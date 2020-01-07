Tesla: There Is A Better Option To Invest Your Money And Addressing Bullish Tesla Arguments

However, my opinion is also that if you criticize one person's work, you also have to be able to show that things can be different.

Introduction

My readers know that I am a fan of Tesla (TSLA). This relates above all to the aesthetics of the cars and the disruptive will of the company to change the world towards more environmentally conscious mobility. The company has simply achieved a great deal in its young history, has become the benchmark for electric cars and has challenged many other manufacturers. That's a great thing. But - and my readers also know this - I would not invest my own money in the company. I have already said this several times. However, it is easy to just complain without offering alternatives. I would like to make up for that with the following article, because I believe that for investors who want to invest in electric mobility there is a better alternative with the German car manufacturer Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF). In addition, I would also like to address many of the misunderstandings among readers about my Tesla evaluation that I have observed in the past. In the interests of transparency, I would like to point out here that I am not invested in any of the companies mentioned.

Both companies are car manufactures

So at fist, many investor will say that this is a bad comparison because Tesla shouldn't be treated like a car manufacturer. So am I wrong, and Tesla should be perceived as a tech-start up? I don't think I am, because in terms of revenue, the automotive segment is by far the biggest segment. That is the simple truth and I think you should name an orange an orange if it is an orange and therefore, I prefer to call a company a car manufacturer, when the company generates more than 95 percent of its revenue from manufacturing cars. And indeed, so far Tesla makes most of the revenue from car sales. Apart from that, the energy generation and storage segment are pretty small compared to the automotive segment - and speaking of a tech-start up: On a nine-month basis, revenue in the energy and storage segment even declined.

(Source: Latest SEC-filing)

Volkswagen is much stronger if you compare both companies as car manufacturer

That's said, Volkswagen is a much stronger company. So the first thing is that Volkswagen is doing considerably better than the overall market. It is a fact that the overall market is struggling at the moment. In China, new car registrations have been declining for months. In the USA, there is also a declining trend in car sales.

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, major car manufacturers have recently revised their forecasts downwards several times, and the industry is facing difficult times. However, while the global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year in the first three months 2019, Volkswagen delivered only 2.8 percent fewer cars to its customers. Given that, Volkswagen presented excellent half-year figures. In the first six months of the current financial year, the sales revenue of Volkswagen grew by 4.9 percent to EUR 125.2 billion compared with the first half of 2018 (you can read my analysis of the latest quarter numbers here). The reported increase in profit sets Volkswagen apart from other car manufacturers such as (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), which reported weaker numbers and forecasts. After that, Volkswagen presented another set of good numbers for the third quarter. So overall, you can say, that Volkswagen did pretty good so far.

That argument made, many (mainly bullish Tesla investors) point out that this development mainly affects conventional cars, but Tesla only produces EV's. Of course, the global market for EV's is growing steadily. I think investors should ask themselves why should EV be subject to different rules than conventional cars? This applies in particular to cyclical downturns. Overall, China’s EV sales saw their first monthly decline in July. But it didn't stop here. In August, the decline was far steeper, dropping by 16% from a year earlier to 85,000 units. Furthermore, in November, purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid SUVs and sedans tumbled 43.7% from a year earlier to 95,000, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

However, on a first view, Tesla is on track. The company delivered around 367,500 EV's in 2019 and thus increased deliveries by 50 percent compared to 2018. Therefore, Tesla managed to reach its target range of 360,000 to 400,000 EV's. Nevertheless, the last year also showed that Tesla can struggle like any other car manufacturer under declining retail sales. This is very easy to tell from the fact that Tesla has stopped growing in the third quarter. Tesla’s third quarter revenue fall pretty sharp by 39 percent in the United States. Sales in the US, which account for the biggest share of the company’s total revenue, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. This was the first drop in more than two years:

(Source: Third quarter filing)

In addition, the lack of profitability as well as the high level of debt is also a problem, which has already been sufficiently discussed at Seeking Alpha. Given that, it is a fact that Tesla is operating at a loss. That does not necessarily mean that the company is selling every car at a net loss but it does mean that the company has not managed to operate profitably despite a certain degree of scaling. Tesla investors then often say that these problems will be solved with a further increase of produced cars. That that can be doubted can be seen from the fact that Tesla’s gross margins have steadily declined, from 28 percent in 2014 to the actual 17 percent over the trailing twelve months. This already shows that Tesla does not do any witchcraft and in the end cannot maintain a higher margin than the traditional car manufacturer Volkswagen just by increasing the number of EV's:

Data by YCharts

So when investors partly point out that the gross margin for a young company is completely in order, they forget that in the end it's the (net) income that counts. And also here a sad flat picture results for Tesla:

Data by YCharts

So now we have two companies: An established company that makes extreme profits and pays stable dividends even in rather turbulent times and a company that is extremely innovative and has disrupted the market without generating enough demand to be profitable. Tesla investors will now say that Volkswagen is not at all the more established company, but Tesla is still the market leader in the EV sector. And indeed, Tesla is the market leader in battery-electric car sales for the United States. The same is true for Europe:

(Source: Europe EV volumes)

For China, however, the situation looks quite different again:

(Source: EV volumes in China)

Of course, investors point out that Tesla will massively increase its sales in China (not least through the giga factory in Shanghai, which has a production of greater than 3 thousand units per week). And of course it seems to contradict my argument that Volkswagen is the established company. But the question is, what prevents Volkswagen from doing it the same way Tesla did? Volkswagen already has the infrastructure, supply relationships and its own branches worldwide that the company can draw on. In addition, Volkswagen itself is heavily involved in creating an EV segment from the ground up (for an in depth analyses click here). All this makes it really likely for me that Volkswagen is only now beginning to use its massive infrastructure and know-how to compete with Tesla.

To be clear and facing the coming output from Volkswagen, at this point, investors must distinguish between two perspectives. One technical orientated perspective is to compare the performance, range, etc. of the individual vehicles. Another perspective is to compare the financial figures and the financial outlook. As an investor, the second perspective is crucial for me. From such an investor perspective (and this is my own personal opinion) Volkswagen is simply more promising. You can support this thesis by a fundamental comparison if you take the earnings into account. When Tesla delivered a profit for the last quarter, Tesla bulls went crazy. But what happens if you take this profit as a new standard for the upcoming quarters? So let us assume that Tesla will deliver earnings per share of at least USD 1.86 for the forseeable future Tesla's actual P/E ratio is above 200. Taking the industry as a benchmark, Tesla is far too highly rated in comparison (Volkswagen has a P/E ratio of around 6). Furthermore, Elon Musk already has announced that this is not to be expected, especially if new models are introduced. Accordingly, it would be possible and likely for Tesla to deliver individual loss quarters again). Even if it is not only assumed that Tesla continues to be profitable, but even doubles its profit, the P/E ratio is in no way justified. And if investors now still say that Tesla will achieve an higher margin through the growing sales figures, then one could see above that even the gross margin is falling despite increasing sales. The fact that Tesla has to lower the sales prices for cars in China at the same time in order to continue receiving subsidies is also unlikely to be helpful in improving the margin. So yes, Tesla's share price development recently is of course enormous and I am aware that the new all-time high contradicts my investment thesis. Nevertheless, from a rational fundamental point of view, I consider Volkswagen to be the best investment.

One last thing: Many investors reject Volkswagen because of "Dieselgate". And that's perfectly all right, because Volkswagen has done an extreme mess here and has to make up for the damage it has done, and rightly so. My point, however, is that just because I don't want to invest in one company automatically means that another company would be a better choice financially. Furthermore, if you address this issue in an unbiased way, you could still see that "Dieselgate" speaks for an investment in Volkswagen. "Dieselgate" has now cost Volkswagen more than EUR 30 billion. Volkswagen will continue to have to contend with civil claims for damages. Like I said before, German owners of affected Volkswagen cars are entitled to compensation of up to EUR 42 billion. Of course, this seems at first to be an extraordinarily high amount. However, in the linked analyses above, I have shown that a much smaller amount is more realistic. That is why investors should, in their due diligence, correctly place the figures of almost five hundred thousand plaintiffs.

So despite these (self-inflicted) problems Volkswagen is still a power machine that wants to compete with Tesla. And despite the necessary investments, the high litigation costs, it still stands on extremely solid financial footing, pays its investors a dividend yield of over 3 percent and is valued at a single-digit P/E ratio.

Conclusion

It is easy to be bearish on Tesla. However, my opinion is also that if you criticize one person's work, you also have to be able to show that things can be different. One such company is Volkswagen. The company has an extremely strong financial position, pays its investors a dividend yield of over 3 percent and is valued at a single-digit P/E ratio. Even a crisis such as "Dieselgate" does not prevent the company from continuing to perform extremely strongly in operational terms. Conversely, Tesla has of course achieved a lot in the past. But my personal opinion is that, from a reasonable commercial point of view, Tesla is worth less than it is actually traded. I think Volkswagen is the better investment at this time.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.