Greenbrier Has Likely Peaked

Source: Metroforensics

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reports quarterly earnings January 8th. Analysts expect revenue of $748.17 million and EPS of $0.43. The revenue estimate implies over 20% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Organic Revenue Growth

Greenbrier manufactures, repairs, refurbishes, and provides management services for companies that lease railcars. The lion's share of the company's revenue is derived from the manufacture of railcars. The rest comes from leasing and the sale of parts and supplies. In FQ4, the company reported 7,300 deliveries, which was a record. Strong deliveries helped the Manufacturing segment grow revenue by 40% Y/Y. Total revenue rose over 30%.

However, on a sequential basis, revenue only grew 7%. Greenbrier recently acquired American Railcar Industries, which increased the company's revenue base and backlog:

"The completion of the ARI acquisition continues Greenbrier's pursuit of growth at scale. This really does matter. The ARI acquisition added more than 10,000 railcars to our backlog. Our new railcar backlog of 30,300 units today leads the U.S. North American industry. Backlog also reflects our proactive response to market conditions. For example, we removed all small cube hovered -- covered hoppers for sand service from our backlog. We did that voluntarily, 3500 railcars. These are not order cancellations. The truth is the market does not need these cars right now. Our customers know that, and we have taken the initiative with our customers to help with this problem in a win-win mode. It will benefit them, and it will benefit us."

The American Railcar deal added a tremendous amount of scale, which should help pricing power and margins over time. It also gave Greenbrier the luxury of culling certain railcars from it backlog where demand may have been lacking. That said, analyzing revenue growth on a sequential basis could be more "apples-to-apples." The analysts' estimates imply a double-digit decline versus the $914 million in revenue reported in the previous quarter. Some of the decline could be due to seasonality. I would like to hear management's explanation on Greenbrier's organic revenue growth. The company has over 30,000 railcars in it backlog, worth about $3.3 billion. Revenue for the next few quarters is already in the backlog, which is a good thing.

Last quarter, the company's gross margin was 15.4%, down about 80 basis points versus the prior-year period. Margins for Wheels & Parts, and Leasing & Services fell versus the year earlier period. Margins for Manufacturing were flat. Margins could be in decline as management continues to integrate the American Rail deal.

SG&A expense of $61 million rose 18% Y/Y, much less than revenue growth. The fallout was that EBITDA of $102 million rose 21% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11.1%, down about 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. I expect EBITDA margin to improve once management fully integrates American Rail.

New Orders Could Falter

Industry railcar orders are falling. Q3 2019 orders were 7,315, down 38% sequentially and down over 70% Y/Y. I believe we are at peak economy, and vital signs seem to support that thesis. Last year was defined by stagnant U.S. rail traffic. For the first 51 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 4.8% Y/Y. Weak rail traffic could lead to weak railcar orders. Railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) are cutting costs to offset a decline in their top lines. Such a retrenchment could lead to even lower railcar orders and headwinds for Greenbrier.

For the first half of 2020, I envision solid revenue growth for Greenbrier. However, deliveries will likely outpace orders, leading to a decline in the backlog. A falling backlog could drive the narrative in the second half of the year and potentially drive the stock lower.

Conclusion

GBX is off over 20% Y/Y. Railcar orders and the stock have likely peaked. Sell GBX.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.