Boeing Vs. Airbus: A321XLR Is A Game-Changer

2019 was a really interesting year in Commercial Aviation (for Boeing followers like me, couldn't think of a worse one). The Airbus-Boeing duopoly moved in opposite directions which is not the norm given the dearth of other competition. While Boeing regressed heavily and had a year you would not wish on your enemy, Airbus had a few great wins to its name.

In the narrow-body segment, I believe Airbus has decisively moved in front of Boeing with a more complete product portfolio (please refer to the chart in the next section). Boeing needs to act quickly and with conviction to introduce new products in order to avoid losing further market share in the coming decade.

A321XLR Product Positioning

One of the biggest wins of the year 2019 for me was the Paris Airshow mid-year launch of Airbus A321XLR. Below is a chart comparing the commercial narrow-body airplane portfolio offering of both Boeing and Airbus. Horizontal axis is # of passengers carried in a typical 2-class cabin while vertical axis is the aircraft maximum range in nautical miles (1 nautical mile = 1.15 miles). Green dots are Boeing aircraft and Blue dots are Airbus.

Source: Boeing and Airbus; Data and Chart compiled and created by Author

As is quickly apparent from this chart, there is no comparable aircraft from Boeing that combines the range and passenger capacity of A321XLR. In fact, Boeing does not have anything on offer in the "low range - low capacity" segment either where the newly christened A220 is standing alone. More on that in the next article.

A321XLR Features

Many of you are probably familiar with the Airbus A321 aircraft but I would still like to show the progression from A321CEO (Current Engine Option) that was introduced in 1994 to NEO (New Engine Option, introduced in 2017) to LR (Long Range, introduced in 2018) to the subject of this discussion, XLR (Extra Long Range, to enter service in 2022). The NEO, LR and XLR are the same essential aircraft with added fuel-tanks and minor modifications. Top differentiating features of these versions are presented in the table below. Some of these features are well-known while others may be not.

Source: Image created by author with data from Airbus

Primary Use Case

The key use-case addressed by A321XLR is to be able to fly a smaller number of passengers (~150-200 pax) longer distances (up to 4700 nm or 5400 miles). This is a use-case that, to a small extent, overlaps with the smaller versions of current wide-bodies namely Dreamliner B787-8 and A350-800. However, the major difference is that XLR is a long range narrowbody and hence per seat mile economics for 150-200 passengers are going to be significantly better than what B787-8 (~243 pax, 7355 nm) and A350-800 (~250 pax, 8800 nm) can do. Additionally, initial acquisition cost of the wide-bodies is likely close to twice that of an XLR (XLR list price is ~$130M, A350-800 is listed at ~$281M while B787-8 starts at ~$248M). The only aircraft type that flies today in this spectrum is the venerable Boeing 757-200 and the last of those were produced 15 years ago.

Source: Airbus

This was a significant gap in the portfolio for both Airbus and Boeing with the B757 reaching retirement age and that has now been filled with the XLR. The overall size of this market is expected to be around 1000 aircraft in the next 20 years. This also means that the proposed twin-aisle Boeing NMA (New Mid-market Airplane) is dead on arrival. XLR has already gathered nearly 400 orders within 6 months of launch to significantly impair the business case for NMA. I fully expect all major 757-200 operators (big 3 US carriers Delta, American and United included) to replace their 757s with the XLR within the next few years. As we now know, American (NASDAQ:AAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) have already placed orders for significant quantity of XLRs with Airbus. Delta (NYSE:DAL) is just a matter of time.

Here is the list of airlines operating B757 Aircraft:

Source: Wikipedia

A321XLR Significance

So, why do I call this aircraft a game-changer? Especially as total market for 1000 aircraft in the next 20 years does not sound like a big deal. I believe that this aircraft is a game-changer for the following reasons:

There is a growing trend in commercial aviation for low cost carriers (LCCs) either taking share from established full-service ones or rapidly expanding to NEW 2nd/3rd tier locations/routes using brand new planes. For these carriers, economics per seat mile is the most important metric if they are to make money and a narrow-body does it better than a wide-body for a given distance. At the same time, another trend is a significant move away from hub and spoke model flying to big airports to a point-to-point model where you connect tier 2 and 3 cities directly with each other. Passenger traffic between these tier 2/3 cities is generally quite a bit lighter than what a wide-body accommodates in order for that route to be profitable. Therefore, I believe that the narrow-body long haul market is the direction market will be moving and eventually, this market will prove to be way more than 1000 aircraft being predicted. An additional factor is Sales Enablement. With the XLR, A320 family alone can now support majority of flying use-cases across the world. In addition, having a common cockpit across the narrow-body (A320) and wide-body (A330/350) offerings is a huge deal for a full-service carrier as it substantially reduces training and service requirements. Increased presence with the Big 3 legacy US Carriers: Historically, Boeing has had majority share with the legacy US carriers. Conventional wisdom is that it is much harder to displace an entrenched competitor than it is to sell to a new one. Now that Airbus has got a big mindshare from both United and American, it is just a matter of time that more Airbus aircraft will be sold to these carriers. Delta will be next to order the XLR in big quantities.

Impact Of Range

Consider this, an A321XLR enables you to fly from any city in India to any city in Europe. How about any city in Pakistan to any city in China? Want to fly from Australasia to Shanghai? How about Cleveland to Munich? Tokyo to San Francisco anyone? New York to Hawaii? Yes, sir. The sheer number of city-pairs that are now under the ambit of this narrow-body is mind-boggling. I believe that the A320 family could be dominating tier 2/3 city trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes for the next 10 years.

Source: Airbus

Passenger Comforts

Airbus claims to have delivered wide-body comforts in single-aisle economics. I agree with the economics part as that is why the plane is selling so well. Should we expect wide-body comforts in a single aisle? Well, the jury is out on that one. Airbus, to its credit, has proposed some changes to the XLR interior that will make the likely 7 to 12 hours long-haul flights aboard this narrow-body a bit more comfortable:

Cabin pressure to be increased from 8000 ft to 6000 ft (in comparison, both Boeing 787 and A350 run at 5000 ft). Remember, the closer we are to the pressure on the ground, the less exhausted we feel as the body is used to it. The cabin pressure being 1000 ft lighter than the wide-bodies means you will be slightly less comfortable in a long-haul flight compared to traveling on an A350/B787.

50% lower noise footprint compared to the previous generation aircraft (that would most likely be the A321 and not the NEO).

Full Flat Seats in the Business Class.

Common cockpit ergonomics with A330 and A350 twin-aisle wide-bodies.

AirSpace Interior Offering, same as what is offered on the wide-bodies.

40% larger overhead bins, mood-lighting and so on…

Seating wise, in most scenarios, XLR business class would be a slight degradation for business travelers as well. Although, Airbus indicates that they will have the same interior offering in XLR as in the A350, simple cabin width and weight limitations would not allow a lot of room for customizations unless # of seats are reduced drastically. Full-flat is available if the airline wants it but I am not sure many of the carriers will spring for that.

Standard usable economy class seat width on the XLR is the same as the 321Neo at 18”. Would you like to sit in that for a 12-hour-long flight? I shudder a little bit at the thought. However, please note that most B787s are being configured in a 3-3-3 configuration with a seat width of only 17.3” which is worse than what you will have in an XLR. Also, A350s have the same 18" seat width and they fly even longer so this might actually turn out to be a better place to be for slightly “bigger” economy class passengers.

Then there are other amenities like # of restrooms, amount of water carried, # and width of galleys and aisle, etc., that would be lower compared to a wide-body owing to the amount of cabin space that is available. Again, that may or may not be a big deal depending on personal preferences.

Conclusion

What this aircraft does for an airline is to provide maximum flexibility while retaining per-seat economy. Need to fly 150 or 200 passengers, no problem. Fly for 6 hours or 12 hours, no problem. Fly subcontinental or transcontinental or trans-pacific, no problem. That is a big deal. For all intents and purposes, if you are an airline that does not fly ultra-long range (i.e. majority of low-cost and full-service airlines), all of your flying needs can be fulfilled by just the A320 family of aircraft.

With XLR, Airbus is extremely well-positioned in terms of their coverage of commercial passenger aviation use-cases for the next decade. I think the XLR is where the medium to long haul market is heading and this is the perfect aircraft at the right time to gain major market share for Airbus. I hope and wish that Boeing will respond quickly and decisively with their FSA (Future Small Aircraft) which could be a replacement for the beleaguered 737max/757 as their NMA is no longer viable. Until that happens, I recommend readers to consider Airbus stock over Boeing if you could have only one of the two.

In the next article, I will take a deeper look at the Airbus acquisition of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) C-Series (neatly called A220) and how that is the other game-changing move from the European planemaker that leaves Boeing scrambling to get together with Embraer (ERJ) to provide competition.

