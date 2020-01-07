Canacol Energy Is Undervalued And Will Soar Higher In 2020

While Canacol appears fairly valued on the basis of its net asset value, it is undervalued when its growing earnings are considered.

While Canacol has gained 16% over the last year, there are signs of further upside ahead.

Natural gas stocks have been under pressure for some time, with many failing to deliver value for shareholders because the fossil fuel is caught in a long-term slump. One upstream natural gas producer which has been able to buck the trend and gain 16% over the last year has been Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF). That is in stark comparison to natural gas with the North American Henry Hub benchmark losing 27% and the United States Natural Gas Fund plummeting by 32% as well as outperforming many other upstream natural gas drillers.

Over the last five years Canacol has outperformed the S&P 500 and United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) gaining 107% compared to 62% and a loss of 72% respectively.

Canacol's strong gains coupled with a weak fundamental outlook for natural gas have triggered a spate of profit taking and led to speculation that now is the time to sell Canacol. While the stock may pull back over coming weeks, the long-term outlook for Canacol remains positive and there are signs that its stock will appreciate further over the long term.

Quality long-life assets

Roughly five years ago Canacol pivoted its operations to natural gas exploration and production moving away from oil production and selling its tariff oil assets in Ecuador. That has given the company a new lease on life with it becoming the largest privately owned upstream natural gas producer in the Andean nation. Canacol has 1.9 million gross acres in Colombia which hold 10 blocks with one located in the Llanos Basin, six in the Lower Magdalena Basin and four in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Source: Canacol Investor Presentation November 2019.

Canacol finished 2018 with gross 2P natural gas reserves of 559 billion cubic feet and total net proven and probable reserves of almost 83 million barrels of oil equivalent, which were 100% weighted to gas. Those reserves were determined to have an after-tax net-present-value after the application of a 10% discount rate (NPV10) of just under $1.1 billion using an assumed average price of $6.14 per MMBtu for the next decade.

After deducting Canacol's long-term liabilities including debt, lease, decommissioning obligations, an outstanding settlement liability and deferred tax liabilities, Canacol has an after-tax net asset value (NAV) of $3.61 per share as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Author's own work, Canacol Investor Presentation November 2019 and third quarter 2019 report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 3Q19.

Long-term liabilities: long-term debt, lease obligations and decommissioning costs at the end of 3Q19.

After-tax 2P NPV-10 was calculated using a 10-year average natural gas price of $6.14 per MMBtu.

This indicates that Canacol is still undervalued even after its latest rally trading at just over a 12% discount to its NAV.

The outlook for gas will impact NAV

The problem with the driller's NPV10 and NAV is that it was calculated using an average 10-year natural gas price of $6.14 per MMBtu and it is difficult to see natural gas ever reaching that price. The North American Henry Hub Benchmark is trading at $2.11 per MMBtu and the fossil fuel has been stuck in a multiyear slump with no end in sight. Even claims of U.S. 2020 production slowing, which is supported by the U.S. gas rig count falling sharply since mid-2019, won't be enough to trigger a sustained rally.

Excessive gas supply coupled with substantial reserves will weigh on prices for the foreseeable future. The EIA predicts that marketed U.S. natural gas production for 2020 will expand by 3.3% compared to 2019 to 103 billion cubic feet daily, which is 17% higher than forecast domestic consumption. For that reason, the agency has predicted a modest increase in the 2020 average Henry Hub spot to $2.55 per MMBtu for the year. This won't be a significant enough increase to boost the profitability of natural gas drillers.

Over the longer term, it is anticipated that U.S. natural gas output could expand by as much as 15% over the next 10-years ensuring that supply continues to outpace demand growth. Global gas supply is expected to continue expanding at a solid clip with the IEA predicting that it will grow by 1.6% annually between the end of 2019 and 2024. That will be driven by U.S. and Chinese production growth, with both nations responsible for around 50% of global supply. Solid supply growth is also expected from Russia and Australia which along with China and the U.S. will make up the world's largest natural gas producers by 2022. Such significant increases in supply will weigh on natural gas prices for years to come.

GLJ Petroleum Consultants have forecast that the Henry Hub price will reach $2.61 per MMBtu by December 2020 and then decline to $2.58 per MMBtu by the end of 2021. The industry consultancy expects natural gas to be trading at around $2.86 per MMBtu by the end of 2029, which is only 35% higher than the current Henry Hub spot price of $2.11 per MMBtu, highlighting the poor outlook for natural gas producers. This illustrates that despite growing demand for the fossil fuel, there will be no substantial rally which will substantially boost the fortunes of natural gas drillers.

Colombia's emerging energy crisis

Another major factor to account for in global energy markets is the growing divergence of different markets according to local conditions for supply and demand. This has been a key factor supporting Canacol's notable performance and its ability to lock-in take or pay contracts for the gas that it produces in Colombia for $4.84 per MMBtu, which is more than double the Henry Hub spot. The reasons for this are quite simple a growing gas supply shortage in Colombia, which was once self-sufficient for natural gas and was forced to start regular LNG imports in 2017.

Colombia's major offshore gas fields in the North Eastern Department of Guajira are aging rapidly and are in terminal decline, with decline rates increasing at a worrying and steadily rising clip. According to a 2017 report from petroleum industry consultancy Wood Mackenzie the Guajira area, which once supplied most of Colombia's gas, was producing at half of its 2010 peak. That coupled with a dearth of major gas discoveries in recent years has seen domestic supply decline significantly. This is being exacerbated by a sharp reduction in the volume of gas imported from Venezuela, which was responsible for nearly 80% of Colombia's gas imports, because of U.S. sanctions and that nation's deepening economic crisis.

Colombian demand for gas, which is known as the clean fossil fuel because it emits roughly half of the carbon of coal, continues to grow at a rapid clip having experienced double-digit demand growth. It is anticipated that this will continue for the foreseeable future, particularly with Colombia's economy having returned to growth. This is creating considerable pressure in an environment where supply is already severely constrained.

A notable expansion in industrial activity and a young rapidly growing population, that has increased by over 11% in a decade, has spurred a solid uptick in domestic gas consumption. That could be exacerbated by growing electricity consumption and issues experienced at the HidroItuango hydro power project, which has seen the government consider filling the shortfall in electricity supply through the development of gas fired power plants. For these reasons, unless there is a notable uptick in domestic supply, Colombia will be forced to double, or even triple, its LNG imports by 2023.

It is for these reasons that Canacol has been able to secure take and pay contracts for the gas that it sells with a price which is more than double the North American benchmark. There is every likelihood that as demand grows, Canacol will be able to continue securing prices that are of similar levels.

It is difficult to envisage, however, that the driller can secure an average price of $6.14 per MMBtu for the 10-years between 2019 and 2029 or that Colombian gas prices will reach $7.17 per MMBtu by 2029. Canacol's gas contracts are indexed to inflation at an average rate of 2% to 4% depending on the contract but it does sell a proportion of its production at spot. Increased gas production in Colombia combined with significant growth in LNG imports will reduce the supply shortfall, but a deficit will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Canacol has forecast a wellhead price of $4.80 per Mcf which is equivalent to roughly $4.92 per MMBtu, which is almost 2% higher than the average wellhead price received for the third quarter 2019. It is also almost double the $2.55 per MMBtu predicted by the EIA for the average 2020 Henry Hub spot price.

However, that price is around 5% lower than the $5.15 per MMBtu forecast for 2020 used in the calculation of the NPV-10 for Canacol's hydrocarbon reserves. For these reasons the NPV-10 of Canacol's gas reserves may not be as high as calculated at the end of 2018, meaning that when the latest reserve report is issued that the value of those reserves before additions could fall.

Finding Canacol's indicative fair-value

A notable increase in sales volumes will support higher earnings. Between the third quarter 2015 and 2019, Canacol's sale volumes have grown by 142% to 26,020 barrels of oil equivalent daily, which is responsible for solid earnings growth. For 2020, Canacol expects sales to be 205 million standard cubic feet (MMscfp/d) of natural gas or around 34,167 barrels of oil equivalent, which is 37% higher than the 150 MMscfp/d forecast for 2019.

After accounting for the forecast wellhead price of $4.80 per mcf and costs, Canacol anticipates annual EBITDA of $265 million. Canacol has a trailing twelve month enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 6.7, which based on projected 2020 EBITDA of $265 million as per Canacol's 2020 Guidance, gives it an EV of $1.78 billion. After subtracting net long-term liabilities, Canacol has a market-cap of $1.4 billion, giving it a value of $7.89 per share as the table shows.

Source: Author's own work, Canacol Investor Presentation November 2019 and third quarter 2019 report.

Notes: Long-term liabilities: long-term debt, lease obligations and decommissioning costs at the end of 3Q19, as per the NAV.

This equates to 2.2 times or 120% greater than Canacol's current market value indicating that there is considerable upside available to investors. The EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.7 does appear high compared to Canacol's peers operating in Colombia. As the table shows GeoPark, Parex Resources and Gran Tierra Energy all have multiples of less than five but they are not an ideal comparison because they are focused on oil production rather than natural gas.

Source: Yahoo Finance and Author's own work.

If the peer average EV to EBITDA multiple of 3.64 is used, Canacol's projected EV falls to just under $965 million, which after deducting net debt and other long-term liabilities gives it a market-cap of $601 million, equating to a fair value of $3.36 per share.

Source: Author's own work, Canacol Investor Presentation November 2019 and third quarter 2019 report.

Notes: Long-term liabilities: long-term debt, lease obligations and decommissioning costs at the end of 3Q19, as per the NAV.

This illustrates that Canacol is trading at a 6% premium to its indicative fair value meaning that it is fairly valued.

Nonetheless, while an EV to EBITDA multiple of seven times appears excessive for an upstream gas explorer and producer, it is appropriate for Canacol, particularly when compared to the peer average of 3.64. This is because unlike its peers, Canacol is solely focused on the production of natural gas in a market where because of the unique supply constraints discussed has allowed it to lock-in a premium price.

Unlike those upstream oil producers, there is a far greater degree of certainty associated with Canacol's earnings because its gas sale prices are contractually locked-in. That means the company has considerably far less exposure to volatile oil and gas prices which can have a sharp impact on the earnings of upstream oil producers in Colombia such as Parex and Gran Tierra. The volatility faced by those oil producers is further magnified by the price differential between Colombian oil blends and the international Brent benchmark.

Canacol's limited exposure to commodity price volatility justifies the premium EV to EBITDA ratio, making $7.89 per share a realistic price if it can continue to grow gas sales at a solid clip. This is feasible because Canacol will experience even further significant earnings growth as gas sales expand at a notable rate between now and 2023 when sales are expected to reach 300 MMscf/d or greater, which is double projected 2019 gas sales.

It is anticipated that the Promigas 100 MMcf/d pipeline to Colombia's second largest city of Medellin will be completed in 2023, rapidly expanding demand for the gas produced by Canacol in North Eastern Colombia. Forecast 2023 gas sales are 50% greater than projected 2020 gas sales of 200 MMscf/d, which based on expected 2020 EBITDA means that 2023 EBITDA could grow to $398 million. That further justifies Canacol's premium EV to EBITDA ratio compared to its peers.

Growing gas pipeline infrastructure in Colombia, local contracted take or pay prices which are significantly greater than the North American spot price and a substantial uptick in sales volumes all highlight why Canacol has a higher EV to EBITDA ratio than Colombia upstream oil producers. This supports the view that there could be as much as 120% upside available.

Risk review

There are several risks associated with investing in Canacol, key being commodity price risk. As discussed earlier the overall outlook for gas remains poor and it is only Colombia's specific market dynamics that allow Canacol to secure wellhead prices which are significantly higher than the North American benchmark. If there is a sharp decline in gas demand in Colombia or a marked increase in production, then those prices will fall significantly, although at this time both events appear highly unlikely.

Rapidly declining production, a sharp decline in imports from Venezuela, a lack of major discoveries and reduced investment in Colombia's energy patch combined with growing gas consumption all point to local gas prices remaining high for the foreseeable future.

Geopolitical risk in Colombia is heightened at this time because of civil unrest and a deteriorating security environment. In the interests of brevity, rather than discussing that in detail in this report, I have provided a link to an earlier article on Parex Resources where I discussed the geopolitical and security risks associated with Colombia in detail.

Investment thesis

Canacol has been an interesting play on gas for some time, while it appears fairly valued because of its NAV, it is significantly undervalued based on its projected 2020 earnings. Even after its latest rally, based on Canacol's projected 2020 EBITDA and trailing twelve month EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.7, it appears heavily undervalued with up to 120% upside available over the next one to two years even if North American gas prices remain weak.

Canacol is a risky investment with the poor outlook for gas weighing on market sentiment while the volatile geopolitical environment in Colombia could impact its performance over the long term. Nevertheless, Canacol presents a compelling contrarian opportunity which should deliver considerable value for investors during 2020 and beyond, making now the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.