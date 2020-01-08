FLEX LNG - 2020, The Year It Flexes Its Muscles

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers. The company has a brand new fleet that includes 9 MEGI and 4 X-DF vessels. FLEX took delivery of its first owned ships early 2018 and has currently six trading. The company has a further 7 newbuilds for delivery through 2021. LNGC stocks traded poorly in 2019 as day rates disappointed. FLEX is now trading at a steep discount to NAV (0.7x) despite its high quality fleet and significant dividend potential. We believe the company could achieve an FCF yield of 25% once their fleet is fully deployed and expect the company to pay out most of its excess cash in dividends which could lead to a 15-20% dividend yield in 2022 (on current market cap). The company paid out its first dividend in 3Q19, and we believe dividends will increase materially in 2020. Combined with the company entering into long-term time charters, this should drive the stock price towards NAV in 2020. At NAV, the stock would trade closer to US$14.6 vs. the current share price of US$10.3, offering 40% upside on top of the dividend payouts.

Strong growth in the global LNG market

Global LNG demand grew by 8.8% in 2018 driven by double-digit growth in China as the government is prioritizing the use of cleaner burning natural gas to reduce domestic coal production and improve air quality. Thus, Chinese demand growth was 40%, with LNG's share in China's gas supply growing to approximately 25% from 22% in 2017 and 11% in 2014. Market observers such as Wood Mackenzie and IHS Markit expect growth rates in LNG demand of around 5-6% over the next 5-10 years. China will remain a big driver for demand growth. The country has set a target for gas to account for 10% of its energy consumption by 2020 which would imply 13-14% annualised growth in gas consumption. The main market for LNG today, Japan, remains in decline driven by maturing demand, nuclear restarts and an increased focus on renewables. Japanese demand declined by -1.2% in 2018.

Wood Mackenzie expects 137 mtpa of new liquefaction capacity to come online during 2019-24. Approximately 52% of new capacity is located in the US. 88mtpa of new capacity has been sanctioned in the last 12 months. A large part of that LNG will be transported via LNGC's to Europe or Asia (if the pricing differential between Asian and US LNG is large enough).

LNG Demand

Source: GasLog 3Q19 Results Presentation

Actual and Expected LNG Capacity Additions

Source: GasLog 3Q19 Results Presentation

FLEX's fleet well positioned to benefit from upcycle in LNG market

FLEX owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers. FLEX's fleet is brand new and includes 9 MEGI and 4 X-DF vessels. FLEX took delivery of its first owned ships early 2018 and has currently six trading. The company has a further 7 newbuilds for delivery through 2021 (5 in 2020 and 2 in 2021). FLEX is the leading owner of 5th generation LNGCs which utilize the most advanced propulsion and fuel-efficient technology. FLEX's fleet uses MEGI propulsion, the newest generation of vessel propulsion, which is 25% more fuel-efficient than Tri-Fuel Diesel Electric (TFDE), which in turn is approximately 40% more fuel efficient than steam. MEGI propulsion commands higher day rates in the market. At the price of US$5/MMBtu, new ships command a premium day rate of around US$30k compared to steam ships. At US$10/MMBtu, this premium goes to US$45k per day. Other factors that support newer ships include the fact that the typical parcel size being sold today are bigger than what the old steam ships can carry and the focus on carbon footprints (the company has recently been focused on ESG which should be positive from a shareholders' perspective).

With steam ships now rolling continuously off contracts, FLEX's highly energy efficient ships will be in high demand, and this is also why the company has taken all operations in house (required to get vetted by oil majors). This process was completed in October 2019. FLEX has not yet committed its vessels into long-term charters. The majority of the LNGC order book, in contrast, is committed to long-term charters. Given the expected strength in the market, FLEX is looking to charter out its vessels more opportunistically. With a solid financing structure, FLEX has the flexibility to operate such a strategy. At current interest rates, the average cash breakeven of their new vessels is below US$50k per day. FLEX has said it would like to have less than half its 13-ship fleet in the spot market by 1H21 and intends to use the upcoming window to secure term charter coverage. Were the company to announce time charters for some of its vessels in the coming quarters (our base case), this could come as a positive surprise for the market.

FLEX's Fleet

Source: FLEX LNG

Lower Boil-off rate (BOR) means higher Charter Rate

Source: FLEX LNG Investor Presentation October 2019

Day rates

LNG carrier spot rates moved substantially higher in 2018 with day rates heading towards the all-time highs of 2013 with a few vessels fixing at US$180-200k around October. The strengthening was supported by limited vessel availability as buyers secured cargo transportation ahead of winter. This led to a lot of enthusiasm for LNG stocks late 2018. However, the LNG market has disappointed in 2019. China started buying more LNG well before winter last year (2018), leading the LNG and shipping market to strengthen earlier than usual. In December, Chinese inventories were high, and the winter was not that cold. This led to lower Asian LNG prices. Relative LNG prices play an important role as swings in the arbitrage opportunities for LNG cargoes can swing the market between over and undersupply. Low Asian day rates have limited inter-basin arbitrage with Asia. With the distance to Asia significantly longer, when the arbitrage with Asia is closed, vessels travel shorter distances negatively affecting demand and thus day rates.

LNG spot rates surged over $110k/d early October this year on the back of a tightening market which also benefitted by the sanctioning of a handful of Chinese-owned LNG ships that trade intra-Asia. While sanctions put upward pressure on LNG spot rates, the market had been gradually climbing higher over the previous months. The move higher in October coincided with improving Asian LNG prices. With the significant addition of liquefaction capacity, abundant supply of LNG is likely to continue over the next years which could depress Asian LNG prices reducing volumes transported from the US to Asia.

The company expects supply for carriers to remain constrained until mid-2021 at the earliest while demand is growing. As a result, incremental vessel demand is likely to outpace fleet growth for the next two years while new projects that reach near-term FID could add additional demand. This could create an environment supporting rates compared to what was observed in recent years. That said, record LNG carrier new building orders were placed in 2018 totaling 76 vessels, up from 18 last year and a 5-year average of 36 vessels. The order book stands at 22% of the total fleet while 10% of the fleet is over 20 years old, near the retirement age. We note that these are all smaller vessels though with 48% of 120-150k Cbm vessel over 20 years old and 35% of under 120k Cbm vessels over that age.

Projecting supply/demand is highly dependent on assumptions such as the number of vessels that will exit the market. There is not necessarily a technical reason to do so. Still, a high-quality fleet should be able to realise attractive day rates in such a market, and we believe FLEX is well positioned.

LNGC Spot Rates

Source: FLEX LNG 3Q19 Results Presentation

Newbuilds and Contract Roll-Offs

Source: FLEX LNG 3Q Results Presentation

FLEX is well capitalized

FLEX has currently 6 vessels trading and 7 vessels scheduled for delivery over 2020-21. The company has total interest-bearing debt of US$737M (net debt of US$681M). The company has a solid finance plan in place for its entire fleet, including newbuilds, which is important for its strategy to be opportunistic in its chartering.

The total capex linked to the 7 new vessels amounts to US$1.3Bn. The company has pre-paid US$349M leaving US$937M to be paid. At its recent 3Q results, FLEX announced it secured a US$629M bank financing package for the five new builds that will be delivered in 2020 or US$126M per vessel. The facility carries a margin of L+220bps. This leaves capex of US$252M for the 2 new builds to be delivered in 2021 to be funded. FLEX most recently did a sale and charter back transaction with Hyundai Glovis for its vessels Endeavour and Enterprise. The net consideration to the company amounted to US$300M or US$150M per vessel.

Capitalization

Source: Company Filings, Bloomberg Consensus EBITDA 2021 as of 6 January 2020.

Remaining Funding Needs Low

Source: Company Filings

Maturity Profile Outstanding Debt Source: FLEX LNG 3Q Results Presentation

Source: FLEX LNG 3Q Results Presentation

Valuation is attractive

With LNGC day rates less strong than expected at the start of the year, LNG stocks have derated significantly, and FLEX was down -26% in 2019. This has resulted in an attractive entry point in a name that offers substantial asset backing and a high probability of significant income generation. FLEX is currently trading at a P/NAV of 0.7x and EV/GAV of 0.9x. Using US$185M per vessel results in an estimated Gross Asset Value of US$2.4Bn. Deducing net liabilities including future capex results in an NAV of US$787M. The company's current market cap is US$560M.

The exhibit below shows the FCF per vessel based on various day rates provided by the company. While the high end of the day rates provided are unlikely to be achieved, using a US$75k/day rate would imply an FCF yield of 25% once its entire fleet is delivered. The 6 vessels it has currently trading this year would generate an FCF yield of 11-12% on current market cap using a US$75k/day rate. The potential FCF generation offers substantial capacity for the pay-out of dividends. Thus, we see FLEX at current levels being supported by a strong asset backing and significant income potential in the form of dividends. Potential for stock to trade up to US$14.6 vs. the current US$10.3 or in line with NAV once the company starts paying more significant dividends and enters into long term TC at attractive rates. The company initiated its first dividend payment in 3Q19 (10 cents or approx. 1%), and we expect this to be increased gradually as earnings increase.

The Fredriksen Group is the majority shareholder with a 44.6% stake. FLEX benefits from technical management and shared services from the Fredriksen group which keeps costs low. It has also helped for attractive financing terms.

Valuation

Source: FLEX LNG, Bloomberg, Own Estimates

FCF per Vessel

Source: FLEX LNG Investor Presentation September 2019

Risk Factors

Uncontracted vessels: Most of FLEX's peers have their vessels into LT charters. Most of FLEX's vessels are newbuilds with no contracts yet. The vessels under contract have relatively short time charters. If FLEX cannot charter its vessels at attractive rates, the stock might continue to trade below NAV.

Asian LNG prices: prices are cyclical and driven by supply and demand. It is unclear if price weakness in Asian LNG last year was only driven by seasonality and a warm winter or whether it was a result of structural factors such as oversupply (which would depress prices and lead to less trading opportunities). Even in a lower day rate environment, we see FLEX generate attractive FCF and dividend payments.

Spread European and Asian LNG: a tighter spread between European and Asian LNG prices can lead to more imports in Europe from the US which has a shorter sailing distance vs. Asia and thus lower shipping demand.

Summary

FLEX is trading at a steep discount to NAV (0.7x) despite its high quality, new fleet and significant dividend potential. Using US$75k day rates would imply an FCF yield of 25% once their fleet is fully deployed. We expect the company to pay out most of the excess cash in dividends. The company initiated a dividend payment in 3Q19 (1%). Giving no value to the best in class fleet and cost structure, at NAV the stock would trade closer to US$14.6 vs. the current share price of US$10.3, offering 40% upside on top of the dividend payouts. Even in a scenario of continuous low Asian LNG prices (which would keep the inter-basin arbitrage closed), the premium in day rates and low breakeven should allow the company to generate solid FCF and pay out an attractive dividend yield. Combined with the steep discount to NAV, this offers substantial downside protection we believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.