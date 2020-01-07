In The Short Term, Oil's Recent Rally Suggests A Pause And Pullback As More Likely

We think, given the recent price rally, the near-term setup appears to favor a short on crude. If we see a convincing daily reversal after the EIA report this week, we will look to start a small DWT position.

US crude imports spike on January 10 week to ~7 mb/d. This will push up US crude storage back to ~428 mbbls by January 24.

One of the things we are implementing in 2020 is to take the data as is.

One of the things we are implementing in 2020 is to take the data as is. Rather than argue and come up with various explanations for how it might be off, we will take these data points at face value and assess from there.

As a result, the last two weeks of 2019 saw US refineries DELAY crude imports. Perhaps, this is related to tax reporting or whatnot, but we expect US crude imports to be elevated for at least the next two weeks.

Preliminary estimate for January 10 storage report shows US crude imports increase to ~7 mb/d. This declines after to ~6.53 mb/d, but will likely keep US crude storage elevated until refinery throughput starts to rebound again.

As a result, this is our current preliminary storage forecast until the end of January (including this week's report).

For our refinery throughput estimates, we are using the 5-year average as Q4's refinery throughput was ~750k b/d below our projections. By the 2nd week of January, US refineries will start to be back in maintenance again, so we are assuming throughput to drop back down from ~17.3 mb/d to ~15.8 mb/d. Surprise upside in refinery throughput will push crude builds lower.

Not only do we see US crude storage starting to build after this week's EIA report, but we also see oil start to get overextended on the technical side.

Both the TSI and RSI are getting overextended. In addition, the previous high reached following the Iranian sanction pull in April 2019 is now being tested. This is likely to put a big resistance on crude in the near term.

On the sentiment side, this also comes at a time when the mass media is reporting about a potential increase in escalation between the US and Iran. Our elementary analysis on this matter is that Iran can't risk attacking oil facilities or a direct attack on a US ally as it would be a declaration of war.

So, from a strategic perspective, it is far more efficient and effective to use proxies to irritate and disturb US assets and presence in other countries.

We think, given the recent price rally, the near-term setup appears to favor a short on crude. If we see a convincing daily reversal after the EIA report this week, we will look to start a small DWT position.

For 2020, we are restarting our oil trading portfolio with vigor. We ended 2019 up 59.40% for our oil trading portfolio. But we are not happy with the results as all of our trades came from the long side, and all of the gains came from one big trade that paid off in October.

Following a deep assessment into our oil trading strategy and a refocus on the datasets we have, we are making it a priority to retune out trading strategy to ride out the volatility better.

