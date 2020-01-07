Micron's X100 Will Drop Like A Bomb On The Intel Data Center

AMD, Nvidia, IBM, ARM, Xilinx, and others will benefit directly as the X100 marshals them into the data center with force.

Last October, just moments after closing out their acquisition of Intel's (INTC) half of the IMFT joint venture, but more than four years after the announcement of 3D XPoint, Micron (MU) finally revealed the shape of their initial product offering - the X100. Source: Micron

As is par for the course on 3D XPoint ("3DXP") tech, we didn't get a lot of detail in terms of specifications outside of some performance numbers and the fact that it will sit on the very stale PCI Express ("PCIe") 3.0 interface with the local host system (i.e. the server into which the part is directly installed).

Although the limited specifications reveal that it yields, by far, the highest performance for any device of its kind ("too good to be true"), most people seemed to be distracted by this PCIe 3.0 specification. I believe this to be an effort to sandbag the product - misdirect people of its true Earth-shaking implications - for now. The patents and photos reveal some curious information which back up this hypothesis.

Strange Things Are Afoot at the Circle K

Since 2015, investors have been left to wonder when Micron would release a 3DXP product, which they had branded as "QuantX" only to abandon that marketing. Neither here nor there, Micron did reveal a very pre-production QuantX prototype back in 2016 (to clarify, this is not the X100 part that was recently announced):

Source: Tom's Hardware; Paul Alcorn; Flash Memory Summit 2016

With just four packages of 3DXP (two each, visible on each of the daughter boards on the left and right of the card), Micron was able to squeeze unprecedented performance out of just 128 gigabytes of storage - much better than that of the Intel Optane products, even those that are shipping today (despite the latter having 14 times as many 3DXP packages on-board).

This tremendous performance advantage of the Micron prototype was due to the fact that it has a DRAM cache, with five chips visible just to the right of the fan-covered controller in the center of the card. Although all of today's high-performance flash storage products include a DRAM cache in order to facilitate good performance, Intel opted to forgo a DRAM cache on their Optane products because it doesn't align with their strategy of processor-centric computing.

Intel's duty is and has always been to sell and promote products which are centered around their high-margin CPUs. They have always been fighting in order to maintain the requirement of a high-powered processor at the center of the computing industry. For example, nearly two decades ago, Microsoft (MSFT) had opted to deprecate USB support in order to focus on Apple's (AAPL) competing Firewire standard.

The major difference between the two standards is that USB offloads most of the processing duties to the CPU while Firewire is free to allocate bandwidth intelligently without CPU arbitration - not good for Intel. Whether through hook or through crook, Intel managed to kill off Firewire, placing USB back on top of the external peripheral interface mountain. This angered many of those in the industry who knew better.

All too conveniently, as Apple dropped their pursuit of Firewire, they started working with Intel on the "Thunderbolt" interface, which has already been adopted for the upcoming USB 4.0 standard. The point that I am trying to make is that, if Intel had not been fighting so furiously against intelligent computing architecture, technology would be a lot better than it is today.

For example, PCIe 4.0 should have been out long ago - we should be on PCIe 5.0 by now if the industry had leveraged their standard cadence instead of giving in to Intel's delay tactics.

The Times They Are a-Changin'

But this is finally about to change. You see, Intel didn't put a DRAM cache on the Optane products because they didn't want to give away their performance advantage - you'll need to buy an Intel platform with Optane DC persistent memory support in order for that to happen. That is, an Intel processor caches hot data to DRAM DIMMs that are plugged into the processor - very fast. As the data is quiesced, it is migrated down to Optane DC DIMMs (also plugged into the processor) and then, eventually, to Optane SSDs and 3D NAND flash.

Don't get me wrong - if money is no object, then you'll be purchasing an Intel-based data center for the foreseeable future. But, once Micron's X100 finally reaches production, this lead will begin to erode. Just realize that the Micron part represents everything that Intel has been trying to fight for the past couple of decades - distributed, near-data computing. Before I go into detail, let's take a look at the photos of the recently announced Micron X100.

Source: Legit Reviews; Nathan Kirsch

Although Micron gussied-up the part with a nice shroud in order to make it look like a commercially-ready part, it is not. The first hint is this scissor-cut cardstock that has been glued to the top of the device. The second hint is that 8-pin auxiliary power connector, which would only be requisite for a power requirements in excess of the standard 75 watts that is provided through the card's PCIe connection.

The third and fourth hints are much more subtle:

Source: thessdreview.com; Sean Webster; annotations by Stephen Breezy

Although Micron wouldn't allow anyone to look under the hood on the topside of the device, they did allow journalists to inspect the backside of the device where there is much information to be gleaned. First of all, there are four cooling fan screws that flank the "controller". I use the quotes because that is the lowest common denominator here.

However, this controller is likely an FPGA - probably Xilinx (XLNX), since Micron seems to be favoring them versus Intel's Altera FPGA devices. For the non-technical, just think of an FPGA as a processor which arrives to the customer as a bunch of reconfigurable, soft clay transistors. FPGAs are very good for developing, debugging, and proving circuit designs in the field before making a huge investment in the hard - but much cheaper - clay that is the typical silicon chip.

The trade-off is that of density, cost, and energy consumption: FPGAs are very low-density, expensive, and power-hungry. If my hunch about the X100 is correct, then you're looking at 5 figures for the FPGA alone - hence my guess that this isn't a production part yet. Take a look at a Xilinx FPGA development board, for example:

Source: bittware.com; XUP-VVH Bittware Viper Platform

Please note the presence of the four through-holes for the FPGA cooling fan as well as the requisite auxiliary power connector for such a high-power FPGA application. During the announcement, Micron representatives indicated that this would be a passively-cooled device. That isn't going to be possible with such a card running beyond 75 watts.

The fifth hint is that the demo X100 device is a full-height model, which contrasts with their stated goal of a half-height, half-length (HHHL) platform (which is becoming the industry standard). Here's a photo of Intel's HHHL Optane form factor, for example:

Source: AnandTech; Billy Tallis; annotations by Stephen Breezy

Moving back to the final hint, we need to revisit Micron's initial 2016 QuantX reveal:

Source: Tom's Hardware; Paul Alcorn; Flash Memory Summit 2016

Back then, Micron representatives pointed out that they were targeting the "data-over-fabrics" data center architecture. And so there are a couple of fabric ports on the back of the initial prototype (both QSFP+ as well as standard Ethernet).

At the data rates that we are seeing today (>50Gbps), high-precision pluggable ports are displacing traditional low-precision plastic Ethernet connections. So I expected to see such a port on the X100. While there is a small port on the device, it appears to be a debugging port. In the X100 backside photo above, I have annotated the 3DXP packages in orange.

These are crowding the area where the fabric connectors would normally appear (see the Bittware photo above for an example of how large these things are). Adding it all up, it is safe to say that the demo X100 device is not yet representative of what will appear as the final commercial product.

Conclusion: A Fox Knows Many Things

The manner in which Micron has disclosed the X100 - with some very specific performance figures and demonstrations - leads me to believe that they're confident with the design and have sent the FPGA controller design off to the fab in order to be thrown into the silicon kiln so that it can be affordably mass produced with low power consumption.

Micron appears to have been very clever in allowing Intel to take the brunt of the work in developing 3DXP into a profitable, production-ready technology. But then they called Intel's half IMFT at cost - they stole it. The X100 demo revealed that Micron is decidedly planning to release a device

PCIe 3.0 has nothing to do with Micron's X100 right now. They will be releasing their 3DXP data center parts as fabric devices: probably Gen-Z, but they are a member of all of the anti-Intel Omni-Path industry alliances. Gen-Z, for example, is both a point-to-point (i.e. replacing PCIe & NVMe) as well as a fabric-switched (i.e. replacing Ethernet & NVMeOF) protocol - completely device and manufacturer agnostic.

If AMD (AMD), for example, were to integrate a Gen-Z controller into their processors, then customers would reap a latency reduction from 8 microseconds to just 50 nanoseconds - a reduction of nearly 94 percent. Micron and AMD will likely the first to reach such an agnostic pairing of anti-Intel artillery. Don't think for a second that this isn't in the works right now.

I had to break this article into three parts because it started to snowball with some of the information that I had discovered along the course of writing it. So I was unable to provide a breakdown on the juicy patents on the X100's architecture (coming soon, however). Just know that, for now, Micron is about to take "central" aspect out of "central processing unit" - the way that it should be.

Homework:

Why didn't Micron tell us that they acquired cognitive computing firm SCUTI AI some years ago?

Why did the CEOs of Micron, ARM, and Xilinx host a recent discussion on the end of Moore's Law?

I'm busy working on the next article but, until then, I'd reckon that you buy Micron with both hands on any good dips, provided that you have confidence in the global economy and political environment.

