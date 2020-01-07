Skechers - Improving Quality Of Growth

Since Q1 2016, Skechers has expanded the number of stores by 134% from 1410 to 3307 vs. a 48% increase in revenue, highlighting a sharp deterioration in revenue per store.

Skechers' (SKX) stock has recently approached the 2018 highs after two quarters of strong performance. Some of the concerns that investors have are related to Skechers’ aggressive growth and store expansion strategy. Investors should know whether a growing company owes its success to an attractive business model or to lowered standards and aggressive expansion strategies. In this article, I analyze Skechers’ quality of growth by comparing the company’s KPIs to the trends in stores growth. Instead of focusing just on in-store sales, I want to get an idea of the effects of the company’s growth strategy on total sales and operating income. This means that I will not separate retail from wholesale (franchised stores or not) or eCommerce. The reason is simple – A retailer’s performance is increasingly based on the omnichannel experience, and isolating one segment or another without considering the effects on the rest of the channels would give us a limited understanding of the real trends.

Store Expansion As The Main Driver Of Growth

Skechers has enjoyed several years of growth without one quarter of sales decline on a year over year basis. However, the growth rate in the past four years has been very volatile, ranging from low-single digits to the high twenties.

Top-line growth has been supported by positive comparable store sales growth, which also had wide fluctuations and ranged from 1% to 12% in the same period.

Comparable store sales have contributed to revenue growth but haven’t been its main driver. While the shape of comps growth basically mirrored revenue growth, the relationship between the two items hasn’t been linear due to the regular and quite aggressive store expansion, which benefited revenue growth even during the frequent periods of weak comps growth. This is visible in the chart below:

The main driver of growth has been the expansion of the store base. Since Q1 2016, Skechers has expanded the number of stores by 134% from 1410 to 3307 vs. a 48% increase in revenue, which already suggests a sharp deterioration in revenue per store. However, this is not necessarily a negative considering that the company is growing fast and that newer stores generally take time to grow sales to the level of more mature stores. By looking at the chart below, we can see that while the number of stores has been in a consistent uptrend, the y/y growth has declined from very aggressive levels close to 50% to still high but more reasonable high-teen rates.

Let’s see what these numbers suggest regarding Skechers’ quality of growth.

Improving Trends In Per-Store Metrics

Looking at revenue and comps growth is important but not enough. While revenue growth might be fueled by aggressive store expansion and poor capital allocation, comps growth may show distorted trends if the company regularly closes its worst-performing stores while keeping the ones exposed to positive trends, as it usually happens.

That’s why it’s important to analyze the quality of growth using other metrics as well, with a particular focus on per-store metrics such as revenue per store and operating income per store. We want to know whether the company’s strategy is to expand in lower-yielding locations or at the expense of profitability. It could happen that a company has no room to grow in profitable areas anymore and must expand to regions with lower disposable income or more unfavorable consumer spending dynamics to keep growing. These dynamics are not clear if we just focus on revenue and comparable store growth.

The first thing I would do is look at trends in revenue per store. In the chart below, I plotted Skechers’ quarterly revenue per store and its y/y growth rate. The fist and clearest information we get is that revenue per store has declined substantially since 2016 which I attribute to two main factors:

• Sales in 2015-2016 being excessively strong as a result of a fad;

• Aggressive store expansion reducing revenue per store as newer stores need time to scale and reach the revenue generation of the more mature ones.

On a year-over-year basis, revenue per store has contracted each quarter of the past three years. This is not necessarily a negative and is rather consistent with the high store growth. What’s more important to see here is that, with the exception of Q1 2019, the decline in revenue per store has become less pronounced over time, with just a 2% y/y decline last quarter vs. an 18% growth in the store base.

Let’s expand the time horizon to see better what this means. If we use the trailing twelve months revenue and compare it to the average number of stores in the same period, we see that the downward trend has decelerated significantly and is showing signs of a bottom.

I think this is a positive that should not be underestimated and should be monitored closely. Despite sustained growth in the store base, Skechers has recently shown improving trends in revenue per store and is very close to showing growth again.

More interestingly, operating income per store has shown even better trends. While y/y variations are too volatile to give meaningful information, I compared the trailing twelve months operating income to the average number of stores and found the following:

After a sharp downtrend in 2017, operating income per store has bottomed in Q4 2018 and has been in a slight uptrend since then.

There are important conclusions we can take from these trends:

• The aggressive store expansion of 2015-2017 and the effect of a bursting fad pressuring revenue have generated a significant deterioration in revenue per store.

• In the past few quarters, revenue per store has started to flatten despite store openings continuing at a rather aggressive pace in the high-teens.

• Operating income per store has actually anticipated revenue per store and has been in an uptrend since the end of 2018.

Contingent factors such as a good consumer spending environment may be playing a role, but overall, I think these trends give more credibility to Skechers’ expansion strategy and, other conditions held equal, should help ease some concerns regarding the aggressiveness of the growth strategy. Improving trends in revenue per store despite the increase in the store base have not come at the expense of profitability, as the trends in operating income per store confirm. Although this remains a company with limited pricing power and trends will continue to be quite volatile, we can say that the quality of growth has recently shown signs of improvement and monitoring it should be a key focus for investors.

From a technical perspective, the stock has recently depicted a rising wedge within a long-term trading range.

While the technical picture may look bearish, the positive fundamental development discussed shouldn’t be ignored. Quality of growth indicators will be key factors to determine whether Skechers' stock will be able to break the resistance and stabilize above it.

