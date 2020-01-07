Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) CEO Patrick Lynch on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 07, 2020, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Lynch - President and CEO

Matthew Wolsfeld - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

Jim Dowling - Jefferies Capital

Joe Furst - Furst Associates

Gus Richard - Northland

Thomas Claugus - Ampla Capital

Presentation

Operator

