2 Under-The-Radar Stocks From A Growth Strategy With 36% Annual Returns

One of my favorite screeners is inspired by one of the original settings on the Equities Lab. It is called “Good to Great”. Its leading criterion is the robustness of the sales growth. The original did not give good enough results until I tweaked it with regard to the number of positions held and the technical analysis criteria for entering the position. In the end, I ended up with a screener that on its own could be your one and only screening tool you will ever need if you want to dedicate only 1 hour of equity research per year. Of course, I say it with a tongue in the cheek, but in fact, this is one of my favorite screeners, given the performed backtests and my observations for the last half a year, since I started using Equities Lab. As I seek balancing various styles of investments when it comes to sectors, value vs. growth, high dividend yield vs. no dividend, market cap, etc., I do not want to limit myself to only one screener. Of course, further research on the fundamentals of and news about the stocks must be always performed by each investor for their own conviction about the stock.

As the log chart below indicates, the strategy would have returned nearly 2100% for the last 10 years, starting on 1 January 2010. The return of S&P 500 for the corresponding period has been 247%. Annual returns would have been 36.21% and 13.26%, respectively. This strategy presumes a quarterly rebalance, therefore I decided to focus on a maximum of three positions per rebalancing exercise, in order to minimize the transaction costs. An average holding period was 104 trading days, instead of 61-62 days, because some stocks (to be precise, thirteen of them) were recommended two quarters in a row.

As you can see in the bar graph below the chart, the strategy would have outperformed S&P 500 in 9 of 10 years, but when it underperformed, the result was also worse than for the S&P 500. As seen in the table below, a median return across all positions was 6.3%. To single out the outliers, the best result was achieved by Beazer Homes USA (BZH), held from July 2016 to January 2017, with the return of 77.7%, while the worst result belongs to Amerigroup, which for the period from July to October 2011 lost 46.5%. The strategy would have delivered a positive return on 66% of all taken positions.

The recommendations for Q1 of 2020

This quarter the screener returned only two stocks, instead of three. These are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and GMS Inc. (GMS).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech company that markets currently two drugs. The main one is HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (Non-24), approved by FDA in 2014, also approved in the EU in 2015. VNDA is researching its potential utility in a number of other circadian rhythm disorders and is presently in clinical development for the treatment of pediatric non-24, jet lag disorder, and Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Since 2015, VNDA has also full rights to Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia, originally developed and marketed by Novartis since 2010. VNDA has also advanced clinical studies for Tradipitant (VLY-686), for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and the treatment of gastroparesis (motion-sickness).

This $857 million market-cap company was definitely not a market favorite last year. Its stock dropped over 38% in 2019, from $31 in mid-January to finish the year at $16.5, having touched the 52-week low of $12 at the end of July. The sell-out was due to a partial clinical hold on tradipitant, earlier in 2019 by the Food and Drug Administration, to which Vanda Pharmaceuticals responded by filing a lawsuit against FDA. The lowest moment in July was the result of very pessimistic expectations of the investors, despite the fact that VANDA has been growing revenues year after year. Its latest year-over-year sales growth is over 21%, while their 3-years average is slightly over 20%. One, however, needs to notice that Vanda Pharmaceuticals became profitable only in 2018. When Q2 earnings were announced, the stock soared 26% on the news that net sales of HETLIOZ were $37.8 million, a 31% increase compared to $29 million in the Q1 of 2019, and a 35% increase compared to $28 million in the Q2 of 2018. It did not help investors that in mid-August the FDA rejected the supplemental New Drug Application for HETLIOZ as a treatment for jet lag disorder, but this news was not met with any dramatic sell-off. The stock started significantly picking up after 6 November earnings announcements for the Q3. Not only did excellent sales and an enormous increase in the net income (from $11.5 million in Q2 to $100.4 million in Q3) account for that. The fact that CEO Michael H. Polymeropoulos made a promise to “undertake an intensive and collaborative engagement with the regulatory authorities”, renewed the trust of investors in the company’s strategy. Positive outlooks on VNDA’s future could be read from multiple instances of higher than average buying volume in November and December. Also, the Accumulation/Distribution line is slightly picking up.

GMS Inc.

GMS is a $1.16 billion market cap distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products in 43 states of the United States and in 5 provinces of Canada. It was founded in 1975 and its HQ is in Tucker, Georgia.

In stark comparison to Vanda Pharmaceuticals, GMS stock had a stellar performance in 2019, with a nearly 100% return. To be specific, the stock went from $15.7 at the beginning of the year to finish at $27 (return of 72%), though it went as high as $32 at the beginning of November, which for a happy investor would have resulted in a nearly 104% return. The biggest buying thrusts came at the beginning of May, the end of June and the beginning of September. Through April and May, the investors were reacting enthusiastically to the news that GMS had a clear succession plan after the CEO and President of the Board, Mike Callahan, would retire in August of 2019. The successor, John C. Turner Jr., took office as the President on May 1, joining GMS after serving seven years as the President of Dal-Tile Corporation, a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries. Buying of the stock increased after GMS joined S&P Small-Cap 600 index on May 7. At the beginning of June, GMS announced the acquisition of the acoustical and drywall operations of J.P. Hart Lumber Company, which became part of the GMS subsidiary, Lone Star Materials, Inc. This purchase provided GMS with a stronger foothold in Texas. Next boost to the price came with the Q4 and fiscal year 2019 (ending April 30) earnings reports announced on June 27. The company made great fundamental advances on the year-over-year scale: net sales of $3.12 billion increased 24.1% from $2.51 billion; adjusted net income of $119.5 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, increased in comparison to $84.7 million, or $2.01 per diluted share (although reported net income of $56.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, decreased compared to $63.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share - and this despite repurchasing $16.5 million worth of common stock during fiscal 2019); cash from operations was $193.6 million and free cash flow - $174.8 million, a spectacular increase from $91.3 million and $67.5 million, respectively. They managed also to decrease the net leverage from 4.2 to 3.6. Overall for fiscal 2019, GMS completed a total of three business acquisitions and opened eight greenfield locations. Two months later, on August 29, GMS reported for Q1 2020 and the stock jumped over 17% on the good operating results of the company, only to come down a couple of days later, in the massive sell-out wave that affected the market in this period. Together, Q1 and Q2 were marked by good organic growth in the USA, although offset by declines in Canada - still, the decline in Q2 was smaller than the one in Q1. Besides the mentioned acquisition of J.P. Hart Lumber Company, GMS bought also Rigney Building Supplies LTD in Kingston, in Canada. As reported by “Insider Monkey”, GMS within the third quarter of 2019 was bought by three more hedge funds than in the preceding quarter - 23 funds vs. 20 funds in a quarter before.

As we can see, the buying volume in the first days of 2020 has crossed above the 60-days average, while A/D line has picked up as well.

Conclusions

For 2020, I have decided to be more consistent about putting my money where my mouth is and invest more often in the stocks suggested by my screeners. Some of my real-life best investments in 2019 came from these screeners. However, I am always looking for a good moment to buy the stock and this moment does not always have to be right after running the screen. I keep the list of tickers to watch and wait for positive technical signals. In this case, although it is Vanda Pharmaceuticals that was the No. 1 suggestion, it is GMS that gives more positive volume signals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.