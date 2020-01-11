The Nest Egg Portfolio: Atrium European Real Estate: Still An Independent Company With A 7.7% Yield

I expect the current 7.7% (tax free) yield to remain in place, but we will know for sure in February.

As the acquirer walked away, the focus for this year will be on Atrium's financial performance.

Introduction

It has been almost six months since the previous update of the Nest Egg Portfolio. Hardly a surprise considering this portfolio was predominantly meant to be some sort of ‘buy and hold’ portfolio to minimize the transaction expenses. That being said, an update is overdue as all the written options have now expired and we need to add some dividend cheques to the cash balance.

The main focus of this article will be on Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) where its main shareholder failed to complete a buyout. Surprisingly, Atrium’s share price didn’t collapse after the disinterested shareholders blocked the offer as the required 75% threshold wasn’t met.

Portfolio update

Atrium European Real Estate – Quo Vadis?

About the failed buyout offer

Right after the publication of the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) received a buyout offer from Gazit-Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF), its largest shareholder. Gazit offered 3.75 EUR in cash per share of Atrium in a deal that included a special structure whereby Atrium would suspend its dividend during the takeover process, and that dividend would then be part of the 3.75 EUR offered by Gazit.

Source: Euronext.com

According to the Circular, Gazit was planning to force Atrium to pay a 60 cent dividend from its own reserves which would reduce the effective purchase price to 3.15 EUR (3.75 EUR – 60 cents). Technically and theoretically a good move, but I wasn’t very impressed.

Atrium had been paying its quarterly dividends as capital repayments which is more tax advantageous as there are no withholding taxes on those dividends. However, the Gazit plans just called the 60 cent payout a ‘dividend’ and not a capital repayment. This means that for most (retail) investors that would be on the hook for a 15-35% dividend tax on that 60 cent dividend, the fair value of the 60 cent dividend was around 40-51 cents which reduced the fair value of the proposed buyout offer to 3.55-3.66 EUR.

Shareholders weren’t impressed (nor was I, and in the ESCI portfolio the entire Atrium position was sold right after the offer was announced), and although Atrium’s board continued to push the deal by announcing its go-shop period didn’t yield any results. This was also the very first time I saw a publicly listed company conducting an anonymous survey to check how its shareholders were thinking about the deal.

In a September update, Atrium put out a very confusing press release stating that its proxy advisor had spoken with 92% of the minority shareholders (which surprised me as that would be an extremely high percentage – and nobody had reached out to me at that point), but apparently the wording of the press release was incorrect:

Source: press release

So proxy advisor Boudicca didn’t talk to 92% of the minority shareholders, but to less than 20% of them, of which 92% said they would support the deal. And that’s a huge difference as just three months later, the deal was rejected by the shareholders during a shareholders meeting. Well, technically it wasn’t rejected as the majority of the voting shares ( just over 66%) were in favor of the deal, but it failed to meet the 75% threshold. But there are other implications when you look at the outcome of the vote:

Source: press release

In September 2019, the proxy advisor had reached out to 19.79% of the float (29.88M shares) of which 92% (27.5M shares) were leaning in favor of the bid. This means that of the 29.5M additional shares that voted (the difference between the 59.444M shares that voted and the 29.88M shares polled by Atrium’s proxy advisor), only 10.3M shares voted in favor of the deal. That’s an exceptionally low percentage and could indicate some shareholders that were originally inclined to accept the offer in September changed their minds and subsequently voted against.

In any case, Atrium will remain a standalone company for the time being, so we should have another look at the company’s financial situation to determine whether we should continue to hold onto the existing position.

Unfortunately Atrium’s Q3 update was extremely brief as the company just announced a few numbers without providing too much detail. As you can see in the image below, the net rental income increased by approximately 2% outside of Russia, but the Russian operations are a drag on the result as the total net rental income decreased by 1.2% once you include Russia.

Source: Q3 Update

This means the EUR-denominated rental income in Russia has decreased by quite a substantial percentage. Whereas the net rental income of the Russian division came in at 31.3M EUR in 9M 2019, this decreased to 26.7M EUR in the first nine months of this year, a 15% decrease. One could conclude Atrium is meeting all expectations but will have to monitor its Russian assets in an attempt to turn the ship around.

Despite all the gloom & doom stories about commercial real estate, Atrium’s occupancy ratio remained very high at 95.9% (no breakdown per country was provided so it will be interesting to see how the vacancy rate in Russia has been evolving and how Atrium plans to improve its performance in the country) while two Polish malls were sold at a small premium to their respective book values.

There also still is some uncertainty about the dividend as Atrium hasn’t really committed to a dividend and the REIT might take the canceled buyout as an opportunity to cut the dividend. However, considering the board agreed to announce a 13.5 cent dividend in lieu of the two ‘missed’ quarterly payments during the takeover process suggests Atrium will keep the dividend unchanged, paying 6.75 cents per quarter.

Conclusion

It looks like the company is still pulling itself together after the failed buyout deal but I am looking forward to the presentation of the REIT’s FY 2019 results which should be published by the end of February. We will very likely also see a detailed guidance for the current financial year as well as a commitment to a quarterly dividend.

As such, I am currently just ‘holding’ the position in Atrium European Real Estate. At this point I am not willing to add more until there’s more clarity about the dividend (and more important: the tax treatment of the dividend as I obviously prefer the tax-free capital repayments).

It’s perhaps not a bad thing to see Atrium remaining independent and I would be interested in adding to the position based on the outlook for 2020 (and beyond) or if the share price drops back to the level before the buyout offer was announced.

Other additions/removals

There were five written options outstanding in the previous Nest Egg Portfolio Update:

Source: Previous article

The P8.75 September on Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF) (OTCPK:ANIOY) expired in the money but the December put expired out of the money, so 100 shares at 8.75 EUR (+3 EUR transaction expenses) were added to the portfolio. The put option on Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) also expired in the money resulting in an additional 100 shares at 24.00 EUR (again +3 EUR transaction expenses). Total cash outflow: 3281 EUR

These purchases were partly funded by the call-option on Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) which expired in the money resulting in 100 shares being called away at 18 EUR per share. The net cash inflow after deducting the transaction expenses was 1797 EUR. The incoming net dividend of 1610 EUR (see later) covered the remaining funding requirement.

The put option on Total (TOT) expired in December and as the closing price at expiration was 49.07 EUR, the put clearly expired out of the money.

Orange Belgium ended the year very strong, and I am selling the remaining 100 shares for 20.80 EUR. Total cash inflow: 2070 EUR after deducting the 10 EUR transaction expenses.

The strong cash position also allows us now to average down on some of the positions that are currently underwater. Rather than buying additional stock, I am writing 1 put option on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) with a strike price of 230 pence expiring in March with an option premium of 10.75 pence. This results in a cash inflow of 107.5 GBP (the options on Glencore have a standard size of 1000 shares per contract) or 126 EUR before transaction expenses and 123 EUR taking those expenses into consideration. This comes on top of the 300 shares I purchased in August.

Vodafone (VOD) is now trading approximately 30% lower than our average purchase price of 2.41 EUR (I will provide an update on Vodafone soon) and I am writing 1 put option (with one contract once again representing 1000 shares) expiring in February with a strike price of 145 pence for 4.25 pence. The cash inflow is 42.5 GBP, and 47 EUR after taking the transaction fee into consideration.

Source: Screenshot Interactive Brokers

Incoming dividends

After the buyout deal fell through, Atrium paid two quarterly dividends as a tax-free capital repayment on December 30 th, and other REIT Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) paid its annual dividend of 2.18 EUR in November. As the exchange ratio for the stock dividend wasn’t great, we elected to take the cash dividend. Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) paid a 0.62 EUR gross dividend on December 9 th while its Dutch colleague PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) paid an 8 cent dividend in August 2019. Unlike the Eurocommercial dividend, we do take the PostNL dividend in stock as stock dividends are free of any withholding taxes in the Netherlands. The exchange ratio was 22.345 dividend rights for one new tax-free share of PostNL. The 1750 shares in the portfolio entitled us to 78 new shares and 57 cents in cash dividend (which are ignored).

Thanks to some heavyweights and the two quarterly dividends of Total, Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Wereldhave, we are able to add 1610 EUR in cash and 78 new shares of PostNL to the portfolio. I am also expecting an interim dividend from BT Group (BT) (OTCPK:BTGOF) but haven’t received those yet so I will keep them for a next update. I remain confident in the overweight position of the portfolio in BT Group. Additionally, the 100 extra dividends of the additional position in Wereldhave in Q4 resulted in an additional 53 EUR (rounded down). I expect (and am hoping for) a dividend cut of Wereldhave from this year on in an attempt to keep more cash in-house to invest in the malls.

A dividend from Red Electrica de Espana (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) should also hit the account shortly. I will have a closer look at REE in the near future to see if we should add to the current position.

The current portfolio + updates

The portfolio has now been updated. As you notice, the coverage ratio of the put option commitments is in excess of 200% and given the high cash position of the Nest Egg Portfolio I will be looking to deploy the cash by either adding (to the existing) positions or writing additional put options as the option premiums could be seen as a return on the cash position. The received option premium of 170 EUR after expenses on the two put options is actually pretty attractive as it represents a return of in excess of 1.5% on the entire cash position in a 1-2 month time frame.

The portfolio performance

As you already have a lot of updates to the portfolio to digest, rather than highlighting some interesting news/facts/gossip from Europe, I think it makes sense to provide a portfolio overview. Using the closing prices of Monday, January 6 th and a GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.177, the portfolio currently has a value of 104,644 EUR. This excludes the mark-to-market value of the written put options.

Source: author excel file, based on Yahoo Finance closing prices

Granted, the performance isn’t impressive given we started out with 100,000 EUR and it would be too easy to blame the transaction expenses (and dividend taxes) for this performance. Transaction fees would have made a difference, but not sufficient to close the gap with the benchmarks.

Some investments have been underwhelming. Bpost, RTL Group and Wereldhave have charts that are painful to watch, but I stand firmly behind the decision to invest in those companies. Bpost has now finally cut its dividend and Wereldhave will very likely (and should!) do so this year and hopefully that will help the REIT to restore credibility with its shareholders.

Conclusion

The Nest Egg Portfolio was overdue for an update and after taking the new positions and option expirations into account, the cash position has now increased to almost 10,000 EUR (on a total portfolio size of almost 105,000 EUR). I will be looking to deploy the cash and the recent volatility on the stock markets may be helpful to either invest the cash or to take advantage of the higher option premiums to write some put options.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long: ANIOF, BPOSF, BTGOF, EUCMF, GLCNF, PNLYY, TOT, WRDEF