop-up shops, penetrate it’s current niches with it’s strong peer-to-peer recommendations, and raise margins, both gross and operational, with increased volume and logistics. For these reasons, I believe that Yeti will continue to outperform the market in the future and would certainly make be a good pick for anyone looking to add a strong growth stock to their portfolio.

