Hecla: Why One Of Our Top Trades In 2019 Could Surge In 2020

With an effective double, we want to take some of the profit and let the rest run.

The precious metals sector entered 2019 essentially under siege in the first few months, and it had led to the start of some really great sales in the precious metal miners and streamers. In the spring, we recommended scaling into a position in Hecla Mining (HL) under $2.00 in a pyramid style fashion. Most users had a cost basis around $1.70. Given today's price of $3.40, that is a double my friends. While that is a fantastic performance and one of our better trades, the question becomes what will happen in 2020? It is our opinion that our members still in the name should sell the entire initial investment plus an extra 25-50% and let the rest run. We believe that with gold prices hitting 6-year highs and silver prices holding strong, HL has more room to run. We will discuss the recent production numbers, and why we see this translating into earnings.

While the price of precious metals has the largest impact on the company's margins, we must also point out that the volume of production is also a key component in revenue generation. The top line is impacted by both the pricing and the volume of precious metals and byproducts sold. It is important to watch both of these critical metrics. Let us be clear. We all know gold and silver prices have rallied. If you do not, take a look at the price of gold and silver in the last year:

Source: KitcoSilver.com

Source: Kitco.com

As it stands now, we still contend that Hecla Mining is stronger with its purchase of Klondex Mining. There was a lot of uncertainty here and a prevalent fear that the company overpaid for this asset. Some of these concerns persist, but the company is making the most out of it. The thing is, back in the spring of 2019, we believed the market was highly discounting the new and larger company. In terms of the prices of metals, they have helped the company operationally and have buoyed investors. Given the charts above, we contend that silver has some real upside to catch the gold move, perhaps another $1 an oz. With silver being the major source of revenue here at Hecla Mining, this would translate to more gains.

As we move into 2020

So, the macroeconomic picture has helped the company immensely. Pressures from the Federal Reserve's dovishness with rats and easing, as well as global strife, should lead to more tailwinds here in 2020. Hecla is a much different company now than it was 5 years ago. The new company has focused on lowering costs, improving margins, and developing new assets. To be clear, another $1-2 rebound in silver or another $50-100 move in gold higher from present levels will translate to another 20-30% gain from present levels of $3.40. With favorable pricing, we are excited for the production outlook.

We have to say that 2019 marked a year of higher metal production and in the second half of the year, strong cash flow generation and an improved balance sheet. While gold & silver prices have increased, Greens Creek's record silver production combined with the most gold production in Hecla's history were the primary reasons for the cash flow strength. We see this continuing in 2020.

Take a look at the production numbers in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The production numbers show growth overall in Q4, though there were some areas with less production. Overall, the company put out 3.4 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter, a 25% increase from the 2.7 million ounces a year ago. Gold production also increased 5% year-over-year to nearly 75,000 ounces. Given the huge increase in metal prices, this will bode well for the balance sheet. Let us look a bit more closely at each area.

At the Nevada operations in 2019, 66,167 ounces of gold and 181,741 ounces of silver were produced. For the fourth quarter, 20,727 ounces of gold and 21,476 ounces of silver were produced. Ore was processed at an average of 576 tpd. The declines stem from targeted production sites and selective mining operations. Over at the San Sebastian mine in 2019, 1.9 million ounces of silver and 15,673 ounces of gold were produced. For the fourth quarter, 422,434 ounces of silver and 3,897 ounces of gold were produced. The mill operated at an average of 479 tons per day (or tpd) in 2019. We would like to see a higher tpd in 2020.

The Casa Berardi mine in 2019, 134,409 ounces of gold were produced, including 27,588 saw expected declines. For the fourth quarter, 34,793 ounces of gold were produced including 8,287 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar pit. As expected, gold production for the year was lower compared to 2018, which was the highest annual gold production at Casa Berardi since Hecla acquired it in mid-2013. Gold production for the fourth quarter was within 3% of the ounces produced in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mill operated at an average of 3,776 tpd in 2019, which was strong. We expect 2020 to see similar production.

The Greens Creek mine had a great year in 2019. For the year, 9.9 million ounces of silver and 56,624 ounces of gold were produced. For the fourth quarter, 2.7 million ounces of silver and 15,356 ounces of gold were produced. Silver production for 2019 was the highest it has been since Hecla acquired 100% ownership of the mine in 2008. The mill operated at an average of 2,318 tpd in 2019, which was a record.

Then, we turn to the Lucky Friday mine, which for years was facing a strike from workers. However, things are doing better. In 2019, 625,432 ounces were produced and 208,977 ounces of silver were produced for the year and the fourth quarter, respectively. Full staffing of the mine will take place in stages, with a ramp-up to full production levels expected by the end of 2020. This is a very welcomed boost to production for 2020, especially with prices of metals having recovered. The key piece of news being that the Lucky Friday Union workers have ratified the collective bargaining agreement, setting them up for a return to work.

Financial outlook

While we await financial results for 2019, we believe 2020 will easily be the best year fiscally it has seen in some time. We have higher prices and production will ramp up in 2020. This is a winning combination. We think the company, despite heavy spending pressures from Nevada Operations and getting Lucky Friday going again, should be earnings positive for 2019. The company has not had an earnings positive year since 2017. With these prices, we think the company will earn at a worst-case scenario of $0.01-0.02 in Q1 2020, and so long as metals prices hold around current levels or rise further, EPS could grow to $0.10-0.20 per share in 2020. The company is focused on paying down debt and improving cash flows. Both of these will happen in 2020. Should silver prices rebound further, the company may even see a dividend hike.

Take home

If you rode the 100% gain with us, we think you take out that initial investment plus 25-50% of the gain and let the rest run. Play with the house's money. That is how we like to invest. We find beaten-down names and profit from large short-term reversals. When gains get this high, you let the profit ride. The company is set up to be earnings positive, while the balance sheet will improve in 2020. Production is ramping up. Metal prices are solid. The dividend could be improved as well. Let it ride.

