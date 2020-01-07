Cafe De Coral: Long-Term Growth Potential In China Despite Near-Term Woes In Home Market

Cafe de Coral's 1HFY2020 financial performance has been negatively impacted by the Hong Kong social unrest, and the company is focusing on cost control and delivery services to mitigate weakness.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed quick service restaurant or QSR and fast casual chain operator Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (OTC:CFCGF) (OTC:CFCGY) [341:HK] currently trades at 20.3 times consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) P/E which represents a slight premium to its historical seven-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 4.7%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Cafe de Coral. Cafe de Coral's share price is down by -30% from the one-year share price peak of HK$26.60 as of July 29, 2019, due to social unrest in Hong Kong which had a negative impact on the company's Hong Kong business operations. Social unrest in Hong Kong has persisted for a longer period of time than expected, and there is no certainty as to how and when the political deadlock in Hong Kong will be resolved.

The company's share price is likely to recover if and when the situation in Hong Kong improves. In the medium term, Cafe de Coral could increase its market share in the Hong Kong consumer food service market as weaker player exit the market; while the Mainland China market, specifically Southern China, offers long-term growth potential as the company continues with its new store expansion plans. However, I do not find Cafe de Coral's consensus forward FY2021 P/E of 20.3 times sufficiently attractive, and I will continue to monitor the company's developments in anticipation of a better entry opportunity.

Readers are advised to trade in Cafe de Coral shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 341:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2 million and market capitalization is above $1.3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1968 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1986, Cafe de Coral is a leading quick service restaurant or QSR and fast casual chain operator with a presence in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. Cafe de Coral is the second largest player in the Hong Kong chained consumer food service market with a 9.6% market share in 2018, behind McDonald's Corporation (MCD) which has a 11.7% market share, according to Euromonitor research published in April 2019.

As of end-September 2019, the company operated 213 QSR outlets, 90 institutional catering operating units and 65 casual dining outlets in Hong Kong, and 107 QSR outlets in Mainland China. The company's QSR brands include the flagship Cafe de Coral brand and Super Super Congee & Noodles (not a typo with 2 "Super"); while its casual dining brands include Shanghai Lao Lao, Mixian Sense, The Spaghetti House and Oliver's Super Sandwiches. Cafe de Coral also runs an institutional catering business under the Asia Pacific Catering and Luncheon Star brands; Luncheon Star is the No. 1 student lunch service provider in Hong Kong.

Cafe de Coral's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Geographic Segment

Source: Author

Hong Kong Social Unrest Weighs On Share Price And Financial Performance

The social unrest in Hong Kong which started since April 2019 has been a drag on Cafe de Coral's share price and financial performance.

Cafe de Coral's share price has declined by -30% from the peak of HK$26.60 on July 29, 2019 to HK$18.64 as of January 6, 2020, which is close to the 52-week share price low of HK$18.40.

Cafe de Coral's One-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

It is not difficult to understand Cafe de Coral's 30% share price decline from the peak in the past six months, if one reviews the company's 1HFY2020 (YE March) financial results. The company's revenue increased by a mere +1.6% YoY from HK$4,198.5 million in 1HFY2019 to HK$4,263.8 million for 1HFY2020, as a strong +6% same store sales growth for the Mainland China business could not fully offset flat same store sales growth for its flagship QSR brand Cafe de Coral and a -1% same store sales growth for the other QSR brand Super Super Congee & Noodles.

In terms of business division, the Hong Kong QSR & institutional catering business saw revenue grow +2.2% YoY to HK$3,133.4 million for 1HFY2020 which was mainly driven by a net increase of +9 QSR outlets and institutional catering operating units in the past year. The Hong Kong casual dining business proved to be relatively less defensive (due to higher price points and more outlets located in tourists areas) than the QSR business, with revenue down -4.1% YoY at HK$442.8 million. The sales for both the QSR and casual dining businesses in Hong Kong were negatively impacted by the social unrest in Hong Kong, especially for outlets located in specific areas where protests were more frequent. In contrast, Cafe de Coral's Mainland China business did well as revenue increased +3.6% YoY (or +9.6% in local currency RMB terms) to HK$611.9 million for 1HFY2020, on the back of a +6% same store sales growth and a good performance for new outlets.

Cafe de Coral's net profit attributable to equity holders decreased -34.5% YoY to HK$149.7 million for 1HFY2020, versus a +1.6% growth in revenue over the same period, due to a couple of factors. Firstly, gross profit margin declined by 170 basis points from 13.4% in 1HFY2019 to 11.7% in 1HFY2020, as the company introduced more value meals and promotions to boost sales in Hong Kong. Secondly, costs rose faster than revenue in 1HFY2020. Administrative expenses grew by +8.5% from HK$239.5 million in 1HFY2019 to HK$259.9 million for 1HFY2020. Specifically, staff costs and raw material costs increased by +3.6% and +3.0% YoY to HK$1,389.6 million and HK$1,188.6 million over the same period. Thirdly, there was an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment or PPE of HK$8.2 million in 1HFY2020, while there was no corresponding impairment loss on PPE in 1HFY2019.

On the positive side of things, Cafe de Coral could gain market share in the Hong Kong QSR and casual dining market in the medium term, as smaller and weaker players are forced to exit the market. In October 2019, Bloomberg reported that approximately 100 Hong Kong restaurants have shut down as a result of ongoing social unrest.

Focusing On Cost Control And Launch Of Delivery Services To Mitigate Weakness In Hong Kong

With social unrest in Hong Kong showing no signs of abating, Cafe de Coral is focused on cost control and delivery services to mitigate the negative impact of social unrest on its Hong Kong business operations. The company's measures to control costs and improve productivity include including effective manpower deployment, menu optimization, rent negotiations and the acceleration of the use of technology & automation.

More effective manpower deployment involves having fewer staff during non-peak periods of the day, optimizing the split between full-time and part-time staff, tweaking shift schedules and the introduction of self-service kiosks. Cafe de Coral is also optimizing its menu to keep raw material costs low, such as having a lower proportion of pork items (due to rising hog prices as a result of African Swine Fever) and balancing the split between domestic and overseas sourcing. Also, as the second largest player in the Hong Kong chained consumer food service market, Cafe de Coral does have a certain degree of bargaining power with landlords, especially those which have lease agreements with Cafe de Coral for multiple outlets in various locations. In addition, an enhancement of kitchen management systems with more efficient kitchen design and better equipment could reduce the time between placing an order and serving food, resulting in higher productivity.

However, savings from cost control initiatives could be partially negated by the continued launch of value meals and promotions to increase foot traffic.

In Euromonitor's Hong Kong consumer foodservice report published in April 2019, it was highlighted that "limited-service restaurants, especially 100% takeaway and delivery, saw robust growth over the review period, aided by the increasing penetration of mobile order apps." It seems that Cafe de Coral has not capitalized on the growing opportunities in takeaway and delivery in its home market, Hong Kong, in the past, but things are changing. The company launched the delivery service for its flagship Cafe de Coral QSR brand in 3Q2019 (calendar year) via Foodpanda, an online food delivery marketplace, and mobile apps.

Cafe de Coral's Delivery Service Via Foodpanda and Mobile Apps

Source: Foodpanda, Play Store, App Store

Cafe de Coral is also exploring delivery services for its other QSR brand Super Super Congee & Noodles. An increase in revenue from delivery services could help to partially offset the lower foot traffic at the company's physical outlets.

Long-Term Growth Potential In Mainland China

Mainland China accounted for 14.4% and 19.8% of Cafe de Coral's revenue and operating profit for 1HFY2020 respectively. Cafe de Coral operates 107 outlets in China as of September 30, 2019, with plans to open an additional 16 new outlets in 2HFY2020, versus five new outlets opened in 1HFY2020.

Cafe de Coral's expansion in Mainland China has not been all smooth sailing in the past. The company ran 126 outlets in Mainland China in FY2015, but the number of outlets fell to 99 in FY2017, after the company decided to close all of its outlets in Eastern China and focus on Southern China instead. While Cafe de Coral is dominant in Hong Kong, China is a large country with very diverse tastes, dining preferences and lifestyles, so it is not reasonable to assume that Cafe de Coral can be successful in Mainland China on a nationwide basis.

Consumers in Southern China are more similar to that of Cafe de Coral's customer base in Hong Kong in terms of dining preferences, due to their geographical proximity. Specifically, Cafe de Coral is focused on expansion in key cities in Southern China such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

In the medium term, Cafe de Coral could benefit from the Greater Bay Area development plan. The blueprint for the Greater Bay Area, which was unveiled in February 2019, aims to connect the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing) to create a leading world-class city cluster in areas such as finance, trade, and innovation. A further integration of Hong Kong with other Chinese cities in the Greater Bay Area could help to accelerate Cafe de Coral's expansion in Southern China.

At the company level, Cafe de Coral is working on menu enhancements (e.g. high quality steak platters), store renovations (company refers to renovated with a new image and design as 6G or sixth generation stores) and new sales channels (e.g. deliveries) to drive same store sales growth in China.

Nevertheless, the strong performance of the Mainland China business, accounting for close to a fifth of operating income in 1HFY2020, is unlikely to fully offset weakness in Cafe de Coral's home market, if social unrest in Hong Kong persists for a longer period of time.

Valuation

Cafe de Coral trades at 25.7 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 20.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$18.64 as of January 6, 2020. The stock's forward FY2021 P/E represents a slight premium to its historical seven-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times.

Cafe de Coral offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.8% and 4.7% respectively. The company maintained its interim dividend of HK$0.19 per share for 1HFY2020, which was the same level as 1HFY2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Cafe de Coral are an escalation of social unrest in Hong Kong, stiffer-than-expected competition in Hong Kong & Mainland China, higher-than-expected food, labor & rental costs, and a slower-than-expected pace of expansion in Mainland China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.