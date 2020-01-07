In 2019, the MSCI All-World Index (NASDAQ:ACWI) posted its best annual return since 2009. It still was not enough to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY). As the graph below shows, the S&P 500 outpaced the All-World Index by 5%. Excluding the U.S. from the All-World Index (ACWX), and the outperformance grew to 10%.

Source: Bloomberg

This continues a theme we have witnessed in the post-crisis era. Stocks in the United States have walloped their global peers over the past decade-plus. Since the end of 2008, U.S. stocks have nearly doubled the per annum return of a global index, excluding the United States. In the chart below, you can see that the U.S. has averaged 14.7% total returns over this time period while global markets have returned just 7.9%. Since the end of 2008, an investor in U.S. stocks would have compounded nearly 3x as much money as a globally diversified investor who eschewed U.S. holdings. It has been good to "Buy American".

Source: Bloomberg

Where does that leave us from a relative valuation perspective in global equities? In this article, I am trying to provide readers with a fact-based and balanced overall view of the valuation of the equity market. U.S. stocks are not cheap relative to their global peers, but they do not look extraordinarily expensive either excluding some single-name and sector outliers.

Over long time intervals, owning U.S. stocks has been and will continue to be a winning proposition. As I showed in Returns By Decade, long-term owners of U.S. stocks tend to prosper. With these valuation exercises, we are looking to inform near-term positioning consistent with each reader's risk tolerance. This article offers another way of viewing domestic equity multiples in a global context.

The next chart in this piece shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing 12-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples, and mine could differ from yours. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across global indices.

The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a large weight to Amazon (AMZN), among other tech heavyweights. While these elevated multiples drive the relatively stretched P/E ratios, the success of the U.S. tech giants has also been a driver of the decade-plus outperformance by U.S. stocks. As I showed in Sector Returns for the Decade published yesterday, Tech (XLK) outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.3% per annum in the 2010s.

The forward P/E ratios in the next chart are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are in the far left quartile of this graph, but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers.

Given the pronounced rate rally in 2019, equity market bulls in the United States can point towards the rising differential between earnings yields, the inverse of the P/E ratio, less yields on government bonds. While this earnings yield difference in the United States is above historical averages, it does not look especially high versus other global comps. Lower rates were a dominant market theme in 2019, but the U.S. has simply been following the rest of the developed world lower. The only indices to the right of the U.S. on this chart with lower earnings yields are two large emerging markets (Mexico and Brazil) in their local currency.

Bullish investors who point to rising earnings yield differentials in the United States could be re-directed to comps in Europe or parts of Asia where both equity multiples and interest rates are lower than in the United States. In the table below, I depict the trailing and forward P/E ratios and sovereign bond yields used in this article with data as of year-end 2019.

Multiples of U.S. stock earnings and multiples of the interest paid on U.S. government bonds are higher domestically than around the globe. One might speculate that these facts - and the decade-long outperformance of U.S. stocks highlighted earlier - is a function of higher economic growth rates in the United States. Over the last decade, like the last several decades before that, the U.S. share of global GDP has actually fallen. If faster economic growth rates are not available in the U.S., this performance and equity multiple difference must be in part a function of the fact that global investors ascribe a lower risk premium to U.S. assets than their global peers.

Part of the return differential between U.S. stocks and global stocks has been a sector mix difference. As discussed previously, the tech sector has dominated equity market returns, and the U.S. champions have largely dominated the tech sector. While economic growth in the world's largest economy has trailed the rest of the world, earnings growth hummed along at 10% per annum in the 2010s, in part powered by Tech.

It remains to be seen if the U.S. tech leadership can extend in future years. Regulatory concerns about concentrating market power could limit outperformance of the tech giants moving forward. Part of the Sino-American trade tensions have been a function of the polarization of tech standards that could drive economies in the future.

The U.S. has dominated global equity market returns in the post-crisis era, in part powered by its tech sector. With U.S. multiples elevated versus the rest of the world, and lower growth rates in the U.S. expected, it may be hard to envision the U.S. furthering its outperformance. I tend to be in the camp that global equities have to ultimately normalize versus the U.S., but betting against Uncle Sam's companies has been a losing bet. I hope this article frames the current relative valuation on a global basis.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.