Gold Is The Best Hedge For 2020

After a year in which every asset class provided exceptional returns for investors, it is highly probable that 2020 will be more difficult to navigate. We saw an example of that on the second trading day of the new year when President Trump ordered an airstrike in Iraq that killed one of Iran's most powerful generals. The stock market suffered its worst day in a month on Friday. As the rhetoric escalated over the weekend and tensions mounted with Iraq passing a non-binding vote to expel all U.S. military troops, oil prices surged 6% and stock futures tumbled again Sunday night. The risk-off rally that started Friday ended early Monday morning, as investors have now seemingly looked past the conflict. Yet, there is still a lot of uncertainty as to how Iran will respond to this attack and how that response will impact the global economy.

Given this geopolitical backdrop, the obvious concern is that a significant spike in oil prices could derail the global economic expansion. Speculators piled into oil futures on news of the airstrike. I suspect they will do so once again if Iran responds to the attack, as it has promised to do. This conflict is far from over. The most important aspect of oil, as it relates to the economy, is not the absolute price, but the rate of change over 12 months. History shows that every time the price of WTI crude oil rose 90% within a year, we were either in a recession or about to start one. Since oil was $50 one year ago, we would need to see a spike to $95 to raise serious concerns about the economy.

This isn't to say that an increase to $70, $80 or $90 a barrel wouldn't do damage the economy and possibly send stocks reeling from what are now historically high valuations. What are investors to do?

One approach to hedge a portfolio against such risks would be to buy an oil ETF like the United States Oil Fund (USO). Another might be to simply buy energy stocks that would be the primary beneficiaries of higher oil prices. Yet, this may not be the most effective approach in managing such geopolitical risks because the rally may be short-lived, if oil prices rally at all. Goldman Sachs (GS) pointed out this week that we would need to see a disruption in supply to keep oil at current prices, much less $95/barrel. The firm suggests, and I agree, that oil was already higher than it should be after an "over-enthusiastic December risk-on rally." Additionally, a response from Iran may not involve attacking oil-producing facilities. Therefore, alternative assets may offer a more effective hedge.

That hedge for my portfolio is gold (GLD), which surged over the weekend to a seven-year high of $1,583. This comes after what was the best performing year for gold in 2019 since 2010. Last year's advance was supported by easier monetary policy around the world, central bank purchases of the yellow metal and uncertainty over the ongoing trade war with China.

The surge in price over the weekend suggests that gold and silver (SLV), which I also own, should both be effective hedges to heightened geopolitical tensions that could lead to lower stock prices in 2020. More importantly, gold should also benefit in an environment where the rate of economic growth continues to slow, forcing central banks to continue lowering interest rates, which is my outlook. If lower rates lead to a weaker US dollar, gold should benefit. Lastly, central banks around the world are consuming one-fifth of global supply, as they diversify away from the dollar, which will provide ongoing support to the price of this precious metal.

The bottom line is that I can find more reasons to own gold now than I ever have in the past, but it is also important to note that it has had a tremendous run. A pullback in price should be expected. The 14-day Relative Strength Index for gold hit 86 on Monday, which is well over the 70 level that marks an overbought condition. There have only been three times in the past 20 years when the RSI exceeded 85 and the price pulled back each time. Of course, it is moves like the one we have already seen that generate interest in buying gold. While I think the price continues higher, there should be better entry points for new investment in the days and weeks ahead.

One of the tenets of my investment strategy, which is an adaptation of Ray Dalio's All-Weather Strategy, is to always have exposure to commodities in my portfolio. Gold is a core holding within the asset class.

As this relates to my overall portfolio, I want to guarantee that I have some exposure to the best performing asset class every year. The best performing asset class is a function of the economic and market environment that is upon us. The rate of economic growth can be accelerating or decelerating. The rate of inflation can be increasing or decreasing. This means that there are four potential combinations or "seasons." We never know when the turning point comes, as we move from one season to another, but maintaining exposure to an asset class and investments that perform well in each of those seasons is a very reliable risk management system. Gold is one of those investments.

