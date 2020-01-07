Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 20, 2019

MLPs up big for the second week in a row.

19 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Author's note: This report was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 23, 2019.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, December 20th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

19 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 14 last week) and the average price return was +1.01% (up from +0.37 % last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+4.99%), Convertibles (+2.29%%) and Sector Equity (+2.15%) while Commodities (-0.48%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was +0.79% (up from +0.45% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+4.97%), Sector Equity (+2.14%) and Convertibles (+1.58%). The losing sectors with the least NAV returns were Taxable Munis (-0.57%) and Senior Loans (-0.35%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+5.28%), Preferreds (+3.07%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.23%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.16%). The average sector discount is -3.30% (up from -3.48% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Senior Loans (+1.76%), Real Estate (-1.37%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.19% (up from -0.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Limited Duration (+1.47) followed by Senior Loans (+1.26). The lowest z-score was Commodities (-0.54), followed by Asia Equity (-0.13). The average z-score is +0.60 (up from +0.59 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.84%), Emerging Market Income (9.68%), Global Allocation (9.47%), Limited Duration (8.55%) and Senior Loans (8.51%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.84% (down from +6.93% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) -4.78% 5.14% -0.79% 0.5 -3.85% 0.80% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) -4.69% % -8.42% -3.2 -3.92% -0.34% Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund (GMZ) -4.27% 13.70% -5.11% -0.3 2.68% 7.31% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) -3.94% 8.57% -1.06% 1.5 -1.58% 2.35% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) -3.76% 6.55% 0.00% 0.8 -1.55% 2.16% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) -3.63% 6.07% 1.65% -0.6 -1.89% 1.64% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) -3.27% 11.74% 0.13% 0.7 2.50% 5.86% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -3.18% 19.69% -1.09% -1.3 0.47% 3.71% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -3.09% 3.32% 6.75% 1.4 -2.77% 0.07% DNP Select Income (DNP) -3.03% 6.02% 21.68% 1.0 1.17% 3.70%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) 19.11% 19.88% 32.53% 0.1 -0.72% -17.23% OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) 14.01% 12.63% 9.05% 1.6 1.00% -14.11% BlackRock Muni New York Interm Duration (MNE) 6.62% 2.83% -1.93% -0.8 6.94% -0.26% High Income Securities (PCF) 4.45% 6.45% -8.01% 0.2 4.86% -0.21% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) 3.98% 4.22% 3.21% 1.0 3.55% -0.42% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) 3.63% 10.05% 0.00% 3.4 6.70% 2.84% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) 3.62% 10.24% -4.53% 4.7 8.76% 4.66% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund (FLC) 3.31% 6.01% 4.57% 1.6 3.20% -0.05% Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) 3.26% 13.38% -19.88% 2.8 5.20% 0.94% Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) 3.14% 12.21% -9.69% 0.2 6.49% 2.80%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please this Morningstar post for December distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

(EOT) decreased 6%

(JHY) decreased 39%

(JSD) decreased 5%

(NBB) decreased 5%

(NCB) decreased 8%

(NJV) decreased 9%

(NOM) decreased 6%

(NUW) decreased 17%

(NNY) decreased 7%

(NYV) decreased 6%

(NXJ) decreased 6%

(NZF) decreased 5%

(PPR) decreased 7%

(RMT) decreased 6%

(RVT) decreased 4%

(BBF) decreased 6%

(BFZ) decreased 8%

(MHD) decreased 5%

(MVF) decreased 6%

(BSL) decreased 6%

(BGX) decreased 3%

(BGB) decreased 5%

(EDD) decreased 9%

(MIE) decreased 22%

None of the above are portfolio holdings.

This Morningstar post contains year-end special distributions announcements.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents How Leverage Will Drive CEF Returns From Here On (Dec. 19)

Alpha Gen Capital presents ACP: Recapping The Rights Offering At Expiration (Dec. 17), Two Target Terms Yielding 5.5%+ To Accumulate At The Right Price (Dec. 18), Weekly CEF Commentary | December 8, 2019 (Dec. 19), 5 Funds To Sell Today (Dec. 19), Don't Be Fooled By The Low 4% Yield On BCV. (Dec. 20)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Reached Its Highest Price For The Year (Dec. 18), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Slight Increase For The Sector After The Fed Meeting (Dec. 19)

BOOX Research presents BlackRock Floating-Rate Income Trust: 7.6% Yield, With Protection From Rising Rates (Dec. 14), Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Diversified Exposure Closed-End-Fund Yields 7.1% (Dec. 19), Reaves Utility Income Fund: 5.7% Yield, Impressive Performance (Dec. 20)

Dividend Seeker presents PKO: Despite Expensive Price, Shares Keep Pushing Higher (Dec. 17)

Harrison Schwartz presents Cushing Renaissance Fund: Energy Has Had Its Renaissance, Now Its Investors Will Have Theirs (Dec. 18)

*Nick Ackerman presents BUI: Latest Crash Provides A Buying Point (Dec. 16), Income Lab Ideas: Analyzing Fixed-Income CEF Distribution Sustainability (Dec. 19)

*Stanford Chemist presents How Simple Swaps Can Generate Big Alpha In Closed-End Funds (Dec. 19)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Run To Daylight As Stock Markets Break Out Across The Globe (Dec. 21)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Are Investors Too Complacent? (Dec. 22)

Lance Roberts presents Market Melts Up As Fed Turns On The Liquidity Firehose (Dec. 22)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.