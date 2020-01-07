Borr Drilling: Another Step Forward With Amended Bank Covenants

Prospector 1

Borr Drilling (BORR) started this year with an important move – the company announced that its banks agreed to make amendments to financial covenants. Borr Drilling initially announced that it was in talks with its creditors to amend covenants and with shipyards to delay newbuilds back in November 2019. I can’t say that the successful amendment of covenants is a surprise (read my expectations for Borr in 2020), but this is a very important development. In addition, this event brings new information – while it was rather obvious that banks will agree to relax the covenants, the exact numbers were not known. So, without further ado, let’s look at the changes:

The required minimum book equity ratio has been adjusted from 40% to 33.3%. The minimum free liquidity covenant has been adjusted from 4.0% to 3.0% of net interest bearing debt.

As per the company’s statement, these amendments are effective from year-end 2019 and into 2021.

At the end of the third quarter, the company’s book equity ratio stood at 42% so Borr Drilling was on its way to breach this covenant. The relaxed covenant provides more room for equity to decline which is inevitable since the company is still incurring accounting losses. Following the change in covenants, the equity line on the balance sheet can decrease by roughly $300 million before the company hits the covenant. In the first nine months of 2019, Borr Drilling accumulated a loss of $237 million, but this was a major rig activation year. The upcoming year will be better since the company will enjoy greater utilization of its assets due to decent contracting success in the past year. Meanwhile, the adjustment of the minimum free liquidity covenant provides the company with a bit more breathing room for rig activations.

At the same time, Borr Drilling has yet to negotiate the delay of newbuild deliveries: “The company continues to be in constructive negotiations with the shipyard for options to extend delivery of three of its remaining newbuilds and expect to conclude these negotiations in the near future”. This year, Borr Drilling was scheduled to take delivery of seven jack-up rigs, starting with the jack-up Heimdal in January 2020 and ending the process by taking delivery of the jack-up Var in December 2020. The most logical thing to do is to postpone the rig deliveries due in April and July (three jack-ups), although I’m not sure whether Borr is in time to postpone the April rig. This scenario will lead to Borr Drilling taking delivery of one jack-up in January, two jack-ups in October and one jack-up in December, while the remaining three rigs are postponed into 2021. Given the robust upside trend in modern jack-up utilization, such a schedule will provide Borr Drilling with sufficient time to work through the backlog of its warm stacked and newbuild rigs. In my opinion, Borr Drilling should have no trouble postponing newbuild deliveries – the company is simply spending time trying to bargain a better deal for itself since delivery delays come at a cost.

Strategically, Borr Drilling has positioned itself for increased fleet utilization in 2020 since it’s now not constrained by the covenants. The problems with covenants were due to the company’s unfortunate speculations in financial instruments, but this practice has been halted by the Board’s decision. The appointment of former Schlumberger (SLB) CEO Pal Kibsgaard in October 2019 has now been followed by the appointment of former Schlumberger VP Commercial and Finance Francis Millet which was announced on January 7, 2020, so investors and traders should expect increased financial prudency and absence of speculative bets.

I remain fundamentally bullish on Borr Drilling due to the continued upside in the modern jack-up market, the company’s modern asset base and the apparent improvements in management prudency. However, the shorter-term fate of Borr Drilling’s shares will firmly depend on oil price dynamics and the general sentiment towards the whole offshore drilling segment. Back in September 2019, Brent oil (BNO) quickly reached the whereabouts of the $70 level following an attack on Saudi oil facilities but quickly headed south as there was no follow-up from either side of the conflict. This time, it looks like a similar scenario is developing as Iran proceeds with aggressive rhetoric but has limited resources to engage in a prolonged standoff with the U.S. At least in the near term, it is likely that traders and investors alike will start taking some of their profits in the oil-related securities, including offshore drilling stocks. In this light, I’m short-term neutral on Borr and long-term bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.