Hummingbird Is Ready To Soar

Q4 2019 is looking good and I expect the company to reduce its net debt by around $16 million during the quarter.

Introduction

On December 17, Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF) released the overdue reserve update for its Yanfolila gold mine and the latter now holds 7.9m tonnes at 2.66 grams per tonne containing 676,000 ounces of gold. This is 165,000 ounces above the pre-production reserves as some 199,000 ounces had been processed since start-up to October 31.

Hummingbird added that it’s on course to meet its 2019 production guidance and that it planned to update shareholders with a five-year mine plan based on the updated ore reserves, and its 2020 guidance, in early 2020.

Overview of Hummingbird's main assets

The company owns the Yanfolila gold mine in Mali as well as the Dugbe gold project in Liberia, which have a combined gold resource of six million ounces:

There hasn't been much progress on Dugbe over the past few years, so this project is currently valued at close to nothing by the market.

Yanfolila was acquired by Hummingbird in July 2014 and the company raised $67 million in 2016 for full-scale mine construction at the 2.2 Moz project. First ore was delivered at the end of 2017 and at that time the mine boasted very strong economics with a net present value of USD 162mn and an internal rate of return of 60% at gold prices of $1,250 per ounce:

The plant was delivered on time and budget and the first months of operation were great but much of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 were disastrous following several issues including the shooting of artisanal miners, a crack in the pit wall, and a damaged bridge to the mining site.

Operations seem stable now and the turnaround appears complete, but the share price hasn't recovered. And this is where I see an opportunity as the market is still hesitant to give credit for the strong performance of Hummingbird over past few quarters.

Hummingbird’s 2019 production guidance is for 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold, and in order to reach it, the company needs just over 28,000 ounces in Q4.

As I mentioned, management has already confirmed that Q4 will be as good as or even better than Q3, when the company produced 30,484 ounces of gold at AISC of $849 per ounce:

In July, Hummingbird completed the installation of its $13 million second ball mill at Yanfolila ahead of schedule and on budget. The new mill will boost throughput capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa when operating with 100% fresh material.

I think it’s likely for the company to have poured around 33,000 ounces of gold between October and December and the final figure will very much depend on the blend of ores as well as the average grade.

The reserve update

As I mentioned in my May 2018 article on Hummingbird, the company planned to allocate up to 15% of its free cash flow for exploration during 2018 with the aim of adding some 400,000 ounces to reserves. The exploration budget was supposed to be $8.7 million, which translates to just $22 per ounce:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources, mentioned in previous SA article)

One of the major concerns for Hummingbird investors has always been the limited life of mine of Yanfolila which stood at around seven years when operations started.

However, the third quarter of 2018 saw the heaviest rainy season in Mali for the past 20 years. The rains caused damage to the 50-year-old public bridge some 35 km away from the mine and resulted in a crack in the pit wall at the Komana East pit. This led to a significant loss of production and increased costs and Hummingbird ultimately drilled just 28,349 meters as part of its exploration program. A total of 20,766 meters of those were focused on the Gonka deposit, which led to 218,600 ounces from the latter being converted into indicated and 74,300 ounces into inferred resources at an average grade of 3.96 g/t as of March 31, 2019.

Now, let’s compare the new reserve estimate:

With the previous one:

As you can see, Hummingbird has added maiden reserves at Gonka and Sanioumale West, which together stand at 141,000 ounces. As part of the 2018 exploration campaign, the company planned to add 66,000 ounces at Sanioumale West and 169,000 ounces at Gonka. As a whole, I’m disappointed with the maiden reserve at Gonka, but given the meters drilled, I’m also pleasantly surprised by Sanioumale West. I also find it weird there’s no reserve estimate for Guirin West, which had 1,956 meters of RC drilling.

Regarding the depletion, all of it seems to come from Komana East, which is weird as we know there’s been mining going on at Komana West too:

I asked Hummingbird about this and here is the answer I received:

"KW has been mined as part of the mine plan since 2018 along with KE. The reason there seems to be no depletion at KW is because the Reserves were calculated as at 31 October from the month end surface level not original topography."

Major risks

Among the major risks for gold mining companies are low gold prices, high fuel prices as well as security and regulatory uncertainty. Mali is no Nevada and there have been fears regarding a change in the mining code as well as increased armed group activity. However, investors have to keep in mind that any change of the mining code won’t affect Yanfolila and that the security threats affect the north part of the country, while the mine is in the south.

Regarding Hummingbird's shares, liquidity is low even on the LSE where the company's main listing is. As a result, there's strong volatility. Also, as a micro-cap company, Hummingbird is unlikely to be included in major indices anytime soon.

Conclusion

Considering how much Hummingbird’s 2018 exploration campaign was scaled back, I’m pleasantly surprised by the new reserve estimate. Regarding the financials, Q4 seems to be going very well and I expect Hummingbird to reduce its net debt by around $16 million quarter-on-quarter. At the moment, the company is a cash cow with a limited mine life. It should have net cash in the middle of 2020 and I think it’s severely undervalued at the moment.

Looking beyond 2019, Hummingbird expects to produce 130,000-145,000 ounces per year at AISC of around $800 per ounce between 2020 and 2022. From 2023, the average annual production drops to 80,000 ounces per year.

Assuming the middle of the 2020-2022 guidance, an average recovery of 93%, and 33,000 ounces of depletion in Q4 2019, I think that the current mine life runs out in the first half of 2025. Makes sense considering that Hummingbird plans to release a five-year mine plan based on the updated ore reserves.

If we use a gold price of $1,400 per ounce, I think there's an upside of around 80% for the share price. Hummingbird just needs to keep delivering on its plans for a few more quarters to get back the confidence of the market.

