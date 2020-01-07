Golden Buy Opportunity In The Yellow Metal

Gold now rests just below its 52-week high, and it appears that it has regained its bullish momentum.

Gold has sprung up swiftly just when it was falling off the radar of investors. As the headlines detailing gold's gravity-defying ascent in 2019 receded, gold pulled a rabbit out of the hat and shot up last week after news broke that Trump had eliminated a top Iranian military commander. At this juncture, with gold resting just below its 52-week high, it appears that the yellow metal's bullish momentum has returned. Fitting, as we move into the Year of the Metal Rat on the Chinese Lunar Calendar.

Did anyone foresee this move coming?

Subscribers of my Marketplace Service, The Naked Charts, were informed on 1 December 2019 that gold was quietly forming a base to launch higher from. This was the technical chart that I posted on 1 December 2019:

Daily Chart: XAU/USD (Posted 1 December 2019)

This is the chart on 3 January 2020:

Daily Chart: XAU/USD (3 January 2020)

I saw a profitable opportunity in gold forming in December. Gold appeared to be milling around aimlessly after a vicious run-up in 2019, but the truth was that it had formed a potential double bottom around $1,450. From this double bottom, gold has since smashed higher out of its descending wedge pattern, and now looks to have regained its bullish momentum again. Dating back even further to July 2019, I posted my first bullish trade recommendation on gold after seeing it form an incredibly bullish pattern on the technical charts.

That is the value of technical analysis. The charts were already telling me as early as July last year that gold was set to embark on a blazing hot uptrend. As such, I want to stay on the long side of gold and look for opportunities to buy gold. To me, it is a matter of when, not if, gold moves up towards $1,800. And I see this scenario materializing sooner rather than later, likely in the coming 12-18 months.

At this juncture, looking at the big picture, the risk for investors buying into gold now is incredibly low vis-à-vis the reward. For starters, US equities are sitting at all-time highs and if you are in the bearish camp and believe a correction is due, then you should allocate more into gold. For the record, I am bullish equities and I have pushed out trade recommendations to buy specific equities based on technical patterns to my subscribers since mid-2019.

But I am cognizant that some investors out there may be concerned about the brewing geopolitical tensions/trade war issues out there which are far from being resolved. They may feel that the equity markets' elevated price levels do not justify these macroeconomic concerns. If so, then you should seriously look into buying gold. Gold should outperform if equities start tumbling down, and what better time for equities to slip after Trump surprised the markets with yet another brazen act of his in the name of national security.

The second reason to buy gold is that central banks are caught in a mix. Global central banks have advocated lower interest rates after the US Federal Reserve took the lead to cut interest rates thrice in 2019. Lower interest rates help support economic growth by encouraging investors to borrow. All this cheap borrowing has led to $15 trillion in negative-yielding debt in the world. Let this sink in - investors are actually putting their money into bonds so that they can receive less of what they put in at maturity.

To me, this is frankly silly. Investors buy bonds over equities because they prefer something more conservative that will still give a positive return if the economy slows down, hurting equities. I believe investors will finally catch on that if they are getting negative returns by placing their cash in the bank (CHF, JPY, EUR) and also by investing in bonds, then they are better off placing their money into two other forms of assets that are equally liquid: equities or gold. I do not blame many investors for getting vertigo looking at where global equities are at the moment, and I expect them to choose gold, mainly because they have run out of choices. I think this will be a key catalyst propelling gold higher, and most importantly, gold is looking incredibly bullish on the charts.

Since launching in June 2019, my technical analysis service has generated an absolute return of 72% with 18 trade recommendations as of end-December 2019 (excluding trades that are still Live) with an average holding period of 5 weeks per trade. Do check my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAU/USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.