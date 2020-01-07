Gudang Garam: Downside Risks Might Not Be Fully Priced In

A further substantial increase in excise tax and an increase in the proportion of consumers switching to illegal cigarettes are key downside risks.

Gudang Garam's share price has corrected by -26% since August 2019, after the increase in the minimum price of cigarettes and excise tax on tobacco products for 2020 was announced.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Indonesia-listed cigarette manufacturer PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTCPK:GGNPF) (OTC:GDNGY) [GGRM:IJ] has declined by -26% since August 2019, after the increase in the minimum price of cigarettes and excise tax on tobacco products for 2020 was announced.

Gudang Garam trades at 11.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, representing a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Gudang Garam, as downside risks might not have been fully priced in. A further substantial increase in excise tax for 2021 and an increase in the proportion of consumers switching to illegal cigarettes could lead to another round of valuation de-rating for Gudang Garam. Furthermore, the company's diversification into business areas outside its core cigarette business with the construction of Kediri Airport is another negative for the stock.

Company Description

Gudang Garam, started in 1958, is the second largest cigarette producer in Indonesia with a 25.2% market share in 2018, after market leader HM Sampoerna [HMSP:IJ] which has a market share of 28.3%, according to Euromonitor research published in September 2019. Gudang Garam runs two production facilities in Kediri and Gempol, East Java, respectively; Kediri is also where the company's headquarters are located. Gudang Garam reaches out to consumers via its 66 area offices and 269 points of distribution and sales fleet of more than 7,000 vehicles in Indonesia.

Two Unique Characteristics Of Indonesian Cigarette Market

Prior to discussing the latest regulatory changes impacting the Indonesian cigarette sector, it is important to understand what makes Indonesia's cigarette market unique via-a-vis other markets. There are two distinguishing characteristics of the Indonesian cigarette market.

Firstly, Indonesia is the second largest cigarette market in the world after China, accounting for 5.8% of global cigarette consumption in 2018, according to Bloomberg. Approximately 36.4% of Indonesian adults (versus 19.4% globally) are smokers, and the annual per capita cigarette consumption is 57.2 packs (versus global average of 34.6 packs).

Notably, cigarette consumption per capita in Indonesia decreased by a 2013-2018 CAGR of -1%, versus a -3% CAGR for global cigarette consumption per capita over the same period. Cigarette consumption per capita in Indonesia has declined at a slower rate compared to other countries and markets, due to the fact that smoking continues to be prevalent among the youth in Indonesia.

World Health Organization estimates that 19.4% of youths aged between 13 and 15 years old are tobacco smokers (defined as a person who reports smoking any tobacco product on a daily or less-than-daily basis at the time of survey). This is likely attributable to "relatively loose restrictions on societal smoking" and limited restrictions on advertising targeting youths in the country. Looking ahead, Euromonitor expects cigarette sales volume to decline by a -1% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Secondly, e-cigarettes and other alternative tobacco products are not a significant threat to cigarette producers in Indonesia. In an Economist article published in August 2019, it was highlighted that "none of the big tobacco firms bothers to sell e-cigarettes in Indonesia." This is partly due to the fact that the Indonesian government has a desire to preserve tax revenues and jobs relating to the traditional cigarette industry in Indonesia. The authorities have had imposed a 57% excise tax on e-cigarettes in 2018 and made it challenging for distributors to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals to distribute e-cigarettes.

More importantly, the Indonesian cigarette market is dominated by clove cigarettes, better known as kretek cigarettes in the country, which are produced from a combination of tobacco, ground clove buds, clove oil and other spices. Indonesian smokers prefer kretek cigarettes over e-cigarettes due to their unique "taste" and their lower prices on a relative basis.

Increase In Excise Tax Results In Share Price Correction

Gudang Garam's share price declined by -26% from IDR73,700 as of August 30, 2019, to IDR54,375 as of January 6, 2020, after the Customs and Excise Directorate in Indonesia disclosed on September 3, 2019, that it plans to raise tobacco excise tax by more than 10% in 2020. On September 13, 2019, further details emerged, with the Finance Ministry announcing that the minimum price of cigarettes and the excise tax on tobacco products will be increased by an estimated +35% and +23% (average across categories), respectively, starting January 1, 2020.

Gudang Garam's Six-Month Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

In end-October 2019, the Finance Ministry issued a new regulation 152/PMK.010/2019, which provided more clarity on the actual increase in tobacco excise tax and minimum retail price for 2020. Details of the new regulation are summarized in the tables below.

YoY Increase (%) In Excise Taxes And Minimum Retail Price For Tobacco Products

Source: PT. Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia Research Report Published On November 28, 2019

Cigarette sales volume for Gudang Garam and the industry is expected to decline sharply in 2020, as cigarette producers raise selling prices to comply with higher minimum retail prices and also pass on the increase in excise tax to end-consumers. Market consensus expects Gudang Garam's revenue growth to slow to +3.3% (volume decline offset by higher average selling prices and shifts in product mix) for FY2020F, versus FY2018 (actual) and FY2019F (forecast) revenue growth rates of +14.9% and +13.6%, respectively.

There are two key implications associated with the new regulation.

One is that higher minimum retail prices and the increase in excise tax that impacts consumers are a serious test of how inelastic demand for cigarettes is in Indonesia. With "cheap" cigarettes being less affordable, Indonesian consumers could potentially cut back on their cigarette consumption.

Another key implication is that cigarette producers have traditionally launched new products at very cheap prices as "loss leaders" to test market acceptance and increase adoption rates. It would be difficult for cigarette producers to introduce new products with this strategy going forward, and this could reduce revenue contribution from new products going forward.

Specifically, for Gudang Garam, the company's lower-priced brands such as Surya Pro, GG Mild and GG Move (as opposed to higher-priced brands like GG Merah and GG Surya) need to have prices hiked by between +30% and +40% to comply with the minimum retail price set by the government. While price hikes would improve the profit margins for these lower-priced brands, they are likely to come at the expense of lower sales volume and potential market share loss.

On the positive side of things, Gudang Garam's profit margins are not expected to be reduced significantly due to lower sales volume. A cut-back on advertising for both existing and new products, coupled with greater revenue contribution from higher-priced and higher margin brands and products, could mitigate the negative impact of a decrease in sales volume on profitability. Market consensus expects an EBIT margin of 11.2% for Gudang Garam, which is only slightly lower than the company's FY2018 EBIT margin of 11.7% and FY2019F (forecast) EBIT margin of 12.7%.

Potential Risks Involving Another Substantial Increase In Excise Tax And Rise Of Illegal Cigarettes

Smoking is a serious health hazard and brings significant healthcare-related costs as well. Tobacco use is responsible for 14.7% of deaths or 225,720 deaths in Indonesia in 2018, according to research by the World Health Organization. World Health Organization also estimates that 61.4 million Indonesians are at risk of cardiovascular diseases due to being either tobacco users or exposed to secondhand smoke. Another substantial increase in excise tax for tobacco products in Indonesia in 2021 can't be ruled out.

Also, sustained increases in excise taxes could prompt Indonesian consumers to switch to illicit cigarettes in a significant way and hurt industry sales volumes. Using Malaysia as an example, the imposition of a significant 36% hike in excise tax on tobacco products in November 2015 by the Malaysian authorities resulted in the market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia increasing from 30-40% prior to the excise tax hike to above 60% now. Readers can refer to my article on Malaysian cigarette company British American Tobacco Malaysia (BATMF) [ROTH:MK] published on November 17, 2019, to understand how the dynamics of the Malaysian cigarette market has changed since the excise tax hike.

Venturing Outside Core Business With Kediri Airport Investment

In mid-2018, Gudang Garam announced plans to build the Kediri Airport in East Java as part of a public-private partnership with the government. By August 2019, the company disclosed that it has already acquired 90% of the 457 hectares of land needed for the development of Kediri Airport. The airport is expected to take three years to complete and be operated by state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II upon completion.

While Gudang Garam has not disclosed the exact amount of capital expenditures needed to construct Kediri Airport, media reports have estimated that total capital expenditures could be as high as IDR10 trillion. In comparison, Gudang Garam's annual capital expenditures have been around IDR3 trillion for the past four fiscal years between FY2015 and FY2018.

There are market concerns regarding Gudang Garam's diversification into business areas outside its core cigarette business and the possibility of lower dividends as a result of capital expenditures to be incurred for the construction of Kediri Airport.

Valuation

Gudang Garam trades at 11.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 10.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of IDR54,375 as of January 6, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times.

Gudang Garam offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.1% and 5.2%, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Gudang Garam are a further substantial increase in excise tax, an increase in the proportion of consumers switching to illegal cigarettes, and diversifying into new business areas outside its core cigarettes business where it has no relevant competencies.

