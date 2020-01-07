Given the worsening employment data and the historically tight credit spreads, an overweight position in corporate credit carries heightened risks.

Investment grade corporate bond spreads are near the tightest level in 20 years.

Corporate credit has been rallying strongly for the past several weeks.

What To Do With Credit When Employment Has A Yellow Light

Investment-grade corporate bonds had a stellar year, rising more than 17% throughout 2019, based on the total return of Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). Investment-grade corporate bonds certainly have a spot in a balanced portfolio, in addition to less risky Treasury bonds.

Historically, when economic growth is decelerating, corporate bond spreads generally rise or "widen." Conversely, when economic growth is accelerating, corporate bond spreads fall or compress.

As such, when economic growth is decelerating, it is prudent to have an underweight exposure or no exposure to investment-grade bonds as most of the return will come with less risk by owning Treasury bonds. When economic growth is accelerating, tightening corporate bond spreads can offset the expected increase in bond yields that comes with stronger rates of growth.

Based on a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth, the remaining economic cycle risks (specifically employment), and with credit spreads already at historically tight levels, an overweight position in corporate credit seems less than prudent.

Corporate Bonds: Is The Reward Worth The Risk?

As we analyze corporate bonds and ETF LQD, we must look at two components, the Treasury yield, and the corporate bond spread.

Secondly, the following analysis takes into consideration a multi-quarter view rather than a short-term trading opportunity and does not discuss hedging interest rate exposure. We are looking at the total return.

Let's rewind the clock two years to the most recent inflection in global economic growth.

In early 2018, leading indicators of economic growth had started to decelerate, but coincident economic data was roaring, and global stock markets made new highs in unison. Investment-grade credit spreads made a fresh cyclical low at the end of January before risk assets tumbled in February.

At the end of Q1 2018, it was abundantly clear based on a variety of leading indicators that US economic growth was going to decelerate. Corporate bond spreads responded by widening through Q4 of 2018, saved by a sharp pivot in monetary policy.

Since January 2019, in addition to Treasury yields falling, corporate spreads have been compressing, a double dose of fuel for investment-grade corporate bonds.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The investment-grade corporate bond "Quality Spread," or the difference between A-rated spreads and BBB-rated spreads, shows a similar story. Since the inflection in growth, the quality spread has generally been in a trend of widening, respecting the deceleration in economic growth.

Over the past several months, the past several weeks more specifically, spreads have compressed notably, without a corresponding improvement in economic data.

US Investment Grade Quality Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The investment-grade quality spread is showing more optimism than the high-yield quality spread (CCC OAS - BB OAS), which remains in a bearish trend, more consistent with the empirical trend in economic growth.

US High Yield Quality Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As noted earlier, corporate bond spreads track the economic cycle with an inverse relationship. In other words, when economic growth is decelerating, spreads widen.

The chart below shows the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, a highly useful proxy for the cyclical trend in economic growth, and the Bloomberg Barclays US AGG Corporate Bond OAS (inverted).

Historically, a deterioration in economic conditions to the extent we have witnessed over the past 12-months would come with a significant widening of credit spreads.

US Economic Cycles & Corporate Bond Spreads:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Using the ISM Manufacturing PMI as a loose proxy for the economic cycle, we can see that when the ISM PMI is in a trend of deceleration, credit spreads generally rise. This analysis is highlighted in the table below.

On the left, we can see that out of eight periods of accelerating PMI readings; credit spreads tightened in seven instances. Conversely, credit spreads widened on average during down cycles in the ISM Manufacturing PMI, a move that signifies decelerating economic growth.

It should be noted that credit spreads do not always rise during decelerations in economic growth. The most severe widening and the most damaging factor for the credit market is job losses/a recession.

US Economic Cycles & Corporate Bond Spreads:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

We must understand the composition of LQD before analyzing the recent performance.

LQD is a corporate bond ETF that is comprised of mostly BBB-rated debt. Roughly 90% of the debt is rated A or BBB.

LQD Fundamentals:

Source: YCharts

The effective duration of LQD is just shy of 9 years. When compared to Treasury bond ETFs, (IEF) has an effective duration of about 7.5 years and (TLT) has an effective duration of 18 years.

LQD Fundamentals:

Source: YCharts

From the inflection in economic growth, identified in early 2018, TLT has returned roughly 19% in total return terms. LQD rose nearly 15% after dividends, closely followed by IEF.

Until December 2019, Treasury bond ETF IEF had the same performance as corporate bond ETF LQD despite less duration risk and less credit risk. This breakdown highlights why corporate bonds can be an unnecessary risk during economic slowdowns; most of the gains came from the decline in Treasury bond yields.

Fixed Income Total Return Performance:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

That is not to say that an overweight position in corporate bonds never makes sense. During periods of accelerating growth, corporate bond spreads tighten, which can offset the expected rise in Treasury bond yields that come with stronger growth.

From the summer of 2016 through the start of 2018, the global economy accelerated powerfully on the heels of a major stimulus program in China. Bond yields rose, and ETF IEF declined just over 1%.

Despite the rise in Treasury yields, investment-grade bonds (LQD) rose over 6%, and high yield bonds increased 14%.

Fixed Income Total Return Performance:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Investment-grade corporate bonds can be an essential part of a balanced portfolio. During periods of decelerating growth, however, Treasury bonds do most of the heavy lifting and generate similar, if not better returns, at times.

The significant risk to be aware of when owning corporate bonds is job losses/a recession. A recession tends to cause a massive widening of corporate bond spreads, leaving you much better off in Treasury bonds as your fixed income allocation.

It is for this reason when economic growth is decelerating, and recession risk is by definition rising, I view corporate bonds as an underweight exposure or no exposure.

As the global and domestic economy stumbles in 2020, the fear of a recession that caused panic in the summer of 2019 has nearly entirely subsided.

Using the stock market as a barometer, most pundits have shifted their narrative to reflect the rising price of risk assets.

Sticking entirely to the fundamentals and the cycles in the economy reveals some yellow flags and recessionary risks that have not been wholly eradicated yet, a subject that should be of interest to those overweight credit risk.

At EPB Macro Research, in our most recent [Quarterly Themes] presentation, we discussed cyclical employment as a critical risk in 2020.

When employment growth falls below population growth, the unemployment rate tends to rise quickly.

Currently, total employment growth is running at 1.5% year over year. This represents a decline from a growth rate of 1.9% earlier in 2019.

Cyclical employment growth, however, (right-hand pane) defined as durable goods manufacturing, construction, and trade/transportation services have slowed to 0.6%, the rate of population growth.

The top-left pane in the chart below shows the spread between cyclical employment growth and population growth. Periods in which the spread is below 0 are highlighted in red and tend to correspond to sharp rises in the unemployment rate.

The Unemployment Rate Is At Risk:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As the table on the bottom left shows, when cyclical employment growth falls below population growth, the average monthly change in the unemployment rate jumps significantly.

When analyzing economic cycles, the sequence or the order in which economic data series move is highly important and can provide additional color relative to analyzing data sets in insolation.

In other words, towards the end of 2018, the EPB Leading Employment Index, comprised of data points, including average weekly hours, peaked and started to decelerate.

Several months later, in January of 2019, total employment growth registered a peak and began a cyclical downswing.

EPB Leading Employment Index:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Now, just as cyclical employment growth falls below population growth, initial jobless claims have started to rise over 5% year over year.

Initial Claims Rising:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Let's quickly take a moment to recap the order of economic inflection points over the past two years.

In the middle of 2017, global money supply growth had peaked and started to decelerate, the earliest signal that the global economy was responding to tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Towards the end of 2017, and more definitively in early 2018, the growth rate in US capital goods new orders and durable goods new orders started to decelerate notably. After a few more confirming short leading indicators, including the growth rate of the CRB Raw Industrials Index, the ISM Chicago PMI, and supplier delivery times, a deep industrial downturn was underway (completely unrelated to the trade war).

It was not until September 2018 that the growth rate in the industrial production index, a coincident indicator, peaked.

This order of operations should help clarify the sequence of economic cycles and the importance of having long leading, short leading, and coincident economic indicators.

This classic economic sequence has now arrived at employment, one of the more lagging indicators from the coincident data bucket.

After a decline in leading employment indicators such as the growth rate in hours worked, the downturn in cyclical employment growth, and the rise in initial jobless claims should be taken seriously.

With these risks in mind, BBB-rated corporate bonds are trading with an aggregate spread above Treasuries that is nearly the lowest level in decades.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Given the decline in Treasury yields, coupled with spreads that are near historic tights, the effective yield on BBB paper has fallen to virtually the lowest level of this economic cycle.

US Corporate BBB Effective Yield:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

To summarize, when economic growth is decelerating, and recession risk remains on the table, having an overweight position in credit is likely not worth the reward. As was the case with the most recent rally over the past two years, an equal if not greater gain was made in Treasury bonds.

When economic growth is in a trend of acceleration, and recession risk is off the table, in the context of a balanced portfolio, I would begin to replace some Treasury bond exposure with investment-grade corporate bond exposure such as LQD.

As shown in the 2016-2018 example, LQD outperformed both IEF and TLT over that period.

At this point, with leading indicators of growth not signaling a new upturn, and with cyclical employment growth falling below population growth, economic risks are still elevated. With spreads near the historic tights, the upside is limited if economic indicators start to show improvement.

I am not long investment-grade credit at this time. I am long Treasury bonds and would plan to start adding investment-grade credit pending an acceleration in economic growth. For now, while growth is trending lower and employment is flashing a yellow light, the risk for credit spreads is wider.

Similar to a strong run in stocks, if you have benefited from the rally in investment-grade corporate debt, it may be time to allocate some credit risk to other assets that have a more favorable risk-reward profile. At the end of December, we increased our exposure to gold.

