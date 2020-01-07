Gilead: Traction Remains Elusive

GILD put capital to work with a major investment in GLPG. It needs more deals to offset LOE and the diminution in HCV.

Source: Barron's

Gilead's (GILD) revenue has been uneven for several quarters. The company's top line has gone through fits and starts, and I am not sure if it will end any time soon. Q3 2019 revenue of $5.6 billion fell 1% Q/Q. This followed a high-single-digit percentage increase in Q2. It is difficult to recommend the stock until the company generates consistent revenue growth. Heading into Q3, HIV revenue was growing in the high-single-digit percentage range, and HCV was showing life due to claw back reserves pursuant to sales from prior periods.

In Q3 HIV sales rose 4% Q/Q, while HCV fell by double digits. Total product sales fell by low single digits. If flat growth is a win for Gilead, then a 2% sequential decline could be considered a tie.

Biktarvy carried the quarter with $1.3 billion in revenue, up 13% Q/Q. It is Gilead's top-selling product, far exceeding Genvoya, the company's second largest drug at $978 million in revenue. Biktarvy has been a catalyst for the company and helped beat back a potential threat from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

HCV revenue of $674 million was off 20% Q/Q. The HCV runway has been in decline for a while now. More competition also hurt revenue. AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret and Gilead's own generic HCV drugs have hurt HCV product sales. HCV is now 12% of total revenue, down from 17% in the year earlier period. The product could represent a cash cow for Gilead, yet I expect its revenue to slowly grind lower.

Yescarta sales fell 2% Q/Q. It may not be the catalyst once thought, yet it could provide Gilead another stable revenue stream. Of note, is that revenue from Ranexa and Letairis was a combined $152 million. These drugs are facing a loss of exclusivity ("LOE"). I expect their sales to fall sharply in 2020. Biktarvy and other HIV drugs will have to deliver even stronger sales in order to offset LOE and the deterioration in HCV sales.

In my opinion, Gilead still has levers to pull. Its Q3 gross margin was 82%, practically unchanged versus Q2. SG&A and R&D costs were a combined $6.0 billion, which included $3.9 billion in costs related to Gilead's investment in Galapagos (GLPG). Sans this one-time item, SG&A and R&D costs would have fallen 6% Q/Q. The fallout was that EBITDA of $2.8 billion rose 1% Q/Q, despite the decline in revenue. The EBITDA margin was healthy at 50%. Gilead has about $2.8 billion in operating expenses it can cut into if need be. I expect management to contain these costs to offset any revenue declines.

Gilead Has A $25 billion War Chest

The cash flows built up over the years from out-sized HCV sales have led to a $25 billion cash hoard for Gilead. Stagnant revenue growth is negative for the company. However, its liquidity could make up for a weakening product portfolio, given the right circumstances. Management has the expertise to acquire companies with late stage drugs just prior to their FDA approval. Given the incessant melt up in financial markets, acquisition opportunities have been few and far between over the past decade.

Gilead recently upped its equity stake in Galapagos to around 25%. The potential to marry Galapagos' R&D engine with Gilead's proven ability to bring drugs to market sounds exciting. Gilead is currently seeking FDA approval of filgotinib for patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. The JAK1 inhibitor is being co-developed with Galapagos. Per management, the product has the potential to be best-in-class:

Our teams around the world are preparing for launch and I'm encouraged about the potential of filgotinib to be best-in-class among the JAK inhibitors. In addition to rheumatoid arthritis, we're continuing to advance filgotinib together with our partner Galapagos. We have a comprehensive program across a number of other inflammatory diseases, including ulcerative colitis, which we expect to have data on next year.

The rheumatoid arthritis market was estimated at about $23 billion in 2018 and was expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range. Filgotinib could help amplify Gilead's revenue growth. In addition, Gilead could potentially leverage Galapagos' R&D infrastructure and reduce its internal R&D spending.

Conclusion

GILD is down nearly 3% Y/Y, despite the melt up in financial markets. Until the company generates consistent revenue growth, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.