Comcast: Multi-Year Compounder With Defensive Qualities

Sky has a history of strong profitability in the U.K. and could be a source substantial growth if Italy and Germany were to prove as successful.

NBC Universal's size, content and customer reach means it is well-placed in upcoming “streaming wars”; it has done well during Netflix's rise.

Cable Communications is connectivity-led, with highly resilient EBITDA growth and is relatively immune to disruption in the media industry.

Introduction

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been one of our longstanding holdings, generating an approx. 80% gain since late 2014. We believe it continues to be a multi-year compounder with defensive qualities, with a 10-15% annual investor return.

Comcast has 3 segments, with Cable Communications ("Cable Comms") the largest, generating two-thirds of EBITDA; approx. 75% of revenues are in the U.S.:

Cable Comms – provides broadband, video, voice and other services to both residential households and businesses in the U.S.

– provides broadband, video, voice and other services to both residential households and businesses in the U.S. NBC Universal ("NBCU") – a global media business operating cable networks, broadcast TV, film studios and theme parks

("NBCU") – a global media business operating cable networks, broadcast TV, film studios and theme parks Sky – a European business that provides broadband and telecom services in the U.K., Italy and Germany, and media content; acquired in 2018

Peers include Charter (CHTR) and Altice USA (ATUS).

Comcast Revenues & EBITDA Breakdown (2018 Pro Forma) NB. Sky impacted by $231m of contract termination & settlement costs. Source: Comcast results release (18Q4).

Consistent High-Single-Digit EBITDA Growth

Comcast has a track record of growing EBITDA at high-single-digits (6-8%) in all but one year since 2012, the result of Cable Comms EBITDA growing at 5% or higher and NBCU EBITDA growing at double-digits until 2018:

Comcast EBITDA Growth – Group, Cable Comms & NBCU (Since 2012) NB. 2012 group EBITDA growth is as reported, but NBCU EBITDA growth is pro forma (NBCU acquired Jan-11). Source: Comcast filings.

Comcast's high-single-digit EBITDA growth has led to double-digit EPS growth in 9 out of the last 10 years (2016 being the exception, with 7.1%), helped by natural financial leverage and share buybacks.

We believe the growth drivers for both Cable Comms and NBCU remain intact, and Sky (acquired in October 2018) provides a source of additional growth. As explained below, Cable Comms should grow EBITDA at high-single digits, and NBCU at mid-to-high single digits, while Sky EBITDA should be stable/growing, leading to group EBITDA growth at mid-to-high single digits.

Cable Comms: Highly Resilient EBITDA Growth

Cable Comms has highly resilient EBITDA growth, being a connectivity-led business relatively immune from disruption in the media industry.

As shown below, Cable Comms EBITDA has been growing at 5-6% before 2018 and accelerating since, even as revenue growth slows, thanks to margin expansion; 2019 margin is expected to expand “slightly ahead of 100 bps”:

Comcast Cable Comms Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2012) Source: Comcast filings.

Cable Comms has been able to grow EBITDA consistently because of the strong growth in its High Speed Internet revenues and good cost control. Comcast has benefited from rising broadband use, limited local competition and the quality of its offering (in terms of speed, coverage and control). While Video revenues are under pressure, this has limited impact on EBITDA as Video revenues are low-margin and falling only slowly.

The chart below illustrates this dynamic. The size of “Video Revenues less Programming Costs” shows how Video profits (even before non-content costs) are relatively small, and their decline is slow. Non-programming costs have been growing at an average of only 1.5% a year since 2016, allowing margin expansion and thus high-single-digit EBITDA growth in recent years:

Comcast Cable Comms Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2012) Source: Comcast filings.

The overall number of Cable Comms customer relationships has continued to grow, led by High Speed Internet customers, which has grown with a net add of about 1 million each year since 2012:

Comcast Cable Comms Customer Numbers (Since 2012) Source: Comcast filings.

In addition to rising customer numbers, EBITDA per customer has also been growing, helped by positive price/mix among High Speed Internet customers.

We expect these trends in Cable Comms to continue, enabling it to grow EBITDA at high-single-digits for at least the next few years.

The new Wireless business, while still moderately loss-making ($94m loss in 19Q3), now has nearly 2m subscribers and is expected to break even in 2021, and represents optional upside for the segment.

NBCU: Volatile But Strong Long-Term Growth

NBCU is more at risk from competition in the media industry, including new streaming platforms such as Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS). However, we believe NBCU is well-placed due to its size, content and customer reach; and it has a good record coping with the rise of Netflix (NFLX).

NBCU contains a number of different businesses, but its largest revenue streams are Distribution (from cable channels), Advertising and Content Licensing (including retransmission fees for broadcast TV):

Comcast NBCU Revenue by Business By Type (2018A) Source: Comcast filings.

NBCU has shown strong earnings growth since 2012, even as Netflix's U.S. membership exploded from 21.7m to 62.0m. NBCU EBITDA has also become more diversified, with the percentage from outside Cable Networks rising from less than 20% in 2012 to near 50% now:

Comcast NBCU EBITDA by Business (Since 2012) Source: Comcast filings.

NBCU has grown EBITDA by double digits each year during 2013-17, although the contribution from its different businesses is volatile and/or cyclical:

Comcast NBCU EBITDA Growth by Business (Since 2012) Source: Comcast filings.

The volatility and/or cyclicality comes from major sports events, Content Licensing timing, as well as theatrical film releases. Notwithstanding these, each individual business shows a strong structural trend, with the growth in good years being far larger than the shrinkage in bad years. Filmed Entertainment is the most volatile due to theatrical releases, but its EBITDA has been in a $0.7-1.3bn range since 2014.

In addition, the Theme Parks segment is now one-fourth of NBCU's EBITDA and benefits from the secular growth in global travel as well as new attractions/parks being constructed. Current projects include new parks in Beijing and Orlando (the Epic Universe) and Nintendo World in Japan.

NBCU EBITDA growth is slower in 2018 and 2019 due to poor film releases in 2018, and fewer sports events and Content Licensing deals in 2019. Management believes NBCU content remains under-monetised and will generate more value in renewals in the next 12-24 months. The evidence for this includes how NBC has remained #1 in the 18-49 age group in prime time for 6 consecutive years, and how Telemundo is #1 in Spanish prime time.

"Streaming Wars" Will Not Disrupt Comcast Profits

Ultimately, NBCU's profit growth has been driven by the rising value of content, and the structural trends there remain intact. So far, streaming services like Netflix have actually generated incremental viewership for existing content, including in previously unreached geographies. As Comcast moves to launch its own streaming service (Peacock) in 2020, and with Sky expanding in Europe, monetisation of NBCU content is likely to be even better.

Peacock will be an ad-supported free streaming service mostly and, while it will involve $2bn of investments in the first 2 years and not break even until year 5, this is small relative to Comcast's $34.0bn current EBITDA, and CEO Brian Roberts has explicitly stated it will not affect group earnings growth:

“I don't believe it's going to materially affect Comcast and our ability to grow … I think this investment can be significant but not in a way that's going to retard both NBC and the overall company from the historic kind of growth that we've been able to enjoy.” Brian Roberts, Comcast CEO (Sep-19 GS conference)

We expect the impact of the new Apple TV and Disney+ streaming services to be manageable for Comcast. Given Disney's sizable revenues from the current cable ecosystem, we expect Disney+ to continue to be a disciplined offering. We expect Apple to only make gradual progress in original content, much as seen with Amazon (AMZN) Video in the last few years.

We expect NBCU to have a mid-to-high single digits EBITDA CAGR in the medium term, lower initially due to the timing of content renewals and investments.

Sky: Solid Business with Strong Growth Potential

Sky generates approx. 80% of its EBITDA in the U.K., 15% in Italy and 5% in Germany (based on FY18 figures). It is primarily in Pay TV, but has expanded into telecoms in the U.K. and Germany and will do the same in Italy in 2020.

Sky's competitive advantages include its leading market share in audience and subscribers (see below) and its growing original content capabilities. While it lacks broadband infrastructure, it has been able to wholesale services from others, helped by regulator-mandated competition in the U.K. and intense competition between providers in Italy (which facilitated the long-term agreement with Open Fiber, a joint venture controlled by Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY)):

Sky Market Position by Country Source: Comcast Sky acquisition presentation (Feb-17).

Sky had a strong track record in growing EBITDA under its current management team. The history in FY06-18 is shown below, and FY18 EBITDA growth was 2% (pro forma) despite a weak European ad market, the costs of launching a new TV service in Italy and new sports rights. Management has guided to a “healthy” (mid-single digits) EBITDA growth in 2019, weighted to H2.

Sky Revenue & EBITDA (FY06-18) NB. Fiscal year ends 30 Jun. Source: Sky results presentations (FY18).

We expect Sky's EBITDA to be at least stable, potentially to grow strongly if it replicates its historic success in the U.K. across Europe.

Lower Cable CapEx to Help Maintain FCF Growth

With EBITDA growing at high-single digits in Cable Comms, at mid-to-high single digits at NBCU, and stable/growing at Sky, we expect Comcast's group EBITDA to grow at mid-to-high single digits.

We expect Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growth to equal or exceed EBITDA growth, having lagged it in prior years due to high CapEx in Cable Comms:

Comcast Free Cash Flow & EBITDA (Since 2013) Source: Comcast filings.

Cable Comms CapEx as a percentage of revenues peaked at 15% in 2017, was 14% in 2018, and expected to be less than <12.5% in 2019. In $ terms, it fell in 2018 and can be as much as $500m lower in 2019. The reduction is due to the completion of a platform upgrade and fewer Video net adds.

Comcast CapEx ex. Sky (Since 2013) Note: Assumes 2019 Cable Comms revenue growth to be 8.0%, in line with 19Q1-3 growth. Sky CapEx ($762m in the last 12 months) not shown. Source: Comcast filings.

Buybacks to Resume after Deleveraging

Comcast has historically returned most of its FCF in dividends and buybacks, growing its dividend per share by more than 10% since 2013, but suspended buybacks to deleverage after the Sky acquisition in late 2018:

Comcast Dividends & Buybacks vs. FCF (2014-19Q3YTD) Source: Comcast filings

Net Debt/EBITDA has already been reduced from 3.5x to 2.9x, and will return to the target range in late 2020. We expect management to resume buybacks and possibly spend more on dividends in 2021, which would be beneficial to the shares' rating.

Earnings Resilience in Downturns

Comcast financials have proven resilient in the past, with both of its segments growing revenues and EBITDA through the Great Financial Crisis, although this was before the NBCU acquisition added substantial Advertising, Filmed Entertainment and Parks revenues to what was formerly the Programming segment:

Comcast Revenues & EBITDA (Pre-NBCU) (2007-10) NB. Figures in $ billions. Source: Comcast filings.

Valuation

At $44.67, Comcast shares are on a 15.6x P/E and a 5.8% FCF Yield; the dividend yield is 1.9% (on annualised dividend of $0.84 per share):

Comcast Earnings, Cash Flows & Valuation (2014-19Q3YTD) Source: Comcast filings.

Given its strong growth and defensive qualities, we expect Comcast's valuation multiples to remain at least stable, with the potential of an upward re-rating.

Conclusion

Comcast is a multi-year compounder with defensive characteristics.

We expect it to grow EBITDA at mid-to-high single-digits in the medium term, which would lead to EPS growing at high-single digits organically. The resumption of buybacks in 2021 will add a few percentage points to EPS growth, taking it to over 10% annually.

We expect the shares to at least maintain their current valuation multiples, with means the >10% annual EPS growth will translate to a >10% annual share price growth. Together with the 1.9% dividend yield, this means investors should enjoy annual returns of 10-15%.

Our recommendation on Comcast is Buy.

