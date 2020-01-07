Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) CEO Patrick Lynch on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
January 07, 2020, 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Patrick Lynch - President and CEO
Matthew Wolsfeld - CFO and Corporate Secretary
Conference Call Participants
Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens
Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners
Jim Dowling - Jefferies Capital
Joe Furst - Furst Associates
Gus Richard - Northland
Thomas Claugus - Ampla Capital
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Northern Technologies International Corporation’s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participant lines are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference