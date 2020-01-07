StealthGas Significantly Undervalued Following Q3 2019 Results

Summary

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) is a ship owning company with significant exposure to the pressurized LPG tanker segment, which is one of the least volatile markets in the shipping industry. The company also owns 4 oil tankers and 5 larger LPG tankers (semi-refrigerated and fully refrigerated). Within the pressurized LPG segment, StealthGas has a market share of more than 5% in terms of number of vessels and carrying capacity, which is very high by shipping industry standards. In my first Seeking Alpha article, I made the case that at $3.25, the shares were a compelling value proposition for investors willing to look at the shipping sector.

Following three quarters of solid financial performance, shares in StealthGas are currently significantly undervalued by most measures and present a compelling investment opportunity for anyone willing to invest in an underfollowed company. Despite the low market cap ($150 million), the company has a low-risk balance sheet that has allowed it to generate positive cash flows even during low shipping markets. Furthermore, the company's strong market position in the pressurized LPG segment, which is characterized by relatively stable earnings, goes a long way towards mitigating big fluctuations in financial performance. In the years from 2015 to 2018, the LPG shipping went through a difficult period with low vessel earnings that negatively impacted investor sentiment towards the whole sector. Since the start of 2019, it has become apparent that low orders for new vessels in the face of steady ship demand have shifted the supply-demand market balance in the favor of ship owners. This positive turn in sentiment is in its early stages and is clearly not yet reflected in the share price of StealthGas, whose value still implies a very unfavorable market reality going forward. Moreover, the stock market seems to grossly underappreciate StealthGas's strong market position in the pressurized segment and the long-term cash flow stability that this confers. Within 2020, I expect that the company's steady financial performance will cause shares to reprice upwards, at a level that more closely reflects intrinsic value.

Given the fact that the company's shares are very cheaply valued even by shipping industry standards, in my first article, I made a conscious effort to base my analysis on very conservative assumptions in order to make the point that even if one assumed a dismal future for the LPG shipping industry, the shares of StealthGas were still very undervalued. Furthermore, even though I have professional exposure to shipping finance, I need to admit that LPG shipping is not my area of expertise by any means. Furthermore, as explained in the first article, the pressurized market is considerably more closed than the dry bulk or tanker markets and so having access to proprietary information and real time market data is harder for all outsiders. As a result, this gave me an additional reason to keep my assumptions as conservative as possible. In short, every time I analyze StealthGas, I am making painstaking efforts to identify negative scenarios that would result in very bad outcomes for LPG shipping to see how bad things would have to get in order to justify the company's current valuation. Given the uncertain macro environment seen in 2019, the investing public's clear aversion to anything related to both fossil fuels and shipping and the fact that StealthGas is a micro-cap with limited trading liquidity, this approach seemed normal to me as valuing the company under more "normal" assumptions when the market is clearly unwilling to do so would be an exercise in futility.

Having said that, after three quarters of operation, it is now evident that certain of my most conservative assumptions are no longer realistic and need to be updated:

Firstly, the company's management and board of directors have taken logical steps to promote common shareholder value in this environment. They have delivered on the promise to buy back shares, they have sold ships at decent prices opportunistically when their stock traded at a big discount to Net Asset Value, and they have repaid debt without taking too many risks in an uncertain macro environment like this. Where they have made limited vessel acquisitions, they have done so in order to maintain their leading position in the pressurized market and take advantage of cheap opportunities. This incremental approach to risk-taking is important because it is consistent with their low risk profile.

Secondly, the company has now fixed more than half of their fleet's calendar days for 2020 at fixed rate time charters thereby limiting their exposure to any volatility in the spot market. As a result, assuming a terrible 2020 spot market drives EBITDA down to $41 million is now clearly unrealistic and needed to be upgraded. It should also be noted that due to the weak manufacturing environment, 2019 was also subject to a volatile spot market for the smaller pressurized vessels and the company still managed to fix time charter employment for its open vessels at higher rates than before and that they are on track to achieve EBITDA of about $60 million (excluding the vessels owned through the Joint Venture). Again, assuming $41 million of EBITDA in 2020 becomes even more unrealistic under these circumstances.

Thirdly, the case for a recessionary macro environment with very weak shipping markets during 2020 is now actually quite hard to make and as much as I want to keep things conservative, it is increasingly hard to justify that the LPG and tanker markets will see some of the weakest rates on record over the next 12 months. As a result, 2020 rates have now been upgraded to be roughly consistent with 2019 rates, resulting in an EBITDA of $67 million (including vessels owned by the company's Joint Venture) which is consistent with management's expectations.

Looking at the global manufacturing PMI's below (as published by Charles Schwab research in December 2019, Charles Schwab, "Schwab Market Perspective: Are We There Yet?", December 6, 2019), it is evident that the global reading published by JPMorgan is on an upward trend and there is increased optimism that the current phase 1 trade deal should also help reverse part of the weakness seen in USA manufacturing (although it should be noted that US manufacturing could be affected negatively by issues specific to Boeing and its 737-max grounding). Furthermore, China's official target for 2020 GDP growth is now around 6%, lower than 6.0-6.5% target for 2019 but still better than some of the bad scenarios that one could have imagined earlier in 2019.

Image taken from Charles Schwab, "Schwab Market Perspective: Are We There Yet?", December 2019

Additionally, China's November industrial profits figures that came out December 27, 2019 (China's industrial profits grow at fastest in eight months, but sustained recovery uncertain), have been reassuring. As pointed out by Reuters: "Among sectors, the chemical, petroleum processing and steel industries reported recovering profits last month due to rebounding market demand and rising prices.". This is encouraging for LPG shipping demand and even more so for the regional pressurized market and, in my view, also removed some of the extreme downside risk (the kind of risk required to justify a $41 million EBITDA figure heading into the new year.)

Looking at the long-term forecasts beyond 2020, I still anticipate that macroeconomic growth and shipping markets are going to be slower than what was witnessed in the previous 2, 3 decades. As a result, I am still basing my fair value estimates on earnings forecasts that are lower than the historical average levels and lower than current market levels and no important updates have been made other than slightly lowering assumptions for the smaller pressurized units to account for this year's volatility and for the fact that larger vessels may be liable to cannibalize some of their demand. Again, this is consistent with my effort to keep the analysis as conservative as possible.

Overall, I feel that the defensive stance prioritized by StealthGas with regards to their balance sheet and chartering policy is consistent with my personal view of highly uncertain shipping markets to come and that despite the price appreciation since May, the shares represent a possibly even more attractive proposition at the current level. The main assumption underlying the analysis right now is that the company's management and board of director continue to focus on their good market position in the pressurized market and on track with their conservative balance sheet management that allows them to cover their cash break evens even during bad markets.

Admittedly, this is a company with low trading liquidity that lies outside the scope of large institutional investors, but I now believe that the undervaluation has reached levels that are very hard to go unnoticed. As regards specific catalysts, I think that as more of the company's oil tankers and semi-refrigerated vessels come off long-term time charters in what is currently a very strong market over the next few months, this could lead to even better financial performance than expected. In any case, the continued debt repayment and cash accumulation should gradually help the company's stock approach my fair value estimate over the next years.

Lastly, I have initiated a long position in GASS during August and September of 2019, and this is a good opportunity to share this information.

Below, you may find a short overview of the three reported quarters for 2019, a general market update and the relevant updates to the model.

General Review of Quarterly Results

1Q 2019:

In May 2019, the company reported an excellent set of financial results as daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) increased by 13% compared to 1Q 2018. The reduction in the company's sailing days that resulted from the sale of some of its older vessels in 2018 led to slightly lower revenue, yet the effect of the higher TCE on profitability was evident as adjusted EBITDA rose to $17.2 million from $13.7 million, an improvement of 26% over the comparable period in 2018. For the record, fleet utilization (total number of days during which the vessels generate revenue, divided by the total number of calendar days during which the vessels were owned) was the highest since 2008. As StealthGas's vessels operating on time charters enjoy full utilization, the high figures for the whole fleet suggest a high level of spot market activity with little idle time for vessels.

1Q 2019 Time Charter Equivalent of $9,310 comfortably covered the daily cash break-even level of about $7,400. This includes operating and financial expenses as well as scheduled debt repayments. Furthermore, StealthGas sold 49% interests in two more vessels to the Joint Venture established in 2018. As pointed out in my original article, this is a positive development as the stock trades at a big discount to the Net Asset Value of the company's assets, so selling these vessels at their actual market values helps close the wide valuation gap. Furthermore, the ability to sell old vessels for further trading as opposed to demolition shows that a certain amount of confidence on the owners' side.

In light of the positive performance, the company reinstated the long-anticipated share repurchase program, with an upper limit of $10 million. The actual amounts repurchased so far may seem small, but management has repeatedly made it clear that these are the maximum amounts allowed. Apart from the actual amounts repurchased, the company's commitment to distributions is very encouraging as it removes a fair amount of uncertainty about management's intentions.

2Q 2019:

In contrast to the first quarter, 2Q 2019 was adversely impacted by lackluster conditions in the pressurized spot market, so profitability suffered accordingly. As put by the company in its report charterers "were reluctant to conclude or renew period contracts, thus forcing vessels to operate in the spot market at low rates".

2Q 2019 TCE was 3% lower than 2Q 2018 at $8,771, which dragged down the TCE for the first half of 2019 to $9,071. Again, it should be noted that this still compares favorably to the $8,670 daily TCE earned in the first six months of 2018.

The decrease in TCE was due to softness in the pressurized spot market in Asia that caused increased idle time for StealthGas vessels operating in the region. The company's vessels on period contracts earned a higher TCE in 2Q 2019 (about $350 per day higher) than in the same period of 2018. Additionally, even as the spot market during the period ended up being unfavorable, StealthGas still concluded 6-period deals in the quarter (2 of which were for periods longer than a year) at higher rates than what was paid previously.

In terms of cash flow, the company's reported TCE was higher than the cash break-even level which allowed the continued deleveraging of the balance sheet. The high percentage of vessels on period employment earning fixed daily rates allowed the company to repay debt and generate cash even as spot market conditions were not very good. The graph below (Daily Breakeven Analysis) taken from StealthGas's second quarter results presentation demonstrates the point aptly.

Image taken from the StealthGas 2Q 2019 earnings presentation (August 2019)

Lastly, a few important fleet developments took place during the quarter. StealthGas acquired an 11,000 cbm pressurized vessel for a reported price of about $30 million, the vessel is currently being built with an expected delivery date in 2021. Secondly, the company's majority-owned joint venture (51% shareholding stake) also acquired a fully-refrigerated 38,000 cbm, 2007-built secondhand Medium Sized gas carrier at a price of about $20 million. (Please note that the details about the purchase prices were not disclosed by StealthGas but were obtained through various brokers' report. In any case, they seem logical). The newbuilding vessel is meant to expand StealthGas's footprint in the pressurized segment. Their pressurized fleet consisted of vessels in the 3,000-8,000 cbm range, so this can be seen as a logical expansion in a larger sub-segment of their main business line. In their most recent earnings conference call, the company's management confirmed that this is the case and that they view the investment as a means to enter the larger pressurized space by acquiring a top-spec vessel at a "fair" price. I view the decision to expand in the 11,000 cbm size of the pressurized segment as positive and I am encouraged by the concurrent divestment of older and smaller pressurized carriers. It makes intuitive sense that larger pressurized vessels should be able to compete with smaller vessels for certain cargoes due to better transportation economics.

As regards, the larger, fully-refrigerated acquisition, StealthGas management described it as an opportunity to purchase a vessel in a hot market segment, which was found to be in excellent shape considering its age and whose price was considered to be quite low. Since the acquisition, market conditions for larger vessels have indeed improved and it should be noted that this was an opportunistic acquisition that does not mark a shift in the company's focus on pressurized vessels. Hence, the company decided to also share the risk with its JV partners. The vessel (renamed to Eco Nebula) was since put on a time charter until February 2020. I feel it is important to share that the market for Middle Sized carriers has showed no signs of slowing down and unless we see a sudden and dramatic reversal in the meantime, they should be able to re-charter at a higher rate this February.

Lastly, during the call, the company's management confirmed that the continued trade tension between China and the United States had negatively impacted the industrial activity in the Asia Pacific region and resulted in lower spot demand for vessels. Furthermore, this led the company's management to strike a particularly cautious tone about the rest of the year, which caused a negative reaction to the company's stock.

3Q 2019 and 9 months 2019:

The third quarter was positive for the company, as it returned to the high levels of operational utilization seen in 1Q 2019 and managed to conclude 13 new time charter deals at increased daily rates even in a weak Asian spot market. This is very encouraging news because the willingness of charterers to take on vessels for time charters is a strong signal indicating the general stability of the pressurized market, even when the spot market conditions are less than ideal.

StealthGas reported a narrow net loss of $228 thousand, down from a loss of $787 thousand in 3Q 2018. Excluding non-cash impairments recorded on vessel sales, StealthGas reported an Adjusted Net Income of $444 thousand compared to $325 thousand in 3Q 2018. Over the 9-month period of 2019, adjusted net income was $2.8 million, improved from $1.9 million in the same period of 2018. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income came in at $1.6 million in 9M 2019, up from a net loss of $7.0 million in 9M 2018. The improvement was driven by reduced interest expenses due to lower LIBOR rates and interest margins, as well as lower depreciation expenses stemming from divestitures that took place mainly during 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of about $46.8 million for 9M 2019 implies an approximate full-year run rate of slightly over $62 million. Since the company shows the income from the Joint Venture vessels in a separate line as equity income, I am assuming that the reported EBITDA figures exclude the Joint Venture, with the only the net income or loss of the JV being part of the EBITDA. As a result, adding EBITDA from the JV would probably put the full year 2019 implied run rate figure much closer to the $70 million that was forecast back in March based on 4Q 2018 results. It, therefore, seems to be the case that even as the spot market was more volatile than expected in the first 9 months of 2019, StealthGas's high time charter coverage and lower volatility experienced in the pressurized time charter market should reinforce the stability of financial performance.

As regards cash flow and liquidity, StealthGas continues to repay debt against a steep amortization schedule and ended the third quarter with about $375 million in debt, down from about $413 million at the end of 2018 (this excludes any debt secured by vessels that were held for sale as of 31/12/2018, which have since been sold). In the 3Q 2019 presentation, StealthGas confirmed that annual debt reduction takes place at a pace of about $40 million per year. This figure is consistent with my assumptions in my first article and I find that this is important because it reinforces my view that as things stand, StealthGas has a relatively conservative balance sheet and that an unusually unfavorable market would have to go on for an unusually long time for them to have to raise equity and dilute common shareholders. Lastly, as there is "No balloon refinancing due in 2020, with minimal refinancing obligations (due) in 2021." I believe that a debt repayment run rate of about $40 million per year give or take would be a realistic assumption to make until the end of 2021 roughly. Looking beyond that, I would expect that any refinancing would happen at probably better terms than what is attached to their current debt, which could lower their overall debt service cash requirements even more.

Moving on to sales and purchase activity, StealthGas sold the 2006-built, 5,000-CBM Gas Ethereal pressurized vessel at a price of $10.9. Management mentioned in the call that a similar size newbuilding vessel would cost about $20-21 million, suggesting that the sale price achieved is quite firm for a 13-year old ship. Debt outstanding was about $3.4 million and it is important to note again that the company is taking the necessary actions to modernize its pressurized fleet by selling older vessels while repaying debt and improving its cash position at a time when StealthGas shares trade at a very significant discount to the vessels' net asset value.

Lastly, as an update to the share repurchase activities, StealthGas has so far repurchased about 415,000 shares for about $1.4 million, implying an average price of about $3.37. It should be noted that so far, they have repurchased the max amount allowed by the SEC and they have reiterated their intention to keep doing so as they find the stock to be very undervalued.

Model Updates

The table below provides a summary of the spot charter rates assumed to be earned by vessels without fixed-rate time charters.

For vessels operating under fixed-rate time charters, it is assumed that the rate earned is the 1-year time charter rate that was prevailing on average during the month when the time charter contract was announced by StealthGas. This is accurate as it would be difficult to imagine anyone in shipping fixing vessels at rates that are far removed from the market reality.

2019

So far, the company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2019 has been as expected. StealthGas seems on track to deliver more than $60 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2019 excluding the contribution of the Joint Venture vessels, which is probably a small underperformance compared to the $70 million expected back in my May 2019 article. Furthermore, selling additional older vessels and prioritizing debt repayment while shifting the company's investment towards the fully refrigerated and larger pressurized vessel classes have all had a positive effect on the shares' valuation. I also feel the need to point out that I am encouraged by the fact that management has chosen to make incremental moves that support shareholder value while maintaining the long-term low-risk profile of the company, as opposed to large investments that could potentially destabilize the balance sheet.

2020

Moving on to 2020, in the interest of keeping things conservative, next year was initially assumed to be characterized by sharply slowing economic growth and very low spot market charter rates, similar to what was seen in 2015/2016. Seven months on it seems that, despite the prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty that we have seen over the course of 2019, the probability of an actual recession materializing within 2020 is quite low. In the meanwhile, the improvement seen in the oil tanker sector has been quite dramatic while semi-refrigerated handy vessels are also enjoying better demand supply fundamentals going into 2020. As I write this, the US and China have agreed to relax some of the import/export tariffs announced previously while the Federal Reserve and other major central banks have made it abundantly clear that they will do everything in their power in order to sustain the economic expansion. Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly, StealthGas has now fixed more than 50% of their fleet days at fixed-rate time charters meaning that a large percentage of the company's 2020 revenue is not liable to fluctuate due to spot market movements. As a result, I believe that an upgrade of vessel earnings assumptions to reflect these improvements is clearly necessary at this point. As an indication, the old EBITDA estimate for full-year 2020 was about $41 million, which has now improved to about $67 million including the JV vessels. The new EBITDA estimate is generally consistent with StealthGas's management estimate of $60 million excluding the JV, which was provided in the 3Q 2019 presentation. In terms of sensitivity, if a very unfavorable market came to materialize in 2021 instead of 2020, the overall negative effect would be about $0.5 per share implying a value of about $5.10-5.20 per share. Given the latest updates regarding debt and cash, it would take more than two years of very bad markets for the valuation to go below $5 per share.

Long Term

Looking beyond 2020, my vessel earnings assumptions outside the pressurized segment remain lower than historical long-term average levels and are not based on a substantial recovery ever really taking place in the LPG or crude oil shipping market. I understand that this may sound counterintuitive, but my negative bias reflects my personal desire to be conservative as shipping markets have always been quite volatile and there is an extensive record of favorable forecasts being turned on their head in pretty much all shipping market sectors. In addition to the normal volatility, the long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets mandated for the shipping industry suggest that the sector could be faced with even higher uncertainty over the next decade. On the demand side, this could reduce long-term demand for shipping of energy commodities while on the supply side, there is no generally accepted vessel/engine design that would allow the industry to meet emissions targets. Having said that, I am not suggesting that these risks will necessarily result in bad outcomes for ship owners. It is, in fact, easy to envision an alternative scenario where vessel design uncertainty leads to much lower new vessel ordering, which in combination with a lower trajectory of renewable energy adoption would result in a more favorable fleet supply demand balance. It is just that I personally don't feel comfortable basing my investment decision on bullish assumptions in the face of such risks, and as a result, I am keen to explore opportunities in shipping where companies look clearly undervalued without having to place my faith on aggressive long-term forecasts.

Even so, I am reasonably confident that the pressurized LPG segment should be able to achieve the historical average charter rate levels over the next decade, as the market for these vessels has always been substantially less volatile than larger gas carriers, oil tankers, and dry bulk vessels. Furthermore, it should be noted that the long-term outlook for petrochemicals and LPG consumption remains positive due to the extensive industrial applications and diverse sources of demand related to heating, cooking, and transportation. As seen in the graph below, historical rates for pressurized vessels have always fluctuated within a limited range when compared to other vessel classes in the shipping universe and it is reasonable to assume that in the future, rates within this range can be achieved.

Image taken from Epic Gas 3Q 2019 results presentation (November 2019)

As regards specific vessel earnings assumptions, in the smaller pressurized vessels (5,000 and 3,500 CBM) I have chosen to revise rates down from my initial analysis. During 2019 the spot market for these vessel classes proved a touch more volatile than what I had anticipated initially, which was a drag both on financial performance and on the share price. When compared to average charter rates since 2008, the new assumptions are 2.5% and 5.0% lower for the 5,000 CBM and 3,500 CBM vessels respectively. The earnings assumptions for larger pressurized vessels are consistent with long term average rates since 2008 as I believe that their larger cargo intake may be better suited to increasing cargo stems and should generally result in better transportation economics. It should be noted that in order to keep things as conservative as possible, the assumed long-term rates represent significant declines from the current 1-year time charters levels.

For the semi-refrigerated and fully refrigerated vessels, I have assumed that long term rates will be about 20% lower than the long-term average rates since 2008 and lower than current charter rates. For the medium sized gas carrier owned through the JV, I believe that eventually the strong market seen currently will subside and that the long-term prospects for these vessels are likely to be less favorable as newbuilding VLGC vessels continue to enter the market over the next years. For the semi-ref vessels, the assumed long-term rates are slightly lower than the current time-charter market, implying that the currently favorable fundamentals will also give way to a slower long-term market.

Lastly, cash operating expenses (the sum of Vessel Operating Expenses, General and Administrative, Management Expenses and Dry-Docking) are assumed to continue in line with what was seen so far. This was done by taking actual expenses over the past years and dividing them by actual ownership days in order to arrive at a daily estimate per vessel. After that, expenses are projected as a function of the expected vessels number of vessels operated. As expected, there is some sensitivity around these figures as a 10% rise in expenses would cause the target price to fall to $4.00 but it should be noted that a) Stealth has a relatively modern fleet after divesting older vessels in the past 2 years and b) Stealth Gas is part of a large ship management group with considerable experience in the business. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that the historical operating expenses levels are achievable looking forward. Overall, the EBITDA resulting from these assumptions is equal to about $60 million in 2019, $67 million in 2020 and $64 million in 2021. As seen in the screenshot below, taken from Stealth's 3Q 2019 presentation, the company projects 2020 EBITDA of $62 million excluding the JV vessels. I believe this is roughly consistent with the modeled figure of $67 million including the JV.

Image taken from the StealthGas 3Q 2019 earnings presentation (November 2019)

As regards updates to the cost of capital, the new weighted average cost of capital of 8.75% is lower than the 9.1% used in May. As was the case previously, the new WACC reflects a 1% premium on the cost of equity to account for GASS's low liquidity and small-cap status. The old WACC estimate included an additional 1% premium to account for the investing public's general aversion to shipping equities and to keep things as conservative as possible. This has now been removed because since then Stealth's board of directors has approved a share buyback while the company has also continued to engage in disposals and acquisitions that are accretive to shareholder value. Perhaps less importantly, I have also noticed that the way management communicates with shareholders has become a lot clearer over the past months. As a result of these moves in the right direction, the additional discount seems a bit arbitrary and unjustified at this point.

Conclusion

Following three quarters of in-line financial performance during which management has taken logical steps to promote shareholder value without jeopardizing shareholder value I am confident about my updated fair value, which is also consistent with the $6 price target assigned by Jefferies. As explained in the article, I have actively tried to determine ways in which things could go wrong for the company and what the negative effect on valuation would be and the result is that you have to make a really conscious effort to make the most negative assumptions possible for the company to be worth less than $4 per share. As a fun fact, if I assume an unrealistically rapid decline of all fossil fuels by 2030 that results in the shipping industry becoming obsolete as a whole and all vessels were just sold for scrap in 2030 without any continuing operations remaining that would give a fair value of around $2.97 per share. Given the recent turn in sentiment for shipping shares, I believe that an inflection higher for Stealth Gas during 2020 is now in the cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GASS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.