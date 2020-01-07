Why Kohl's Is A Top-Tier Dividend Stock

Image source

Department store chain Kohl’s (KSS) has struggled in recent years to stay relevant in an ever-changing retail landscape. The company has tried different things like making its stores smaller, renting out space in certain stores to high-traffic tenants like grocery stores, and even making Kohl’s stores Amazon return centers. However, the company is still struggling with the relevance of its model with consumers, and earnings have suffered as a result. On the bright side, with Kohl’s you get a high yield and constant share repurchases, so for income investors, it is worth a look.

Stagnation and mediocrity

Kohl’s has struggled for years in terms of trying to fix its revenue woes. Its store count has been steady for a very long time, so that hasn’t provided any sort of boost to the top line. And comparable sales have struggled as well, spending lots of time oscillating around the flat mark, but never really seeming to make any meaningful progress. The result is what you can see below, with revenue charted in millions of dollars for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

Kohl’s barely produced more revenue last year than it did in fiscal 2015, which ended five years ago. There have been starts and stops but over time, Kohl’s has failed to achieve substantial revenue growth.

This year, analysts are expecting total revenue to fall slightly, followed by more weak performances in the next two years, as seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue forecasting with Kohl’s is pretty easy just because we know it isn’t going to materially change the store count, it doesn’t make acquisitions, and its comparable sales continue to struggle to move the needle. Thus, for the sake of this exercise, we’ll just assume flat revenue forever around the $19 billion per year mark.

However, weak revenue growth isn’t the only think Kohl’s has struggled with in the past. Weak revenue for retailers generally leads to promotions and discounts to move product, and obviously, Kohl’s model relies heavily upon its coupons to drive traffic. The other impact is that with higher SG&A costs, the share of those costs as a percentage of revenue grows over time. The result has been deteriorating margins over time, as seen below.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have actually performed decently well during this period, ticking higher to 40% of revenue by the end of last fiscal year. However, SG&A costs have moved higher over time, taking their toll on operating margins. Kohl’s is still quite profitable at ~7% operating margins, which is decent for a retailer. However, weak comparable sales have led to lower gross margins and deleveraging of SG&A costs in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, so net income has fallen by 19% so far this fiscal year. It has become clear that Kohl’s hasn’t figured out how to maintain its margins in the face of perpetually weak comparable sales, and that is a worry.

The good news about Kohl’s is that it produces a lot of cash it doesn’t need for growing the business – because as we’ve seen, it isn’t growing – so it returns that cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. And as we can see below, with both of those numbers charted in millions of dollars, Kohl’s sends a lot of money back to shareholders.

Source: TIKR.com

Share repurchases have totaled around $3 billion for the past five years, an enormous number for any company, but particularly one that has a current market capitalization of under $8 billion. This has been a steady tailwind for EPS given that a lower share count helps drive EPS higher, as earnings are spread over fewer shares.

In addition, the dividend has been sizable and growing at high rates since its inception several years ago, as Kohl’s has made itself into a high-yielding dividend growth stock. That’s the appeal of Kohl’s today; a high current yield coupled with strong dividend growth. Kohl’s is not a stock one buys for the capital appreciation, because the potential for that is fairly low at this point, given the issues discussed above.

Dividend growth and safety

If the main reason to buy Kohl’s is the dividend, one should assess its growth potential and safety. Below, we can see the company’s payout growth since 2012, and it has been quite good to say the least.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock has generally yielded in the area of 4% – which is obviously quite good – and annual payout growth has been in the low-double-digits. There are few stocks anywhere with this combination of current yield and years of double-digit payout growth, so Kohl’s is a bit special on the dividend front.

In terms of safety, I have always thought – and continue to think – that the payout is safe. Below we have a look at the company’s operating cash flows, capital expenditures, and dividend cost, all in millions of dollars, for the past five years. The logic behind looking at these numbers is that operating cash flows minus capital expenditures is known as free cash flow, so taking a look at these numbers in the context of the dividend gives us an idea of how much cash the company has to return to shareholders.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see for most years the company is producing at least a billion dollars of free cash flow, with that number coming in at ~$1.5 billion last year ($2.1 billion in operating cash flow minus ~$600 million in capex). With the dividend costing just $400 million, Kohl’s has significant room for share repurchases, dividend increases, and margin of safety with the dividend payment. This is the value of owning Kohl’s shares; you get a 5.5% current yield, a very strong dividend growth track record, and huge margin of safety with the payout.

Another thing that has helped Kohl’s with its dividend safety is the fact that it has worked tirelessly to reduce its once-onerous debt load. The company’s net debt position can be seen below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

As of the end of fiscal 2019, net debt had fallen by almost $1.5 billion from the peak in fiscal 2016, reducing the riskiness of the company’s balance sheet, and helping it to reduce interest costs as well. In my view, this is another reason the dividend is safer than it was just a couple of years ago, as Kohl’s has far less leverage than it once did.

The stock isn’t cheap, but the dividend may be enough

Given all of these factors – the struggle with revenue and margin growth, but a terrific dividend track record – Kohl’s is a mixed bag. If you’re after price appreciation, this is not the stock for you. Shares trade at ~10 times earnings today, and given the bleak outlook for growth, that isn’t likely to change one way or the other.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That sort of valuation is fine, and I think it is probably fairly valued today. However, if you’re after income that is growing, Kohl’s is difficult to match.

The obvious risk for Kohl's is that sales not only fail to recover, but deteriorate further. The company is reliant upon its significant promotions via its ever-present coupons and discounts, and if sales decline meaningfully, margins will undoubtedly suffer. Even if this occurs, the dividend will be safe for a while given the large margin of safety in free cash flow. Still, if sales deteriorate, the share price will almost certainly move lower. To me, the principal risk is sales generation because margins - and therefore profits - are heavily reliant upon this.

The current 5.5% yield is quite strong and beats a lot of REITs, which are vehicles that exist almost entirely to distribute earnings to holders. When you couple that yield with the large margin of safety in the payout – as measured by free cash flow minus the payout – and the track record of double-digit dividend growth, Kohl’s is a top-tier dividend stock. I wouldn’t recommend Kohl’s for growth investors, but for those that want a very nice current yield and rising annual payouts, it is a top choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.