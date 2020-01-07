Tesla Q4 Deliveries Quite Strong

Last Friday, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) rallied to a new all-time high after the company announced its preliminary fourth quarter production and delivery figures. As expected, the company produced records for both items, and sales came in stronger than expected thanks to incentive wind downs in two key markets. Today, I'll look at what Tesla did and did not report last week.

The graphic below shows the fourth quarter figures reported last week. For the year, Tesla came in at 367,500 vehicles, beating the low end of its guidance range but missing the midpoint of 380,000. Also, Tesla did not hit the 500,000 units level of production CEO Elon Musk had previously talked about, nor was it near that number on a run rate basis that he also tried to change his statement to, seen here, and the delivery number was a big miss on his 400,000 unit statement.

(Source: Tesla release linked above)

When it comes to deliveries, Tesla reported an increase of 15,000 units sequentially, most of which was from Model 3. The company came in at my bull case scenario of greater than 110k, although at that level I might have liked to see a 2 handle on S/X deliveries. The number of vehicles leased declined by a percentage point for each product line item over Q3 levels.

One area that was a little disappointing was production. Management talked about increasing S/X production in Q4 to meet increasing demand. While that did happen, the annual run rate of the quarter's figure was under 72,000, which is just 80% of the capacity detailed in the Q3 investor letter. Model 3 production also trailed its full year run rate capacity for Fremont when backing out Shanghai production, which is a little disappointing for a record period. As for that new factory, here's what was detailed in the press release:

Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries. We have also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December.

Tesla did not meet its original 3,000 unit per week goal for Shanghai or even its revised 1,000 unit per week goal in the end. The less than 1,000 total salable cars statement also contradicts the company's China general manager who said in late December that 1,000 Model 3s were being produced each week. Investors will be expecting an update on actual production at the Q4 earnings report.

When it comes to China, Tesla also cut the price of the Shanghai produced Model 3 last week. The interest rate used for the lease program was also reduced by 40 basis points. This price cut also is contradictory to Tesla China refuting rumors in mid December about upcoming price cuts. Even with a reduction in prices, the company's China page still shows vehicle deliveries expected in Q1, meaning demand currently isn't enough to fill a quarter's worth of production.

There was one thing notably absent from Tesla's Q4 release, and that was talk about record orders or demand. In the Q2 release, management talked about orders exceeding deliveries and starting Q3 2019 with an increase in the backlog. In the Q3 release, record net orders were cited and the backlog was even higher. Nothing was said last week about either of those items, but maybe that shouldn't be a surprise given the rush in the US and the Netherlands before key tax incentives changed at the start of 2020, as well as the early December change in Tesla's home state of California.

There was also no mention of hitting the 1,000 solar roofs per week production level Elon Musk gave as guidance for the end of 2019. Yearly predictions from the CEO regarding full-self driving and solar powered gigafactories also seem to have been missed. Of course, as the graphic below shows, Tesla still hasn't opened dozens of superchargers in Eastern Europe that were supposed to come in late 2016. Elon Musk isn't known for his timing accuracy.

(Source: Tesla supercharger map, seen here)

Moving forward, it will be very interesting to see what Tesla gives for yearly delivery guidance as well as for Q1. The full year number will depend on how quickly the Model Y production ramp happens. In the short term, the EV incentive cliffs will hurt in a seasonally weaker first quarter, some of which will be offset by Shanghai. The Tesla ship tracker doesn't have much activity shown for January, down substantially from 8 vessels in the first month of Q4 2019. Perhaps the Fremont factory has maintenance downtime scheduled or is prepping a little for the Model Y.

Tesla shares hit a new high on Friday on the delivery news. Analysts seemed very impressed, although I don't get how one of the company's biggest supporters can keep an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $355, implying 20% downside. It was a little disappointing to see shares come down more than $10 off their early high Friday, despite the market coming back off its lows. It will be interesting to see if the market rebounds to new highs this week and takes Tesla with it, or if we get profit taking that brings Tesla down towards $400.

