Improved Execution Has Significantly Boosted Colfax's Credibility

I'm not quite as bullish on DJO's growth potential, but it is a good business and a good acyclical diversification move that has been received well by investors.

The DJO acquisition is performing well out of the gate, and management has high expectations for the business in terms of growth and margins.

Credit where due - not only has Colfax (CFX) management reduced the cyclicality of the business in a relatively short time, it has also added a credible acyclical healthcare platform and improved the execution of its ESAB welding business. That progress has translated into strong outperformance, with the shares up almost 40% since my last update and leaving Colfax as one of the best-performing industrial/multi-industrial stocks of 2019.

With the move, the undervaluation I saw back in May has been corrected. From here on, the story is about ongoing execution in the Med Tech segment and the speed and magnitude of a short-cycle recovery for welding. With decent long-term revenue growth prospects (3% to 4%) and significant margin/FCF margin improvement potential, this is a name I'd watch through earnings as a potential buy on a pullback, should the welding business disappoint and/or overall sector guidance for the year lead to a broader de-rating.

Welding Is Better… But The Market Is Still A Challenge

It has taken longer than it was supposed to, but Colfax management has its ESAB welding business on much better footing now. In fact, the company has been outperforming the better-loved Lincoln Electric (LECO) in recent quarters in terms of growth, and the last quarter saw Colfax pull ahead with margins. I believe at least some of this strength is due to Colfax's distinctly different geographic mix, but paradoxically, I think it could also be due in part to Colfax's weaker position in automation, which has been a double-digit headwind for Lincoln as customers in end-markets like autos pull back on capex investment.

In any case, I do think Colfax's welding business is in the best shape it's been in since Colfax acquired it, just in time for a cyclical recovery at some point in 2020. I also think that while Colfax is still a laggard in automation, they've closed at least some of the gap.

Now, the question is what the near-term outlook for welding is like. The oil/gas end-market is weak now, and I'm concerned that it will remain weak through 2020 as operators prioritize cash flow generation (though the recent tensions with Iran could change plans); this hurts a bit more for Colfax as this tends to be a higher-margin business. The auto end-market is still weak, but I expect improvement in 2020; here, though, is where Colfax's shortfalls in automation may still pinch, as I think whatever recovery there may be in autos for welding in 2020 will be more automation-driven.

"General industrial" (or "general fabrication" at Lincoln) is the big unknown, and it's the largest segment of the welding industry for Lincoln, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Colfax. Downturns tend to last around four to six quarters and Colfax now has three straight negative volume quarters in hand, as does Lincoln, so I'm guardedly optimistic that the end of the downturn is relatively close at the end, and we will see that second half recovery.

More specific to Colfax, though, recent data points and updates in Europe haven't been nearly so positive, with Jungheinrich (OTC:JGHHY), U.S. Steel (X), and Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) all warning about challenging conditions. With Colfax's stronger market position in Europe, that could be a relative headwind, though I expect improving conditions in South America and Asia in 2020, and those markets could offset a slower recovery in Europe.

MedTech - Bold Guidance Sets A High Bar

Colfax's DJO acquisition has done well in the short time the company has owned it, with organic growth improving from 3% to 4.5% between the second and third quarters, with the third quarter seeing high single-digit growth in Recon (helped by ongoing growth in reverse shoulders) and a return to growth in Preventative/Rehab. Margin performance is mixed; if you go with more traditional calculations, the MedTech segment has work to do to improve on high single-digit margins, but the adjusted EBITA methodology favored by management and at least some sell-siders is far more encouraging, with an 18.5% margin that is already better than the welding business.

I'm not really all that invested in the GAAP vs. non-GAAP debate; I believe the MedTech segment generates good core profitability (which I guess means I side with the non-GAAP side) and will generate attractive free cash flow for Colfax for years to come.

My concern is with growth and growth expectations. Management has acknowledged that DJO's prior owner underinvested in the business (particularly the Prevention/Rehab side) and they're going to correct that. Management also intends to take this business global and expand its relatively modest international exposure. All of that is going to apply some pressure to margins, though it should improve long-term growth. Still, management's guidance for 4% to 5% (or more) long-term organic revenue growth seems aggressive given the nature of the business - underlying demand for bracing, rehab, and other equipment should grow at a low-to-mid single-digit rate but is likely to face low single-digit pricing headwinds.

I'm also not sold on the Recon side of the business - DJO has a strong reverse shoulder business, but Wright Medical (WMGI) (likely soon to be part of Stryker (SYK) is gaining share and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is trying to get share with its own reverse product. My bigger concern is actually in hips and knees. While management has talked up the virtues and performance of the EMPOWR knee (a dual pivot knee that is attractive for younger patients), the fact remains that DJO is lumped into that "other" category in market share breakdowns of both knees and hips that accounts for about 5% of the market. Maybe I'm underestimating the impact of a shift in total knee procedures toward ambulatory surgical centers (where players like Stryker, Zimmer, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) aren't quite as dominant), but I consider the MedTech growth targets a "we'll see…", particularly in light of management's past record of overestimating the pace of the welding business improvement plan.

The Outlook

I may take issue with some of management's guidance and targets for the MedTech business, but I do agree it's a good business on balance and an interesting acyclical diversification move for the company. I also think the welding business is in the best shape it's been in since I started following the company (even with the cyclical headwinds).

At this point, my only real outstanding issue is that the share price reflects all of that pretty fairly. My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of around 3% to 4% and a FCF growth rate in the 20%s (from a low base), with FCF margins improving to the double-digits around 2023 and further into the low teens thereafter. If there's more growth in the MedTech business than I expect/model (especially in implants), there's upside to both revenue and margins. I also believe that an 11x forward multiple is appropriate now given the company's underlying margins and ROIC/ROA.

The Bottom Line

None of those assumptions lead me to a strong fair value target relative to today's price, so Colfax is more of a hold now in my view. Again, this is a name worth watching as a pullback candidate - not so much because I expect Colfax to stumble with fourth quarter earnings but because industrial sector valuations are at a high level and a second half rebound in growth is now the baseline expectation; if companies come out with weaker '20 guides, I think the entire sector could pull back, and Colfax's differentiated exposure to med-tech will look even better if it pulls back in sympathy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.