Alphabet: Time For A Dividend

While technology giant Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an analyst upgrade, the stock has not been one of the best performers in the market over the past year. As the chart below shows, investors have seen nice gains, but the stock has not even beaten the NASDAQ index. Today, I'll discuss one way I think the name can gain more favor with investors moving forward.

Like many US tech giants, Alphabet/Google is extremely profitable. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the company reported a net profit of more than $23.6 billion. According to estimates on the street currently, earnings per share of nearly $49 could be delivered for the full year period, with that number forecast to rise to $78 by 2023. Imagine how profitable the name would be in that situation.

It is that tremendous profitability that drives a ton of free cash flow, even for a company that spends roughly $25 billion or so a year on capital expenditures. Alphabet has not made any large acquisitions recently, and despite spending over $12.3 billion on the buyback program in the first nine months of 2019, the net cash pile continues to soar to new highs as seen below.

The net cash pile is up by almost $15 billion in the past year (ending Q3 2019), and it could be approaching $130 billion in total when we get the end of 2019 numbers. It was near this point in time when Apple (AAPL) investors really started to demand some capital returns, and the smartphone giant now boasts the world's most impressive buyback program in addition to an annual dividend.

Now I'm sure some Alphabet investors would rather the company use the money on an acquisition, perhaps even a large one. Well, with increasing scrutiny around the globe regarding tech giants, I'm not sure this is the best time for Alphabet to make a large purchase. The pending Fitbit (FIT) deal is the perfect size of deal for now, as opposed to say buying something like Shopify (SHOP) for $60 billion or more that would likely come under immense regulatory scrutiny.

So what could a dividend look like for this name? Well, in the table below I provided a large range for what I think could happen at the start of a cash payout program. The dividend amount would be the same for each class of trading shares, A and C, which total about 643 million currently. The yield represented would be what investors holding each individual class of share would get. Most of this range may seem small, but would allow for solid dividend growth over the long run.

In the end, I think starting a quarterly or annual dividend is the next logical step for technology giant Alphabet. The company doesn't have any problems growing revenues or earnings, so it doesn't need a large acquisition now, and there could be regulatory issues on that front anyway. The cash pile has grown quite large, and when producing free cash flow of $30 billion a year, there's plenty of room to also buy back stock. With the stock not having beaten the NASDAQ index in recent years, a quarterly dividend could be the item that energizes this stock, bringing in a new set of investors who are looking for income from the name.

