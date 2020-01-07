Casey's General Stores: Self-Funded Organic Growth And A Likely Multibagger

Patient investors might be rewarded with a three-bagger in a decade, the same way it has performed over the previous two decades.

Management has conducted significant debt-funded share buybacks in the past. In hindsight given massive share price appreciation, it was worth it.

Organic growth model allows CASY to avoid overpaying for assets, as might occur in an acquisition-based growth model.

Welcome to Casey's General Stores gas station in the Midwestern United States!

This unsuspecting little stop will become an investor's delight, as we will see later on in this article.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is a publicly-traded convenience store chain, with locations situated mostly in the Midwest and the South. Most of its stores are located in areas of low population density and/or within small communities of 1,000-20,000 people.

It has multiple growth strategies - greenfield projects, remodels, acquisitions, and replacements. CASY still has ample room to expand: both geographically and in terms of location density. Couple this with management's excellent capital allocation and financial history, and we're onto a winner.

Stable Margins & Income Statement

As is typical of a convenience store/fuel station, while most (63%) of the revenues are from gasoline sales, the majority (73%) of gross margins come from prepared foods & grocery items. This means that the typical customer stops by for gas and goes inside to buy a snack.

First, let's look at their income statement and margins. Below are important income statement items. All figures are in millions except for percentages. Data courtesy of Seeking Alpha's "Key Data" tab.

Yellow: Gross margins have drastically improved over the last decade, from 18.9 % to 24.6%. Conversely, however, SG&A somewhat increased from 66.4% to 70.4% of gross margins, meaning that much of the improvement in pricing has been nullified. Overall, the result is a wash - operating margins have remained consistent throughout the decade.

Overall, this should not be a surprise - convenience stores are a very stable and defensive business. As investors, we should desire consistency and predictability.

Green: Revenues have doubled, reflecting the fact that the number of Casey's locations have also doubled. This would lead us to look at just how management uses their capital and funding avenues.

Historical Cash Flow & Capital Allocation

Below are important cash flow items. All figures are in millions except for percentages and per share values. Data courtesy of Seeking Alpha's "Key Data" tab.

Green: For the most part, operating cash flow roughly equaled or exceeded the sum of capital expenditures and dividends paid: this means that CASY has at least a decade-long track record of organically-driven growth. Also, given that dividends are just a small fraction of operating cash flow, CASY has massive dividend growth potential.

Yellow: At specific times in the past, management aggressively used debt issuances to buy back stock and fund some acquisitions on the side. The 2011 and 2018 share buybacks (circled in red below) were both conducted at record stock price highs, relatively speaking, but in the context of massive share price appreciation since then, in hindsight, the timing makes management look very smart.

Whether the share buybacks made financial sense, though, is a different question altogether. We will investigate this when we examine CASY's balance sheet items.

Balance Sheet Items & Debt Service

Below are important balance sheet & related items. All figures are in millions except for percentages. Data courtesy of Seeking Alpha's "Key Data" tab.

Green: The relative lack of goodwill reflects CASY's growth model, a mixture of acquisitions, remodels, replacements, and greenfield projects. CASY's ability to undergo organic growth ensures that its asset base is acquired at near replacement value, hence, few growth dollars are being expended on fattening other people's wallets.

From the figure above, we can see the composition of CASY's new locations - only a small fraction of them are acquisitions; the vast majority are greenfield/remodel/replacement projects.

Yellow: CASY's debt levels are very manageable, as they are just a small fraction of gross property, plant, and equipment - not even counting their other assets.

Blue: Here, we might call into question CASY's eagerness to conduct share buybacks. Historically speaking, the dividend yield on CASY has been around 1%. Replacing equity that costs 1%/year with debt that costs 4-6%/year does not seem prudent. However, remembering that CASY's share prices have massively risen since the buybacks, in hindsight, they are justified.

Summary

CASY's financials reflect a typical convenience store/fuel station chain - stable and predictable margins. The company's capacity for organic growth allows it to avoid overpaying for big acquisitions. Its dividend yield is low, however, its operating cash flows could, later on, support a much larger dividend payout.

Because of these strengths, CASY is a very strong buy - we might easily expect the stock to double or triple within the next decade, as it has done in the previous three decades also. A patient investor should likely be rewarded with a multi-bagger should the company continue on its current trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.