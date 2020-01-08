Stryker Continues To Cut A Swath Through Med-Tech

Like one of the traction cities out of Mortal Engines, Stryker (SYK) continues to roll along, executing well with its core businesses, but also eagerly gobbling up technologies and product portfolios that management believes can aid its long-term growth prospects. While the third quarter wasn’t perfect down the line and the Wright Medical (WMGI) deal isn’t without some risk, Stryker rolls into 2020 with a lot of momentum and healthy prospects across its business.

As perhaps the best med-tech company out there now, Stryker continues to command a premium valuation. While a company with this combination of growth, organic growth, and margin power should be highly valued, I believe market outperformance increasingly relies on multiple expansion that seems less likely to me.

Stoking The M&A Furnace

Stryker hasn’t paused even a bit in its ongoing strategy of augmenting its already-strong organic growth prospects with additional M&A. None of the company’s recent deals represent any real departure from the company’s established strategy, though the deal for Wright is a little more controversial with some analysts and investors.

TSO3 – Small But Sensible

The August acquisition of TSO3 is barely a blip on the screen for Stryker, a $52 million deal from a company with an enterprise value of over $85 billion, but this is a straightforward tuck-in deal that fits nicely within the existing MedSurg business. TSO3’s Sterizone VP4 was the first low-temp sterilization product on the market that could sterilize multi-channel endoscopes and the only device that can sterilize mixed loads of general instruments. Not a needle-moving deal, it nevertheless represents a low-risk acquisition that augments an important business for hospital customers and represents an easy pick at low-hanging fruit.

Mobius/Cardan – Building The Platform

Stryker’s September acquisition of Mobius Imaging and Gys Tech/Cardan Robotics for $370 million (and potentially $130 million more in milestones and earnouts) is a little more adventurous, but nevertheless makes absolute sense in terms of Stryker trying to position its business for how its end-markets are evolving. Surgical robotics looks like an unstoppable trend, and while Stryker already has the best ortho robot on the market (MAKO), the company has catching up to do in spinal robotics and other applications.

Mobius has developed the Airo TruCT scanner, a portable point-of-care CT system that can be used for intraoperative imaging akin to Medtronic’s (MDT) O-Arm and NuVasive’s (NUVA) Pulse system. While Medtronic has a big lead in terms of system placements, its system is X-ray based and I’ll be interested to see how the market plays out between the faster X-ray approach and the faster CT approach. At a minimum, intraoperative imaging is getting far more attention within spinal surgery and I believe this is a must-have technology for companies that want to be long-term players.

The other part of the deal, Cardan Robotics, brings navigation technology and a robotic arm, and Mobius and Cardan together form a spinal robotic surgical system called Orion. I don’t believe Stryker has any particular ambitions with Orion as a future platform, but I see these components as potentially invaluable in creating a future MAKO robotic system for spine surgery.

Wright Medical – A Big Swing At Growth

The largest of Stryker’s recent deals, Stryker is paying $5.4 billion to acquire Wright Medical, the leading independent player in extremities. While Stryker will almost certainly have to divest some assets in its foot/ankle business (like the STAR total ankle system), the deal will make Stryker the #1/#2 player in upper and lower extremities, with excellent positions in shoulder (including reverse shoulder), total ankle, wrist/elbow, and toe.

With extremities continuing to offer some of the best underlying volume growth in ortho (and med-tech as a whole), this deal makes sense in terms of building Stryker’s long-term growth potential. It’s also a deal that makes sense in terms of securing a business with valuable assets (like the Simpliciti shoulder, Invision revision ankle, ProStep MIS system, and Blueprint software) and troubled operational execution and preventing a rival like Smith & Nephew (SNN), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) from taking it over.

While the synergies from the deal look underwhelming at first glance, with two years of EPS dilution and a ROIC of just 7% in Year 5 post-deal, I believe Stryker could out-execute these initial targets. Wright Medical has been struggling for years with salesforce execution, particularly in its lower extremities business, and sales execution is something Stryker does extremely well. With Wright already on the other side of share losses in legacy foot/ankle business, I think Stryker may be able to do more with Wright’s high-quality implant portfolio than the company ever managed on its own. I likewise think that the Blueprint software could be an invaluable addition to the MAKO platform, particularly as Stryker has already indicated it’s looking to adapt the system to shoulder procedures.

A Few Operational Challenges, But More Successes Than Not

Looking back at Stryker’s third quarter results, it’s clear that the company has some ongoing issues in the spine business. The integration of the K2M deal has not been seamless, and the 3% organic contraction in revenue for the spine business reflects the underlying weakness of what was a lackluster and lagging portfolio prior to the K2M deal.

On a more positive note, MAKO continues to drive growth in knees and hips, with 60% growth in total knee procedures and 40% growth in hip procedures, as well as 42 new system placements in the U.S.. Stryker also booked 4 MAKO orders in Japan and saw the first MAKO-assisted total knee procedure in that country; given that Japan’s reimbursement system really doesn’t incentivize use of this platform, I’d argue this is a strong validation of the overall benefits that the system can offer.

I’d likewise note that nearly 8% organic growth (adjusted for selling days) remains an exceptional result within the med-tech space. While the results in spine were poor, lagging businesses like hips (up 5%) and instruments (up 5%) are still performing quite well on a relative basis, to say nothing of the exceptional results in knees, endoscopy, medical, and neuro.

The Outlook

Stryker is large enough that even the pro forma addition of Wright Medical doesn’t change my numbers all that much, though I do see it adding a bit to the long-term revenue growth rate. As I said before, I also think there’s room for Stryker to outperform initial expectations here, particularly if my assumptions that Wright Medical has really been in its own worst enemy with respect to execution issues prove accurate. I can also see the Mobius/Cardan acquisitions being significant down the road, but those contributions are too speculative to add to the model today.

The $5.4 billion price tag for Wright probably limits Stryker’s capacity for large-scale M&A for a couple of years, but I don’t doubt that management would be willing to push its leverage ratios further for the right deal – adding more instrumentation/implants to the spine portfolio would seem like one option, though management may choose instead to try to accelerate K2M’s pre-existing forays into more traditional minimally-invasive implants (competing with Medtronic and NuVasive). I also wouldn’t be surprised if Stryker started looking more broadly at surgical robotics (outside ortho/spine), but I don’t think it will look to make a large acquisition in the area.

My modeling assumptions still work out to 7%-plus long-term annualized core revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth with FCF margins in the low 20%’s. Neither those modeling outputs, nor a near-term EBITDA margin near 30% drive a compelling fair value today, but that’s not uncommon for the shares.

The Bottom Line

Although a few analysts have complained about the price Stryker is paying for Wright Medical and the near-term dilution from the deal, it doesn’t seem to have blunted investor enthusiasm for the shares all that much. With Stryker’s prospective returns falling below my hurdle rate, this is not a buy for me today, but its quality would demand a second look were the shares to pull back.

