Imperial Brands PLC: Don't Sell Just For Low Double Digit Gains

After double digit gains in a very short period of time, the question naturally arises as to whether investors like myself should take the money and run or continue.

Introduction

Two months ago, after long observation and in-depth due diligence, I opened a position in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF). I had planned to use Imperial Brands with its enormous dividend yield as a cash flow machine. But now it turned out that my timing and the time of other investors who have bought at the same time was extremely good because we all are looking at double-digit (book) profits now. Given the potential risks and downside scenarios, the question naturally arises as to whether investors like myself should take the money and run or continue to leave the iron in the fire:

(Source: Take the money and run?)

Of course, it's great when you're in double digits in such a short period of time, while the S&P500, for example, has risen in the low single digits. But I don't think you should sell now just to safe the (book) profit.

This article is therefore not, like the majority of the analyses here at Seeking Alpha, aimed at investors who want to invest in Imperial Brands, but rather at investors who, like me, have found a cheap entry and are now wondering what to do.

Analyses

The total return since my purchase / publication is 15 percent. In the same time, the S&P 500 only gained 4.58 percent. Of the 15 percent, almost 5 percent is attributable to the dividend paid out in December. This means that there is still a book profit of about 10 percent:

(Source: Nice gains in short period of time)

It should be noted that not every dividend payment is as high, but Imperial Brands pays out different amounts each quarter throughout the year. Two payments are almost twice as high as the remaining two payments. You can see the Dividend History in more detail by clicking here.

Given that, I won't sell my shares. To this end, my approach must be made clear once again. My last analyses was called: "Ride The Yield Until It Dies - It's All About The Mindset" and I meant it. Accordingly, I assumed a dying business and did therefore not asked the question whether one can assume price gains or not.

So one cannot deny the declining tobacco consumption. However, particular pressure on the share price has created the danger of official regulations. It was known that tobacco consumption had been declining for a long time, but it was only the emerging discussion about the dangers of e-cigarettes and the demands for bans that led to a global decline in share prices. This danger seems to have brightened up a bit recently. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a ban on the sale of pod-based e-cigarette flavors, including fruit, dessert and mint, in the United States starting in February. The ban was less severe than a U.S. President Donald Trump had previously demanded because the U.S.authority exempted menthol and tobacco from the prohibition. The market also seems to have reacted broadly to the calming debate:

Data by YCharts

This reaction indicates that an extreme amount was already priced into the share price and investors were expecting a total ban and further measures. Of course, the most recent price rises may also be a bear trap and the price may therefore continue to fall. However, that wouldn't be too bad at all, as I am not invested in Imperial Brands because of possible price increases.

But what the recent price gains are doing is providing a safety buffer for investors like me. Just to remind you. My approach and investment thesis was that after only five years, the risk of my investment has already more than halved (because of the high dividend yield). After less than nine years, my risk would have been reduced to 0 and from then on, no matter what happened to the company, I would make a profit. And then I'd still have a book value on that investment (i.e. the value of my shares). So for the moment, I am just happy that the book value after this time frame might be bigger than expected. And that is great.

Furthermore, Imperial Brands still has by far the highest net common payout yield. With this very useful metric, we can see that the shareholders benefit of holding Kimberly-Clark shares is pretty low at the moment. According to YCharts, the net common payout ratio can be defined as

the percent a company has sent back to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends based on a company's market cap. If a company with a 500 million market cap has purchased 50 million of stock and has a dividend yield of 10% over the last twelve months, the net payout yield would be 20%.

Data by YCharts

And this yield is expected to increase in the future. The company expects increasing cash flow in 2021 and 2022 and already announced a progressive dividend policy with any surplus cash flows to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks, enhanced ordinary dividends or special dividends.

Speaking of cash flow, Imperial Brands is by far the cheapest company in terms of price to free cash flow. This indicates that the company is undervalued compared to its peers:

Data by YCharts

I therefore still consider Imperial Brands to be the best option for generating a secure cash flow with an excellent risk/reward ratio. Even after the share price gains, the expected return is the highest among the big tobacco companies.

Conclusion

Double-digit price gains are great, but can't tempt me to give other investors my shares at the current price. The extremely secure dividend will provide further cash flow. Meanwhile, I am even a bit more optimistic about the future with regard to the book value of my investment because Imperial Brands seems far from dying fast. So I am looking forward to possibly riding the yield even further than I thought.

For the sake of disclosure: I own some MO shares too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.