IPO Update: Velocity Financial Readies U.S. IPO Effort

VEL has grown impressively but is burning through cash and the IPO appears pricey, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

The firm provides lending services to U.S. real estate investors.

Velocity Financial has filed to raise $109 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Velocity Financial (VEL) has filed to raise $109 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides real estate investors with a variety of loan products and related services.

VEL has grown quickly but is burning through cash from operations and the IPO appears richly priced.

Company & Business

Westlake Village, California-based Velocity Financial, known as Velocity Capital Management, was founded in 2004 to originate and manage investor loans secured by ‘1-4 unit residential rental’ and small commercial properties, which management refers to as ‘investor real estate loans’.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Director Christopher D. Farrar, who was previously COO at Worth Funding.

Velocity’s portfolio was valued at $1.9 billion, representing total unpaid balance of all loans, including loans held for sale and investment, as of the end of September, 2019.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Source: Velocity Mortgage Capital

The company’s mortgage plans include a long-term ‘FlexPerm Loan’ for investors with possible term of up to 30 years, the ‘ARV Pro Loan’ for those in need of a short-term 'fix-and-flip' solution, the ‘Credit QuickFix Loan’ that represents a loan with higher Loan-to-Value [LTV] ratio as compared to hard money lenders, the ‘Fast50 Loan’ which represents a low LTV rate loan with easy credit requirements, as well as the Foreign Investor Loan for foreign investors that seek to invest in US properties. Source: Company website

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s composition of loans held for investment as of Sept. 30, 2019:

Source: Company registration statement

Management intends to capture additional, incremental loan volume from its existing finance broker network as well as expand the network with additional mortgage brokers.

The network currently stands at 2,900 strong. For the first six months of 2019, VEL sourced 1,301 loans via 690 mortgage brokers, which is still a small number compared to the more than 590,000 state-licensed universe of mortgage brokers in the U.S.

Management also says it will look to ‘opportunistically acquire’ loan portfolios that meet its criteria.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by UrbanLand, debt funds and nonbank lenders accounted for about 11% of the US commercial and multifamily real estate loans industry in 2018, a year-over-year increase of 7%.

Banks held the largest share of the US real estate market, accounting for about 40% market share in 2018, followed by government-sponsored enterprises at 22%, commercial mortgage–backed securities at 16%, and life insurance companies at 10%, as can be seen in the graphic below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

Mortgage originations reached a record level of $549 billion in 2018, an increase of 39% as compared to originations in 2008, as displayed in the graphic below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

Velocity competes with specialty finance companies, regional and community banks and thrifts, public and private entities, institutional investors, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, investment banking firms, as well as other financial institutions.

Major competitors that provide alternative financing solutions include:

HFF

CBRE Capital Markets (CBRE)

KeyBank (KEY)

Eastdil Secured (WFC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Meridian Capital Group

BofA Securities (BAC)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

VEL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong total interest income growth

Growing net interest income after provision for losses, though at a decelerating rate

Fluctuating net interest margins

Reduced and very low charge-offs to average loans

High and increasing use of cash from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 113,407,000 24.4% 2018 $ 124,722,000 27.5% 2017 $ 97,830,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 40,747,000 11.9% 2018 $ 48,602,000 34.6% 2017 $ 36,117,000 Portfolio Related Net Interest Margin Period Portfolio Related Net Interest Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 4.06% 2018 4.34% 2017 4.30% Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Charge-offs To Average Loans Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.03% 2018 0.03% 2017 0.09% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (77,193,000) 2018 $ (72,485,000) 2017 $ 37,644,000

As of Sept. 30, 2019, the company had $12.0 million in cash and $145.3 million in secured financing. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2019, was a negative ($129.1 million).

IPO Details

VEL intends to sell 7.25 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $109 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s market capitalization at IPO would approximate $285 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 38.16%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use approximately 75% of the gross proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of our outstanding corporate debt, up to a maximum repayment of $75 million in principal amount (plus related prepayment penalties), and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including originating or acquiring investor real estate loans.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, JMP Securities, and Raymond James.

Commentary

VEL wants to raise public capital to pay off some of its corporate debt and fund additional loan portfolio expansion.

The company’s financials indicate significant total interest income growth, but decelerating net interest income after provision for loan losses and dropping net interest margin.

The market opportunity for providing real estate investor-centric loans is large and growing nicely in a reasonably expanding U.S. economy.

However, the firm’s net interest margin may come under pressure from lower interest rates if the Federal Reserve continues to reduce rates.

In a low interest rate environment, lenders experience significant net interest margin compression. With an increasingly long period of ultra-low interest rates potentially ahead, VEL’s ability to raise margin may be challenged.

As to valuation, it is difficult to determine a young company’s future growth and earnings prospects with any certainty, so a DCF calculation is really only a reference point.

But, given the DCF’s generous assumptions, the shares appear richly valued at the proposed $15.00 per share IPO price.

Additionally, the company appears to burning through a large amount of cash from operations.

Given the rich IPO pricing and margin compression risks, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 16, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.