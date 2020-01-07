Equity Funds Post Strongest Quarterly Returns Since Q1 2019 And Best One-Year Returns Since 2009

Summary

For Q4 2019, equity funds (+7.56% on average) posted a plus-side return for the third quarter in four.

Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+9.26%) jumped to the top of the leaderboard for the first quarter in nine, followed by U.S. Diversified Equity Funds (+8.29%).

The Domestic and World Sector Equity Funds macro-classifications housed four of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q4, with Health/Biotechnology Funds (+18.48%) leading the macro-group.

The Alternatives Funds macro-classification was dragged down by poor performance from Dedicated Short Bias Funds(-14.38%).

Large-cap (+8.64%) and growth-oriented (+9.09%) domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q4.