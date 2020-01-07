Fortune 40 For 2020 Investor's Guide January Review

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield Fortune 40 For 2020 dividend dogs showed 20.14% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Fortune 40 For 2020 dividend stocks led the pack.

Top Ten of 32 dividend-paying Fortune 40 For 2020 stocks boasted net gains from 9.82% to 24.62% to January 2021.

32 of 40 Fortune picks for 2020 pay dividends ranging 0.02% to 4.29% in annual yield and -25.21% to 24.78% in annual price target upsides per broker estimates 1/3/20.

Fortune featured a cautionary portfolio of twenty-eight stocks that identified companies likely to pay off for prudent investors even though overall prospects for economic growth seem iffy.

New Year stock lists are fair game for Dog Catchers. This Fortune 40 For 2020 Watchlist appeared 12/2/19. Here's your January dogcatcher update.

Foreword

In a special double issue, December 2019, Fortune published their Investors Guide 2020 featuring 40 Stocks for the new decade: "The companies that are going to outperform the market aren't big enough to offset the companies that are going to underperform."

Also featured were selections from an Investor Roundtable of advisors that picked thirteen stocks with great opportunities for 2020 in a feature heralding a changing of the guard among the market winners, titled: The Smart Money Gets Choosey.

As with all such lists, the dogs prevail and the underdogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 9.82% To 24.62% Net Gains For Ten Top Fortune 40 For 2020 Stocks

Five of these ten top Fortune 40 for 2020 stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these January dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 3, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Nidec Corp. (OTCPK:NJDCY) was projected to net $246.21, based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% more than the market as a whole.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) was projected to net $153.08, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% less than the market as a whole.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) was projected to net $146.81 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% above the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $130.04, based on a median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) netted $106.90 based on the median of estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% less than the market as a whole.

United Parcel Service (UPS) was projected to net $103.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% more than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $100.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 65% under the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) was projected to net $99.81, based on projected dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% above the market as a whole.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was projected to net $98.51, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) was projected to net $98.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 6% above the market as a whole.

Source: aliexpress.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Fortune 40 For 2020 Stocks Per January Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

Fortune 40 For 2020 Stocks By January Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Fortune 40 For 2020 By January Yield

Top ten Fortune 2020 picks ranked 1/3/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first two and fourth places were claimed by financial services representatives, Prudential Financial Inc. [1]; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) [2]; Citizens Financial Group [4].

Two consumer defensive sector representatives placed third and seventh, General Mills Inc. [3], and Clorox Co. (CLX) [7]. Then, two industrial representatives placed fifth and tenth, United Parcel Service Inc. [5], and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) [10].

The sixth place on this list went to a lone technology enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc. [6]. Then one healthcare representative placed eighth, Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) [8], and a single consumer cyclical member placed ninth, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) [9], to complete the Fortune 40 for 2020 top ten by yield for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Fortune 40 For 2020 Showed 8.33%-51.1% Upsides While (31) One Downsider Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 20.14% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Fortune 40 For 2020

Ten top Fortune 40 For 2020 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Fortune 40 for 2020 screened 1/3/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Fortune 40 for 2020 (32) Delivering 8.68% Vs. (33) 7.22% Net Gains by All Ten Come January, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune 40 for 2020 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.14% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced, Cisco Systems Inc. was projected to deliver the best net gain of 13.00%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Fortune 40 for 2020 as of January 3 were: Citizens Financial Group Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; General Mills Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.; Merck & Co Inc., with prices ranging from $39.91 to $91.25.

Five higher-priced Fortune 40 for 2020 as of January 3 were:; Prudential Financial Inc.; United Parcel Service Inc.; Clorox Co.; Union Pacific Corp.; The Home Depot Inc., whose prices ranged from $93.26 to $218.93.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fortune 40 for 2020 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

