CounterPath: The Downtrend Is An Opportunity But Not Without Risks

There is an opportunity to invest but investors need an in-depth understanding first.

Revenues are up, operating costs are down and the earnings per share has improved but the company is loss-making with high level of debts.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is a provider of desktop and mobile VoIP software products and solutions. Its share price has gone down by 25% in the last year (when ignoring that “blip” at the end of March 2019).

Figure 1: CounterPath share price evolution in the last year

Source: Seeking Alpha

Its share price is currently at $0.98. Now, an investment in CounterPath at this stage could be a good entry point and provide a comfortable margin of safety, provided that the stock shows an uptrend in the future.

However, when considering an investment in stocks, there are important metrics which need to be considered, like the market, competitive position, company's leadership strength, revenue progression, profitability and debt level. Moreover, this being a penny stock (stock price < $5 and small market capitalization of $5.41 million), it is also important to consider the cash flow. Finally, following a letter received by CounterPath from the listing qualifications department staff of the Nasdaq stock market, investors have questions as to the ability of the company to raise equity capital.

An overview of the VoIP market

VoIP, or Voice over the Internet is a way to communicate just like a normal landline or mobile phone. WhatsApp audio is a form of VoIP as it allows people to communicate as soon as they have access to the Internet. However, VoIP services like the ones provided by CounterPath allow much more like multiple calls, including conference and group calls, the ability to have a local number, which are important advantages for businesses. VoIP services have gained increasing popularity among small business owners because of their simplicity of use, ability to offer a wide range of features, and most importantly, offering a cheaper alternative to traditional phone line systems. However, since the technology has not yet fully matured and is still dependent on the quality of internet connections, there is a learning curve before it is fully adopted.

With the VoIP market estimated to hike from USD 20 billion in 2018 to around USD 55 billion by 2025, according to a report by Global Market Insights, it is not surprising that there are different players offering their services. They mostly compete on a features-offered basis as well as specific competencies developed for particular industries like real estate investment or travel agencies.

Figure 2: Global VoIP market, 2015-2021 (USD Billion)

Source: Semacom

Competitive position

I consider the main competitors of CounterPath, namely Ooma (OOMA), Vonage (VG) and RingCentral (RG). I compare Bria, which is CounterPath's flagship VoIP soft phone application to the equivalent product supplied by the competition.

First, to be clear, a hosted VoIP softphone application makes use of the cloud and is seen as an important technology evolution in the use of communication tools. Instead of using the traditional landline phone and associated hardware, the softphone application can now cater for a complete communication management tool for businesses and individuals alike.

Figure 3: Bria vs. Ooma Office vs. Vonage Business vs. RingCentral Office Comparison Chart

Source: Sourceforge, with the SaaS in the "Platform Supported" updated from Bria’s product info.

As can be seen, CounterPath and RingCentral support all platforms. Moreover, one key differentiator between CounterPath and its competitors is that it has recently started to work with channel partners.

Now, unlike a distributor who is just an agent who supplies software products to retailers, a channel partner partners with a software development company, to market and sell the developer’s product.

In fact, CounterPath has been developing solutions especially for the needs of channel partners in an effort to expand its reach globally. These solutions concern the company's new SaaS-based offering.

While developing solutions for channel partners who, in turn will then sell the product can be time and resource consuming in the beginning, the results can be impressive. Salesforce (CRM) is a successful company that has grown on the back of channel partnerships to promote sales.

However, in order to generate sales, there should be an appropriate pricing model.

Pricing model

The company now offers the Bria Solo, a subscription offering to replace the previous Bria 5 softphone solution which was offered on a one-time payment basis. Previously, CounterPath was selling products on a one-time payment basis. This important change from a one-time payment to a monthly subscription model will mean more frequent contact with customers and therefore increases the customer association with their products. Financially, this model will be more revenue-generating as the company will continue to make money from users (on a recurring basis) after acquiring them. In the longer term, there will be increased customer retention.

In the Second Quarter Financial Highlights, the CEO, David Karp mentions:

"While overall revenue grew, our recurring revenue reached a record level of $1.5 million during the quarter or 56% of total revenue owing to our continuing effort to move our licensing model to recurring revenue”

In addition, CounterPath also offers a free version of Bria, called Bria Solo in an effort to better target the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment.

Free trials can be an effective marketing method, resulting in significant gains in terms of number of customers and increased sales revenues. Major antivirus companies have used free trials effectively. Ultimately, the aim is to get much more users to use the product than with a paid version and then converting a proportion of these “free” users to “paid” status.

In the Second Quarter Financial Highlights, the CEO, David Karp further mentions:

“Our sales focus will continue to be on growing recurring revenue. In that regard, after the quarter, we introduced Bria Solo, a subscription offering to replace our Bria 5 softphone solution. Bria Solo is also available with fewer features as a free version that replaces our flagship X-Lite softphone. Bria Solo is intended for single softphone users and is a pathway to Bria Teams and Bria Enterprise. Unlike X-Lite, Bria Solo introduces a feature-rich Bria trial experience that is expected to enable CounterPath to improve conversions from free-to-paid, better monetizing our extensive X-Lite user base. Together, Bria Solo and Bria Teams offer compelling unified communication solutions to the under served small and medium-sized enterprise market."

In the next section, I verify whether those management statements have translated into increasing revenues.

Revenues, operating expenses and earnings

Figure 4: Revenue for last 6 months

Source: CounterPath Corporation SEC Filing - Quarterly Report (10-Q) December 11, 2019

In fact, revenue has increased by 11% to $2.7 million compared to revenue of $2.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 while there has been a growth in subscription, support and maintenance revenue (revenue of a recurring nature) of 14% for the quarter compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Additionally, there has been a significant decrease of 33% in terms of operating expenses, largely following a drastic reduction in administrative expenses. The net loss in the most recent quarter is now $0.13 per share, compared to net $0.35 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Thus, management statements have translated into increased revenues. However, the revenue figures paint a rosy picture of the company and are not enough. I also consider the other side of the coin, namely profitability and debt.

Loss-making and high debt level

On the downside, it must be mentioned that this is a loss-making company and the debt level has increased considerably from the $1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 to $4 million in the current quarter. As a result of recurring losses, there is an accumulated deficit of $70 million as of October 31, 2019. The total debt to equity currently stands at 290%. This is the highest level among its competitors.

Figure 5: Profitability and debt level comparison

CPAH RNG OOMA VG Market Cap 5.41M 14.68B 275.12M 1.81B Gross Profit Margin 79.27% 75.16% 59.58% 57.75% Net Income Margin -34.26% -4.06% -13.73% -2.08% Total Debt to Equity 290 115 16 107

Source: Seeking Alpha

The lack of progression in revenues is mainly due to a number of factors including an increased focus on building the cloud-based subscription platform and a change from the current licensing (one-time) model to subscription-based licensing (recurring). Also, the fact that CounterPath has not yet reached profitable status has resulted in substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue operating as a going concern. The underlying finance risks have to be identified.

Finance Risks: Cash flow and equity financing

First, lack of cash flow may affect CounterPath ability to continue operating as a going concern. The company needs cash for continued research and development and expansion of market share. Therefore, additional financing is required to fund working capital and pay for operating expenses and capital requirements until a positive cash flow is achieved.

The operating cash flows are currently not sufficient to meet operating and capital expenses. Raising of capital through issuance of additional equity securities would result in a dilution in the equity interests by current stockholders. Commercial loans will further increase liabilities and future cash commitments.

Second, CounterPath is currently not compliant with the continued listing standards and this could impact its ability to raise equity capital. In fact, a letter has been received by the management from Nasdaq Stock Market, notifying the company that the stockholders' equity of $1,922,675 as reported in the company's Quarterly Report for the period ended October 31, 2019 was below the minimum stockholders' equity of $2,500,000. The company has been provided 45 calendar days, or until January 30, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance.

A delisting of a company from the Nasdaq doesn't mean that the stock can't continue to trade. Delisted companies can choose to be listed on the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. One disadvantage resulting from delisting is a loss of investor confidence, and potentially reduced access to capital, but it's not fatal. There have been cases of companies return to compliance and relist on the Nasdaq after delisting.

Moreover, CounterPath still has the option to perform a reverse stock split, aimed primarily at bringing the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq stock market. It can, for example, implement a ten-for-one reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. In this case, the total value of any investor's stake in the company doesn't change as that value is just spread out over fewer shares.

Despite the downside risks, there are some elements which point to a possible upside.

Gross profit margins, new strategic focus and reducing operating costs

The company currently has a high gross profit margin of 79% which is the highest among its competitors. Now, a high gross profit margin means that the company is doing well in managing its cost of sales. It also shows that the company has more to cover for operating, financing, and other costs.

Moreover, the net income margin is the lowest among competitors. Therefore, the company is giving away the relatively high gross margins at the detriment of relatively high operating costs.

However, this is the current status and what matters more, according to me, is that management is already addressing these problems, both strategically and operationally.

The change in strategic focus is reflected in a now differentiated product portfolio consisting of growing recurring revenue, increasing product adoption by offering a free trial and working with channel partners. If well-executed, the returns can be astoundingly high.

Now, on the operational side, I strongly believe that with the reduction in operating costs (33% less when compared on a quarterly basis), the company is on track towards improving those net margins. As a matter of fact, the reduction in earnings loss by a factor of nearly 3 (-$0.34 to -$0.13) shows that the company is moving in the right direction in terms of profitability and positive earnings.

For a company which has sustained a negative net profit margin for some time, it is important, in addition to the revenue and cost metrics, to have a strong management team at the helm in these difficult times and plan financing in order to avoid cash flow difficulties in such a way as to not run out of money.

Leadership strength and financing planning

The CEO is David Karp, not to be confused with David Karp, the founder and former CEO of the short-form blogging platform Tumblr. He has been working for more than 13 years in CounterPath as the CFO before taking the helm in September 2018. With a career in corporate finance, he has experience in raising equity financing and also managed a number of mergers and acquisitions.

In the current financial context, he is the ideal CEO, someone with in-depth experience with the company finances. In this context, he has already made his mark by those drastic reductions in operating costs. I believe that he is key in driving the company to better execute on its strategic and financial goals.

David Karp also manages the accounting and finance. This organizational role is appropriate in this loss-making company where “balancing it financially” and raising finance, is relatively more important than in a profit-making one. The reason is that a business sustaining a net operating loss can experience cash flow difficulties because it is not earning enough to cover expenses.

The CEO is aware of the issue of cash flow, which has received significant coverage in the Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results where there is evidence of stringent planning in order to avoid cash flow difficulties in order not to run out of money. Also, it is mentioned that the company also has an existing line of credit contracted in October 10, 2018, of which there is an unused portion of $1 million.

Also, the company has been successful at raising private capital in the past.

Figure 6: CounterPath funding history

Source: Owler

Therefore, taking into consideration the profitability and leadership strength, the outlook is not completely negative and an entry position in the company can be envisaged.

Considering an entry position

The share price has continued its downtrend despite a favorable earnings report (Revenue of $2.7M, +10.7% Y/Y ) and significant reduction in the loss per share on December 12. The main reason for the good news not to have been translated into sustained stock upside is, according to me, the uncertainty induced in the minds of investors as a result of the letter received by the delisting from Nasdaq on December 16.

The stock trades at $0.98 currently. At an RSI of 41, the company seems nearer to the oversold (RSI < 30) than the overbought (RSI>70) mark. Also, there should be some volatility in the stock price as the January 30, 2020 deadline approaches. By this date, the company will have to submit its plan to be compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Figure 7: Counterpath total returns compared with peers

Source: YCharts

The company’s stock has a one-year total return of -20%. At the same time, the total return of Ring Central (another provider) has appreciated by more than 100%, with the rise fueled mainly by revenue rises of nearly 30% year on year and also, the realization by investors that cloud-based VoIP solutions and associated UCaaS (cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service) technologies are still relatively new with relatively little competition. This lack of competition could also benefit CounterPath.

I believe that after the company has complied with Nasdaq listing requirements, it will benefit from an upside in its stock price. Now, even this upside is a quarter of the total returns of Ring Central (which stands at 100%), the share price of CounterPath could rise to $1.20-$1.25, that is an increase of nearly 25% from the current price of $0.98.

Key takeaways

CounterPath is operating in a still developing market characterized by high R&D costs. This is also a huge market where the internet and the cloud have disrupted the traditional landline telephony model and as a result, there is significant potential for companies operating within to grow their revenues.

Also, taking a wider perspective, the net margins of all the providers (including CounterPath) are negative, that is they are all loss-making. The reason is that cloud-based VoIP and associated technologies are still in the development phase when compared to the products offered by the traditional on-premises providers like Cisco (CSCO). Therefore, the R&D expenses remain considerable.

Provided the company can execute on its plan to get on board more paid customers through the free trials and transition to a fully recurring revenue model as well as cut down further on operating costs, generate sufficient cash flow and maintain equity financing, there could be an upside in the company’s stock price in the short to medium term. To support the execution, there is a strong leadership, well-versed in financial management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.