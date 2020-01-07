Finding Value As We Near A Possible End To The Bull Market (Part 1)

Part 2 of the series will look at overseas markets and more companies that may still be good value.

As we near the 11-year mark of the current bull market, it is getting harder to find value anywhere in the market.

Part 1 of this two-part series will look at several U.S. indices to see if any value can be found.

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

The 'Oracle of Omaha' is best known for the way he embodied the above quote to build the business empire we know as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). However, he learned his trade from the famous value investor Benjamin Graham, who wrote the value investor's bible, 'The Intelligent Investor'. But which way should we turn to as we head in the new decade? Do we go the value route or do we continue to look for growing, quality companies that are expensive?

Source

Where is the U.S. Market at Now?

With the current bull market beginning in March 2009, most investors would agree that we are probably at the tail end of the longest bull market in history. Low interest rates have definitely helped this upsurge but will not stay as low as they have forever. When they do move, they may move quickly and rattle the market, as in the early 70s when employment boomed but so did inflation.

When the Fed raised rates to curtail inflation, the bust of 1987 ensued. As in 2007, the Fed is usually behind the curve, afraid of spooking markets and investors and only acting when it's too late. We need to be watchful of the moves that the Fed makes, but cautious with our own dealings at the same time.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 (SPY) has made a huge 373% move in this time, with the current PE being 24.21 while the historical average is 15.77. Is the market overvalued at this time and should we stay away? However, since it is an average, there must be overvalued companies as well as undervalued ones.

Which begs the question: Is there still value to be found anywhere in the market at this time?

Data by YCharts

The Nasdaq has done even better than the S&P, returning 607% at the same time. But the Dow Jones (DJI) has slightly underperformed during this period, only showing a 336% rise. Something we will keep in mind as we try to find undervalued companies later in this article.

What About Small Caps?

Another place to explore is the small-cap space. Small-cap companies get overlooked as investors fight to climb aboard the big and 'sexy' large caps that are overbought and expensive near the end of a bull market. They also generally trade at lower PEs due to the discount usually afforded to companies at the smaller end of the spectrum.

Data by YCharts

Surprisingly, however, the Russell 2000 (IWM) has done even better than the S&P 500 with a 386% rise since March 2009. It seems investors have already headed for the small cap space as prices rose along with their larger counterparts. As with all indices, however, there are usually laggards that haven't made the big moves that other stocks in the index have.

Show Me the Value!

So after all this talk, what can we practically do to look for, and take advantage of good value in the market? As we showed before, the Dow Jones has underperformed other U.S. markets, so it might be a good place to start looking for companies that could be good value right now.

Source

12-MONTH % PRICE CHANGE (Data as of: 1/2/2020)

Company Name Ticker Recent Price $ YTD % Price Change 12Mo % Price Change Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 59.08 -13.5 -12.253 Pfizer PFE 39.14 -10.3 -6.898 3M MMM 180.00 -5.5 -2.046 Exxon Mobil XOM 70.90 4.0 3.322 Boeing BA 333.32 3.4 7.211 Verizon Communications VZ 61.05 8.6 8.591 Chevron CVX 121.43 11.6 11.844 McDonald's MCD 200.79 13.1 14.802 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 145.97 13.1 16.107 Cisco Systems CSCO 48.42 11.7 17.896 Coca-Cola KO 54.99 16.1 17.903 Travelers TRV 137.51 14.8 19.304 IBM IBM 135.42 19.1 19.936 UnitedHealth UNH 292.50 17.4 23.495 Caterpillar CAT 150.53 18.5 23.882 Merck MRK 92.04 20.5 24.311 Walmart WMT 118.94 27.7 28.085 Home Depot HD 219.66 27.8 30.276 American Express AXP 125.85 32.0 34.699 Procter & Gamble PG 123.41 34.3 36.154 Intel INTC 60.84 29.6 36.749 Goldman Sachs GS 234.32 40.3 38.233 Disney DIS 148.20 35.2 39.377 NIKE NKE 102.20 37.8 40.481 J.P. Morgan Chase JPM 141.09 44.5 45.288 United Technologies UTX 153.14 43.8 47.989 Visa V 191.12 44.9 49.161 Microsoft MSFT 160.62 58.1 64.907 Apple AAPL 300.35 90.4 111.231

Source

Two interesting stocks to take a look at from the worst performers in 2019 are Boeing (BA) and 3M (MMM).

Boeing - Former High Flyer

What a year it has been for Boeing! And not in the good sense, as I'm sure you all know. Since March's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane, the bad news has been non-stop for the airplane and defense behemoth.

First, countries were banning the 737 MAX from their airspace, and just a few days after the crash Boeing had to ground their entire global fleet. A software fix was said to be coming in a few weeks, while airlines continued to cancel orders for the popular plane. In April, Boeing then cut the production rate for the 737 MAX while the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) kept on testing the new software that Boeing said would stop the issues with the plane. All this while analysts were lowering targets and estimates, and Boeing's quarterly numbers were suffering.

Data by YCharts

Compensation claims from Boeing to airlines forced to ground their 737 MAX fleets were also piling up, as Boeing took a huge $4.9B after-tax charge on the continued grounding of their planes. Guidance uncertainty was also not helping, while Boeing's joint venture with Embraer (ERJ) was looking for antitrust approval from multiple jurisdictions. A cracking issue was then reported in numerous 737 planes, putting further pressure on management and the company's safety protocols.

The first to fall on their sword was the company's head of corporate communications at the end of November, before the CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, was fired right before Christmas. The company's general council and legal counsel for the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes retired at the end of the year. And to top it all off, Moody's downgraded the company's debt and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) became the world's largest planemaker for the first time since 2011, more than doubling Boeing's 345 delivered planes in 2019, which itself was less than half the number of planes delivered in 2018.

So now that we know most of the problems Boeing has right now, is it good value sitting at around $332 (as of writing) which is only 4% off its 52 week low? To test that out we'll look at its PE ratio to see how it compares to its historical average. Boeing's average PE (2006-current) is 18.39x (source). We won't look at its trailing PE as it includes huge charges and other costs that (hopefully) won't be significant in future years.

If we take the mid point of Boeing's estimated 2019 earnings per share of $20 and use that to estimate 2020 earnings, we get a forward PE of 16.6x, which we can take to be a high estimate of 2020 earnings. On the other hand, taking the average analyst earnings estimate for 2020 of $18.26 we get a forward PE for 2020 of 18.18. Thus we are paying approximately between 16.6x and 18.18x for Boeing's 2020 earnings while the average PE over the past 13 years is 18.39x.

A bonus to buying Boeing at a discount (if it is a good value at these levels) is the dividend you get while you hold the stock. At a 2.47% yield, the stock hasn't been this good to dividend investors since mid-2017. Another factor to look at is the recent efforts of the Boeing board to increase the dividend, with the last raise being a 20% increase at the beginning of 2019. Although I don't anticipate a large dividend raise in 2020 because of the aforementioned problems the company is going through, recent history shows rays of light for dividend growth investors in the future.

Data by YCharts

But before concluding, investors must be aware of the challenges to the investment story. Nearly one year has passed since the initial crashes that opened this can of worms and management has ineffectively dealt with the issues that have reared their head. The company has already put away money for damages and compensation to airlines for the MAX grounding but more may be necessary especially if claims start pouring in from flight crash victims' families. And the biggest risk, in my opinion, is the FAA harshly scrutinising every angle before allowing the 737 MAX back in the air. This has already taken many months more than first thought, and who knows when the plane will finally be allowed to fly again? Another issue would be if the FAA penalises Boeing by more thoroughly checking subsequent planes produced by the company, such as the new 777X currently in the pipeline. This could lengthen the time before new planes are allowed to be sold to airlines, thus delaying new revenue streams.

So is Boeing good value at current levels? For risk-tolerant investors who buy and hold for the long term, Boeing seems to be a great catch right now, though a slightly risky one. Yes, it has had its fair share (and more) of problems, lawsuits, and PR mishaps in 2019. But selling at a discount to historical PEs, a growing yield and new management at the top that will work hard to turn the page on the 737 MAX problem, Boeing looks like a great company selling at a good price due to temporary issues.

The company worked hard for decades to grow its moat and have it been the place to go to buy the newest and best planes produced in the world. Even though Boeing has problems right now, most of them are internal, as well as hopefully temporary, and can be improved with solid management and better in-house controls. It may have dropped to second place last year, but I believe the future is still bright for the company as we move into the new decade.

Source

3M - Global Economy Windsock

3M is well known to dividend investors due to its record of 60 years of dividend raises. It sells everything from home improvement products, to wound care products, to industrial adhesives and of course Post-It notes. But why has it been shunned by investors in 2019?

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the 1 year chart, 3M was chugging along nicely until about May last year when it fell off a cliff and hasn't really recovered since bouncing around the $160-180 range. What happened? Well, the first quarter results were a big miss both in earnings and revenue, and the company then slashed guidance and announced it would be cutting 2000 jobs as it restructured in an effort save on costs.

This was quickly followed up with the announcement of the purchase of Acelity, a provider of wound care technologies and products, for $6.7 billion. This was for a company with $1.5b in revenue and around $441 million in EBITDA or 11x EBITDA (after synergies were counted). Perhaps not the best time for a big buy, issuance of new debt and a decrease in share buybacks, all in the midst of the brewing international trade tensions that had already hit 3M's financial results.

3M had been selling off underperforming and non-core segments throughout the year to boost its cash and lower debt, but investors were hit again by the admission in October that full-year guidance was being cut again to a sales decline of 1 - 1.5%, even though management reaffirmed their numbers in July. Why has it been so bad for 3M this year? Normally, 3M's less cyclical segments (healthcare and consumer products) would hold up as the more cyclical segments took a hit due to the weaker than expected end-market situation. Many industrial names have seen a slowdown especially in the automotive and consumer electronics areas, and 3M is no exception. However, the less cyclical segments have not been performing up to standard and are falling behind on growth and margins. And to make it all worse, the geopolitical trade tensions have made it even harder to grow sales and margins, especially in China which is a key market.

So is 3M a value trade at these levels even though it is facing these numerous headwinds? When looking at this dividend king, there is only one place to start.

Data by YCharts

3M's current dividend yield of 3.23% is the highest it's been since the Great Recession in 2009. However, I don't anticipate large dividend increases in the near future as the company battles external headwinds and pays down debt as it heads into an uncertain year or two. For dividend investors, the yield may be all you need to know, but we are not all pure dividend investors and therefore we also need to look deeper before deciding to buy or not. 3M's average PE (2006-current) is 16.12x (source) while its forward PE for its current fiscal year is 19.75x. The company's forward PE using consensus analyst estimates for 2020 is 18.47x.

Even using 2020's forward PE, 3M still looks overvalued especially given its internal performance issues as well as the external pressures of trade tensions and key market weakness. Sales and margin growth problems have plagued the company for years now, and the external issues look anything but temporary. While sitting at 20% higher than its 52 week low, some would be happy to buy and hold for the turnaround while collecting the hefty dividend, but I would be looking for better places to put my money.

However, long-term holders of the company can look back at its century-long history and say that it has come back from recessions and crashes before, and will again. Getting paid 3.23% while they wait isn't a bad catch either. And with strong management focus on margins and sales growth initiatives in key overseas markets, it is entirely possible that the strong 3M from recent history with show its face again, with a corresponding share price increase. But I think there are better opportunities and we must be extra picky now nearing the end of this bull market.

Conclusion

It's clear straight away that we're in the midst of a nearly 11-year bull market. Large caps, small caps, the S&P, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq show that the U.S. market is at least fully valued at the moment (if not overvalued). However, there are sure to be a few more names lurking within overvalued markets that we haven't found yet. Boeing seems undervalued at the moment, with its problems being mostly internal, as well as hopefully temporary, and can be improved on with in-house correction. Its 2.47% yield is a bonus as we wait for to see if management can steer out of the storm.

However, 3M's problems are both internal as well as external, with trade tensions and key market weakness heavily affecting sales and margins, therefore, making it harder for a turnaround even if management markedly improves on their recent performance. The stock's premium to recent historical prices just presses home the fact that 3M shouldn't be associated with the value in the current market.

In Part 2 of this series, we will dig a little deeper into a few overseas markets to see if we can find some decently valued companies hiding among the overvalued names.

Author's note: Thank you for your time and please comment if you have any suggestions for future articles or other thoughts! Please follow me at the top of the page if you're interested in reading more articles about my portfolio, my watchlist, or my investing world, and to keep up to date with the companies I cover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.