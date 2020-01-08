U.S. Steel Shares Begin 2020 Under Pressure

With headquarters in Pittsburgh, Penn., the heart of the U.S. steel belt, U.S. Steel (X) has been around since way back in 1901. The company employs approximately 29,000 and produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. Aside from its steel business, U.S. Steel provides railroad services and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets.

U.S. Steel is an iconic American company. In the movie "The Godfather," Hyman Roth tells Michael Corleone that with their joint gambling interests in Cuba and Nevada, they were "bigger than U.S. Steel." Today that is not the same feat as in the past as the company has a market cap of just $1.8 billion, which is a lot less than many individuals in the US are worth.

President Trump's trade policies and aggressive program of tariffs and renegotiating existing trade agreements with other nations around the world were, at least in part, aimed at helping the steel industry in the US. Since he took office in January 2017, the price of U.S. Steel shares dropped from over $30 to under $11 per share. As we head into 2020, X shares are at bargain-basement prices, but the danger of lower lows remains high as the stock continues to trend lower.

Lower highs and lower lows since February 2020

Tariffs and retaliation have done nothing to boost the price of U.S. Steel shares. Since February, the stock has melted.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, U.S. Steel shares fell from a high of $24.74 on February 21 to a low of $9.93 on October 9. The stock closed 2019 at $11.41 and was trading at $11.03 on Tuesday, January 7. X has made lower highs and lower lows for almost one year.

Source: Barchart

The longer-term chart shows that in 2008, X hit an all-time peak of $196, and the pattern of lower highs and lower lows has been in place for a dozen years.

The company keeps beating earnings expectations, but the losses are accelerating

In Q4 2018, U.S. Steel earned $1.82 per share, which missed consensus estimates by two cents. Since then, the company beat estimates in each of the past three consecutive quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that during the first quarter of 2019, X reported earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the street's consensus by 25 cents. In Q2 last year, earnings of 45 cents were six cents above the consensus estimates. The latest earnings report of a loss of 21 cents beat the analysts' consensus by eight cents. U.S. Steel has been outperforming the forecasts. However, the earnings have been trending lower and into losing territory, which weighs heavily on the price of the stock.

A warning in Q4 pushes the shares lower

In late December, U.S. Steel had some unwelcome news for shareholders when the company projected adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter to a loss of $25 million, excluding an expected restructuring and other charges totaling $225 million. While the company said steel markets in North American are recovering, the tubular and European businesses remain under pressure. Therefore, U.S. Steel expects that the fourth-quarter loss will be around $1.15 per share, considerably below its Q3 results and a continuation of the trend of mounting losses at the company.

U.S. Steel's board adjusted the quarterly dividend from five to one cent per share and formally terminated its stock repurchase program. The move sent the shares from $13.92 on December 19 to below $12 on December 20, and the stock was below the $11 level at the beginning of 2020.

Moreover, the company closed a giant plant in Michigan and planned to lay off as many as 1,545 workers.

An inexpensive stock that analysts hate

It is no surprise that analysts are negative on the prospects for X shares. The lowest price the stock reached was $6.15 in January 2016 when most commodities prices were at multiyear lows. While commodities have recovered, X shares could be heading for a test of those lows.

A survey of twelve analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $10.04 for U.S. Steel, with a range of $4 to $14 per share from low to high. Most companies have downgraded the stock. Hold, neutral, and underperform ratings at a host of institutions and research companies have pushed the stocks lower, and the prospects are for even lower levels based on the Q4 earnings that will come out at the end of January.

Call options are the only way to play U.S. Steel for a recovery

U.S. Steel is not what it used to be in its heyday. A more level playing field on trade has not helped the company's earnings, which are losses these days.

The stock market is near record highs. The US economy is experiencing moderate growth. The prospects for stability in the global economy following the "phase one" trade deal have increased. It may be tempting to dip a toe in the water on X shares on the long side in the current environment.

I would only suggest approaching this stock with extreme caution. Call options for those looking for a bargain could be the best route. A one-year, January 2021 $15 call option on X shares was offered at $1.11on Tuesday, January 7.

Bargain hunting in the stock market is a challenge these days. If U.S. Steel is going to get its act together over the coming year, risking just over $1 to own the stock at $15 could turn out to be a great trade from a risk-reward perspective. X traded in a range from $9.63 to $24.74 in 2019. A return to the high of last year by January 2021 would translate to an $8.63 per share profit with the call option at $1.11.

U.S. Steel is a contrarian play on a company that has been in business for 119 years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.