Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Strong Start Of 2020 For The Benchmark

The Z-scores of the CEFs in the sector remain high and we are not going to review any of them as an investing opportunity for our portfolio.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector continue with their solid performance. The first days of 2020 were very positive for the benchmark of the sector. The closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds did not impress us with their performance but most of them left in green territory. We continue to be more cautious and more defensive with the CEFs from the area because they are traded at relatively high Z-scores which a signal for lack of statistical edge. Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments as the expectations are this long-awaited trade pact to be signed.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.30 per share and closed the first Friday session of 2020 at $88.22 per share. The last time when we saw the main index at so high price was in November 2017.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.03 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.69 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.93 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds from the sector announced their dividends:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0205 per share.

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) $0.0598 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1000 per share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Although the benchmark of the high-yield bonds reached new higher prices, the performance of the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds was not so impressive. Some of the high-yield CEFs increased their prices and some are left in red territory. Of course, the overall direction was the rising one and the sector reports a 0.72% increase in its price on a weekly basis.

Just a week earlier Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) increased their prices by more than 3.00%. This week their prices fell by almost the same value and they become the worst performers of the past week. On the other hand, it's MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) with a price increase of 2.87%. Later in the article, I will share my thoughts about this fund.

If you just take a look at the price of the benchmark and compare the discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs to their historical values you will understand that now is not the perfect period to be aggressive and to include the CEFs to your portfolio. The Z-score indicator which we use is a very useful tool that can confirm our theory. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Currently, very few of the high-yield closed-end funds are traded at negative Z-score and I take this a signal to be cautious.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the interesting opportunities which I see. It has a negative Z-score and one of the most attractive discounts in the area. This is a great choice for those of you who do not want to buy a fund that uses leverage. HIO is the only one CEFs from this sector that has effective leverage equal to zero. The current yield of the fund and 7.65% and it's very interesting to notice the recent increase in its dividend.

Source: CEFAnalyzer

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As I have already mentioned, the Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close these long positions and reallocate your funds.

Currently, from my perspective the most overpriced CEF is CIF. It's traded at its highest premium for the past decade and if we compare its current yield at these prices we will figure out that it's not superior to its peers. The most important factor which raises a red flag for me is the low earnings/coverage ratio of only 56.70%. This ratio is important because it compares the earnings from the portfolio to the distributed dividend.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.88 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.11 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

Last week, PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) was the leader of the ranking with a discount of 11.20%. A solid weekly performance by this CEF and it managed to narrow the spread between the price and the net asset value to only 9.25%.

I suppose some of the above funds are traded at a discount just because their latest earnings were not high enough to cover the monthly distribution, a factor that's a concern for most of the market participants due to a potential dividend cut. However, according to CEFData, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continue to keep good levels of their earnings/coverage ratios. I consider the levels below 90% as dangerous ones. In other words, the latest earnings of their portfolios are high enough to maintain the dividend. Therefore, from my perspective, these funds have the quality to be analyzed in more detail.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.68%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.92%.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, MPV and MCI are the closed-end funds that are traded at the highest premiums. As the main reason for this trust, I see the good past results which were achieved by the management. However, I do not recommend to buy funds which are traded at a high premium. We have already discussed CIF and its high premium which almost reached the leaders.

Here's the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.71% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I'm not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

Two funds offer yield on price equal or above 10.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.28%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.89%. We already have seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.70%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it's difficult to find so many potential "short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on January 05, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.