Takeaways From The ECC Q3 2019 Earnings Call

Following on from Tuesday’s earnings call from Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) I’ve compiled a few key topics to discuss regarding the current state of the fund. While some of these points address ECC specifically, the broader implications of the CLO Equity space would apply to the other funds in this world like Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) and OFS Credit Company (OCCI).

To be clear, any fund management team should be viewed as ultimate cheerleaders for their fund/product. ECC management is no different, and they will always look for ways to highlight the positives and put a rosy spin on any negatives; and that’s just what they’ve done this quarter. To be fair, every manager does this. It’s why doing our own analysis is so crucial. Here we go…

Taxable Income and GAAP Net Income

In-line with previous periods ECC is not earning their stated distribution rate, either on a GAAP basis or a taxable income basis. On a GAAP basis the fund consistently earns around $0.40 per share per quarter which falls short of the $0.60 quarterly distribution rate. When adding in any realized gains/(losses) those figures don’t change much (and can even go down as when the Company was forced to record a large realized loss in Q2 when a restructure deal didn’t go exactly according to their plan, a cost of doing business in the CLO Equity space). This inability to earn the distribution continues to be the largest issue in my mind that leads to a slow NAV erosion.

Meanwhile, management acknowledges but side-steps this issue completely on their earnings call, as seen in management's remarks:

“While for several quarters we have generated GAAP net investment income below our distribution level, principally driven by lower GAAP portfolio yields on our CLO equity, when determining our common distribution we also evaluate the cash flow we received from the investments and our estimates for taxable income during each fiscal year.”

Here they're acknowledging they’re unable to earn their distribution but then tells us they consider other factors, such as cash flow and taxable income. The reason cash flow matters is you don’t want a fund manager to be selling investments each month in order to pay out the distribution. In that sense, the cash flows are very useful. But cash flows are NOT a replacement for earnings (see Digging Into ECC Performance: CLO Equity's True Return).

Furthermore, ECC has maintained the same distribution rate since inception 5 years ago. Their wording here would imply they re-evaluate their distribution rate and adjust accordingly when in reality they have kept the status-quo since day 1. However, let's examine this next statement:

“I again want to highlight that it is taxable income that sets the floor in our common distributions.”

This is a factual statement; as a RIC (“Registered Investment Company”) the fund is required to pay out 90% of their taxable income in the form of distributions if they want to avoid paying penalties and additional taxes to keep their pass-through status. However, what is left out is that this has not been a concern for ECC for quite some time. You see, because ECC is paying out more than their taxable income they don’t come anywhere close to this 90% floor. In fact, in 2018 ECC paid out 159% of their taxable income. I’d say that 90% floor was nowhere in sight, fellows! Looking at current year it will be tough to tell as final taxable income numbers are usually calculated on an estimated basis during the year, then trued-up in early 2020. However, the Company is required to post 19[A] notices for each monthly distribution and give their “best estimates” for the breakout of those distributions. Looking at the October notice (covering the period 1/1/19 – 10/30/19) indicates the fund has paid out 112% of their taxable income thus far. Looking at the trend in those notices over the past few months I would expect the payout % in relation to final taxable income to continue going higher the rest of the year, probably getting closer to a 120-125%.

Not surprisingly, management doesn’t actually say anything regarding their taxable income numbers. However, investors should realize that the taxable income floor is no hindrance to prevent the fund from overdistributing from its net earnings.

Benefits to an Active Manager

To their credit, the fund continues to actively manage the portfolio in an effort to keep their deals at an early-stage in their life. I’ve touched on this before but this is a big deal in the CLO Equity space as CLO Equity positions have a natural life to them and the cash flows really start to dry up later in the deal’s life. The non-call period and the reinvestment period are the two most important dates to keep an eye on as an Equity holder and right now ECC has managed to keep their weighted-average years to reinvestment in the 3.1 - 3.2 years range quarter-over-quarter. This is something they should be applauded for and I commend them for achieving this.

Recasting the GAAP Yields

Last quarter, ECC announced they would begin re-evaluating their projected yields on each position quarterly as opposed to previously doing it on an annual basis. This solved two issues: lag time and the mystery of the unknown. The lag time from when they used to evaluate a deal’s effective yield meant things could change drastically, both for the good or bad, over the course of a year and it led to inaccurate reporting at times. It’s these inherent unknowns that led people to start guessing and filling in their own assumptions on operating results. Many would often surmise that because the effective yields were stale and the positions were performing even better now, they weren’t able to take additional income they deserved and had to wait until the positions could be re-evaluated.

So what was the result this quarter? The portfolio’s weighted-average effective yield is slightly down from 13.49% to 13.38% from Q2 to Q3. Not a big enough decrease to cause concern but is also telling in how this connects to the operating results this quarter. It shows how robust of a process and calculation it is as the effective yields were almost unchanged in a quarter that saw a $52.0mm unrealized loss taken on the portfolio during that time. In times like these you see the GAAP effective yields remain fairly stable, indicating some of the inherent risks now being priced into the market prices were already priced into their effective yield calculations. It tells me investors should pay more attention to these effective yields and not be distracted by other things at times.

The Discount Rate and That Metric

I saved the best for last.

The CLO Equity market has taken a hit over the last several months and anyone with exposure to it was going to feel the fall. There’s nothing ECC management could do to avoid the mark-to-market hits they’ve taken. However, as a retail investor you must ask yourself – what don’t I know and why are all the other players in this space now discounting these CLO Equity positions? When I listen to the earnings call and the way ECC management talks about the other players in the market I get the impression that they're not giving the other players in the CLO Equity trading space quite enough credit. However, the key point is that CLO Equity can only be traded by qualified people. You and I can’t buy CLO Equity positions in our Fidelity or Schwab accounts. So the people on the other side of the trades are knowledgeable, experienced traders in the senior secured loan and specifically, CLO space. They either work on a CLO desk at a big shop like Octagon, Nomura, Carlyle, Blackstone, etc. or they could be traders for the other closed-end fund competitors that hold CLO Equity, like OCCI or OXLC.

Either way there is very little market mispricing arbitrage opportunity when trading institutional products like this as these markets are very efficient and are priced where they are for a reason. And right now the broader market is saying these positions that used to trade at an implied 12-15% discount rate are now trading at a 20-25% discount rate.

Management alludes to this in their remarks, when they say “we believe the drawdown during the quarter was principally drive by a market-wide repricing of risk, not an increase in risk”. Keep in mind, those are their thoughts that the risk itself hasn’t increased, just the pricing of that risk. They could be right. But they could also be wrong and these new pricing levels could really be accurately applying the increased risk surrounding what’s going on in the senior secured loan market and how that would flow through to CLO Equity. Once again, this is a professionals' market and it makes me nervous listening to the conference call when they seem too quick to dismiss what is going on. Surely they can't be the only ones that "gets" CLO Equity risks and pricing, while the rest of the market are uneducated amateurs?

Next, that 24% rate they threw out there. What is it and what does it mean??

I’d like to first walk-through an example that everyone can understand. Let’s say you’ve decided to quit your job and drive Uber full-time. To save on gas prices you go buy a Prius for $35,000 and your projected revenues less your costs to operate your vehicle are going to give you a 13% profit. One month into doing this some reports come out that the batteries on the Prius don’t last as long as expected and they failed a safety test. Prices immediately drop on brand new Prius vehicles to $25,000. What does that mean for you? Nothing. Your cost was $35,000 and your ability to earn fares driving for Uber remains unchanged. Your cash flow earn is still 13%. However, it means if you were to do the exact same thing over again but buy your Prius today at the cheaper price, your profit margin would have been 24%!!! Isn’t that cool!! But you can’t really sell your used Prius for anything close to the $35,000 you paid for it so you’re just sort of stuck with it. “SOL” you might say. That’s what ECC just told you when they threw out that 24% number.

Now, let’s say you’re an entrepreneur and your plan all along was to buy a fleet of Prius vehicles and hire out the drivers, building a business. Maybe you bought the first 5 vehicles at the higher price but using the cash flows coming in you are now able to buy #6 and #7 at that cheaper price, thus boosting your returns. Now we’re talking…..

Okay, back to loans and CLO Equity.

Management used the “current effective yield based on market value of 24%” metric several times during the earnings call. For all the positions ECC already holds the price that matters when computing the effective yield is the cost they paid. Any future positions you buy at current market rates might align with this 24% number. For example, if you and I had bought shares of ECC at $18 we’d say we had a ~13% yield. Now, in today’s prices near $14 that same investment would equate to a ~17% yield. But if we bought at the higher price we wouldn’t tell people we have an investment yielding 17%, our investment is yielding 13%. So while this number attracts attention and gets people excited, their actual effective yield on the cost they paid is 13.38%.

Now, if they are able to deploy capital at current market rates they could theoretically begin to boost their overall weighted-average effective yield on cost. The problem, as management alludes, is no one wants to sell at current market prices as they would invariably be taking losses themselves. They alluded they have cash at-the-ready but are finding it difficult to deploy that cash, even though the market rates are very attractive right now. The hope would be they are able to source positions that maybe split the difference, perhaps in the 18-20% discount margin range. At this point anything above their current average of 13.38% is beneficial. In the meantime I would advise people to ignore the “dreams” and focus on the facts.

I’ll end with two simple cash flow thoughts and try to put cash flows into perspective:

Zero-coupon bonds, for those who don’t know, are bonds that are sold at a discount to their par, pay no interest, but redeem at par at a date in the future. For simple terms, Municipalities and Governments might issue zero-coupon bonds at $95 and repay at $100 in 1-year. Thus, your “earn” on that position is ~5%. But it didn’t pay you any dividends or interest during the year, should it be considered a bad investment? After all, there were no cash flows!!! Depends what your investment goals and needs are. But from an earnings and return perspective, this is a nice, risk-adjusted return.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, insurance companies collect hordes of cash flows in the form of premiums every month. They could go years and years collecting cash without having to pay out claims on whatever they are insuring. Do you think they record all those premiums as income? Do you think they count on using all those cash flows to be able to pay out their dividends and expenses of the company? Of course not! They use historical and current assumptions for future claims, knowing those claims will roll in eventually that they’ll have to payout. So while they have large amounts of cash flows, it’s not all income. They know that, and most people understand that when it comes to insurance. Just not investors in closed-end funds that hold CLO Equity…

Conclusion

My conclusion is this: I do not currently hold a position in ECC but I continue to watch it closely. At this time and for my personal accounts I do not believe it presents a good enough risk-adjusted return in relation to other options in the market and I do not plan on initiating a position at current price levels. I do recognize that *if* the relative risk fears subside and CLO Equity returns to trading at pricing levels from 12-24 months ago that these positions and ECC’s NAV could shoot up quickly, most likely taking the share price along with it. However, at this time I don’t want to wait in that line for a ride that may or may not come. Assuming today’s NAV of $10 remains I would consider initiating a position again in the $11’s but for now I’m looking elsewhere.

If you’re a current holder of ECC I will say I firmly believe the distribution of $0.20 per month is going to remain for the foreseeable future; however, there are no guarantees and I don’t believe it’s covered nor would I call it “safe.” It is what it is. Overdistribution is not conducive to protecting and building NAV, it’s as simple as that. However, a very high yield can attractive investors to the fund, keeping it at a premium allowing the fund to issue more shares each quarter. With these new shares they are also increasing the amount of management fees they can earn. Existing shareholders get a small benefit of those shares being accretive to NAV, so there is a partial silver lining, but it is a fact that the outstanding share count continues to increase while the NAV/share continues to go down.

I continue to like XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) as an alternative to these pure-CLO Equity funds as I believe they have a tamer, less volatile mix of holdings in their fund. They have set a distribution rate that is attractive and achievable and are running their fund well thus far, given their short track-record. I’ve also initiated a recent position in EIC (Eagle Point Income Fund, ECC’s little brother, which I’ve written on previously: New Kid On The Block: EIC) which I think with their Q3 results have shown they are able to participate higher-up in the CLO capital stack and fully-earn an attractive ~8% distribution.

Addendum from Stanford Chemist: We trimmed ECC for our members in our Income Generator portfolio twice last year, at $18.16 (July 15, 2019) and $16.93 (October 4, 2019) bringing it down from its formerly overweight ~11% allocation to its current ~3.5% weighting. Alpha Male first warned our members that ECC was overvalued in "Are The Advisors At ECC And OXLC Earning Their Incentive Fee?" (public link).

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN OUR PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.