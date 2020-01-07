JPMorgan: Best-Of-Breed Bank Should Have A Solid Quarter

I maintain my views that JPM is perhaps the best stock to own in the banking sector.

The macro landscape seems to have improved in the past few months, making it easier for the bank to beat expectations once again.

Earnings season is about to kick off, and JPMorgan will be one of the first companies to disclose its 4Q19 results.

The time has come, and 4Q19 earnings season is about to kick off.

One of the first companies to report, along with its banking peers, will be New York City-based JPMorgan (JPM). The company is expected to deliver results on January 14, and analysts expect to see top-line growth of over 6% that would be consistent with the trends of the past few quarters. Consensus EPS of $2.34, if achieved, would represent a similar 7% improvement YOY.

Credit: Naked Security

Tamer macroeconomic environment

Over the past few quarters, I argued that the banking sector could endure some stress as macroeconomic forces (other than consumer activity) appeared to be generally unfavorable: yield curve inversion, trade wars, mixed data on key indicators including manufacturing and business sentiment. Yet, I have always considered JPMorgan a "best-of-breed" player within the space, given the bank's ability to perform well fairly consistently on both the consumer and institutional sides of the business.

In 4Q19, the landscape seems to have improved. The US and China began talks of a trade truce that is expected to firm up in 2020. The Federal Reserve moved swiftly to lower short-term rates, and the yield curve has steepened again (see graph below). Because JPMorgan was able to impress when external conditions were less favorable, lavishly beating expectations in the first three quarters of last year, I reason that the bank will likely deliver strong 4Q19 results next week.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from U.S. Dept. of the Treasury

There is little doubt in my mind that consumer and community banking, representing nearly half of JPMorgan's revenues, will be a bright spot once again. Last quarter, the bank managed to grow loan balances at a healthy 3% pace while expanding net interest margins to drive mid-to-high single digit revenue growth across the portfolio (e.g. auto, credit cards). I expect to see similar results in 4Q19.

The usual wild card will be corporate and investment banking, representing about 30% of revenues, a segment whose financial results tend to be lumpy and more exposed to the whims of the markets. But here, I have often proven to be overly conservative about JPMorgan's ability to execute on its deal pipeline (more so in underwriting than on the M&A side). Given the tamer macroeconomic environment, it should be less of a challenge for the bank to perform well once again.

Pricey, but still worth it

JPM has been one of the strongest financial services stocks of the past 12 months, along with Citigroup (C) and my other top pick in the sector, Bank of America (BAC). As a result of valuation multiples having expanded rapidly since the late 4Q18 trough (see below), some investors may be skeptical of JPM's current-year P/E of nearly 13x that is the highest among the Big 4 peer group and nearly three turns richer than it was in January 2019.

Data by YCharts

Yet, I maintain my views that JPM is perhaps the best stock to own in the banking sector. JPMorgan has proven competent during periods of macroeconomic distress, which alone may fully justify the valuation premium. The company's balance sheet is solid, while return on tangible common equity tends to stay consistently in high-teen territory.

For these reasons, I remain a JPM bull ahead of 4Q19 earnings season.

I do not own JPM at this moment because I have focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.