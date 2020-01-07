Brazil: Green Shoots And Growth

Brazil is known for many things, from being the home nation of the Amazon rain forest, to idyllic beaches and a free-spirited way of life among its darker side of visible, extreme poverty and public corruption. It had experienced in recent years, large public scandals and a recession. These trends are now being reversed and Brazil is back to being a large, growing economy and demonstrating growth in a region that is suffering. A long-term investor looking for the green-shoots and optimism for this emerging market can stop now.

To begin with, Brazil is forecasted to make a significant GDP growth % rate recovery in this new year, and it's forecasted to gradually improve from there. Thus far, it has been a nascent recovery growing at ~1% which is not strong enough for a still developing and maturing economy. This is forecasted to change with growth picking up to the approximately 2-2.5% range over the next 4 years, which, while not outstanding, is better and places Brazil on surer footing.

Source: IMF

This growth is also expected to rapidly expand the average wealthy per Brazilian. It is set to increase by ~$1200 in the next 4 years, which is a massive expansion and could be the green shoot of a growing middle class. This would mean greater consumption, greater demand for services and goods, and push Brazil further into its current growth trajectory. This growth can spill over into consumer lending, retail sales, and give further momentum and public support to the current Brazilian administrations economic reforms.

Source: IMF

To further emphasize the growth of the middle class, the lowest 20% of income holders in Brazilian society have been receiving a larger portion of the national income over the last 30 years. While, not extremely impressive redistribution, it is still a redistribution and shows improvement in a country with large inequality being very visible.

Source: World Bank

The growth rate and reforms have been trickling into the Brazilian labor market as seen in the graph below. Unemployment is steadily climbing down from its above 10% range to its forecasted range of ~9.5%. Of course, this rate still demonstrates a need for more reforms and that work continues to be needed, but does show that the economy is slowly getting back on its feet, and being able to put people to work. The recession is truly over.

Source: IMF

Brazil has been able to control its inflation rate and keep it within a relatively calm band of 3-4% annually. This inflation anchoring alongside the central banks efforts have also contributed to the burgeoning economic upswing, and also demonstrates the monetary credentials of the administration and its technocratic central bank governor. There has also been an expressed desire by Brazil to join the OECD, which would also further cement the independence of the central bank, which would be further good news for investors.

Source: IMF

The Brazilian government is also underway in controlling and reforming its public finances. This is evident in the structural balance of the Government's finances. It is being reduced where there is a persistent deficit of ~-6% per annum, to gradually being closer to -5% and onwards. This improvement demonstrates the fiscal responsibility Brazilians recognize they need, and would put them in a better footing to combat future recessions.

Source: IMF

Further evidence is mounting for a rising consumer class in Brazilian society, with the growth in internet connectivity from 0% to approximately 70% by 2018, the date of the latest figures from the World Bank. This increasing connectivity has a multitude of positive benefits and opportunities for Brazilian society, such as banking more for the previously unbankable in a way similar to M-Pesa in Kenya, allowing for easier access to education, and many more. This opens up many possibilities for not only investors but also society and government on a more universal level in Brazil. This is a demonstration of the development of the country.

Source: World Bank

There is one worrying trend to keep in mind when looking at Brazil and that is its rising debt load (see below). Even with the new-found desire for fiscal responsibility and the decreasing of the structural deficit, this trend does not appear to apply to the debt load of the Brazilian government. It is not an extreme growth, but rather a healthy growth in the debt load which is in part due to the pension reforms undertaken. It is forecast to jump 6% by 2024 which again is not threatening but something for investors to keep an eye on.

Source: IMF

Brazil has made extraordinary efforts, and continues to work on reforms. These efforts and reforms have begun to take root, and have provided fertile land for economic green shoots to sprout. Brazil's global image may not necessarily been improving, and in some cases regressing, but its economy is doing better and Brazilian society is reaping those benefits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.