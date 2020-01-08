Nickel - A Tough Q4, But A Big Winner In 2019

I was involved in the nickel business in the late 1980s when I was working for Philipp Brothers and stationed in the London office. The company was one of the world's leading physical commodities traders, sourcing raw materials from producers around the globe, and selling them to consumers.

At the time, the company entered into a pre-export finance deal with the Russians on their nickel output. In Russia, nickel production comes from the Norilsk region of Siberia. Since Russian credit was more than problematic in those days, Philipp Brothers took a three-month credit risk by paying for a nickel shipment 90 days before it arrived at an LME warehouse in Rotterdam. The warehouse cut the nickel into a deliverable form that met the exchange requirements. The business was profitable as the Russians accepted a below-market price for their nickel in addition to a far higher than market interest rate on the financing portion of the deal. A reward is always a function of risk, as I learned one winter.

When the nickel shipment did not arrive in Rotterdam at the appointed time, the Russians told me that everything was fine, and it would be just a few days late. I rolled my hedge positions on the London Metals Exchange a week forward, at the time. However, I quickly learned that the supplier had done the same deal with many other dealers who were in the same boat, short nickel on the LME with a delay in Russian arrivals.

The ports in Siberia froze, and the uncut nickel would up sitting on ships for weeks. The LME forward market has limited liquidity. An overabundance of shorts caused a backwardation to develop. The backwardation became so extreme at that time; it was higher than the price of the commodity. The bottom line, those who made attractive profits on a pre-export finance deal with the Russians, took massive losses. While call options bailed out Philipp Brothers by limiting the losses, they were still substantial. Nickel is a wild commodity at times. The three-month price can be highly volatile, as we saw in 2019 when it traded in a range from $10,525 to $18,450 per ton. However, as I learned in the late 1980s, the spreads between delivery dates can be even more volatile as producers can throw a monkey wrench into the nickel forward market now and then.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJN) tracks the price of the nonferrous metal.

The worst-performing commodity in Q4

Three-month forward nickel on the London Metals Exchange, the world's leading nonferrous metals market, from $17,370 at the end of September 2019 to $14,075 per metric ton on December 31, a decline of 18.97%. Nickel was not only the worst-performing base metal but also the biggest loser in the commodities asset class in Q4.

The chart illustrates the descent of the nickel forward market over the final three months of 2019. Three-month nickel forwards were lower at $13,785 per ton on Monday, January 6.

Over a 30% gain in 2019

Meanwhile, the nonferrous metal that was the worst-performer in Q4 turned out to be the leader on the upside in 2019. Nickel was the only base metal that posted a double-digit percentage gain on the year.

The chart shows that nickel forwards moved from $10,680 to $14,075 per metric ton in 2019, a rise of 31.79% on the year. Nickel may have been the worst-performer in Q4, but the almost 32% gain made it one of the leaders for the year that ended on December 31, 2019. Only palladium, NYMEX crude oil, and iron ore posted higher percentage gains last year.

The export ban in Indonesia begins

Indonesia is the world's leading producer of nickel.

As the chart highlights, that mine output from Indonesia totaled 560,000 tons in 2018. The Philippines, the world's second-leading producer, had production of 340,000 tons during the same year. The third most significant producers were Russia and New Caledonia, with 210,000 tons. Reserves of 21 million tons reflect over 23.5% of the world's nickel supplies.

The Indonesian government told the nickel market that a mineral export ban they had scheduled for 2022 would take effect on January 1, 2020, last year. The move lit a bullish fuse under the nickel market, which is a critical metal when it comes to a host of industrial applications.

Nickel is a very volatile metal

Nickel is a market that tends to experience wild price swings.

The monthly chart shows that spot nickel prices on the LME displayed historical volatility of 40.50% at the start of 2020. In 2009, the measure of price variance rose to over 60% as nickel was on its way to the 2011 peak at almost $29,000 per ton. In 2019, the nonferrous metal traded in a range from $10,525 to $18,450 per metric ton. At around the $13,750 level, nickel was below the middle of its trading range as the Indonesian export ban took effect at the start of this month.

JJN - limited liquidity like nickel forwards, but lots of opportunities

Nickel is a thinly traded metal on the London Metals Exchange, which contributes to its price volatility.

Each LME contract contains only six tons of the metal. At the end of 2018, LME stockpiles of nickel stood at 207,724 tons. As of January 6, 159,450 tons were sitting in LME warehouses, a decline of 24.7% over the past year. If the stocks continue to decline, and Indonesia sticks to its export ban, we could see a deficit continue to develop in the nickel market. Moreover, if the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China stabilizes the Chinese economy, we could see an increase in demand for all base metals, and nickel is no exception given its many industrial applications. Nickel is one of the requirements for infrastructure building around the globe, and China remains the world's leading consumer.

The most direct route for an investment position or trade in the nickel market is via the London Metals Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product may have limited liquidity, but it tracks the price of the nonferrous metal. The fund summary for JJN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JJN has net assets of $7.23 million, trades an average of 1,230 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Three-month nickel forwards on the LME rose 31.79% in 2019.

In 2019, the JJN product rose from $42.71 to $56.87 per share or 33.2%. The ETN product likely benefited from periods of backwardation in the nickel market, which resulted in a credit for rolling risk positions from one period to the next. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices trade at lower levels than nearby prices.

Nickel was a loser in Q4, but a significant winner in 2019. Now that the price is back in the middle of last year's trading range and the export ban has taken effect, nickel could move higher in 2020 if the global economy improves, and Chinese demand causes a shortage of the base metal.

