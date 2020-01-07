BP Prudhoe Bay Optional Value Reveals Upside

If you add the optional value, however, it turns out that BPT is actually significantly undervalued.

Many articles written about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) calculate the total expected payouts, based on a certain WTI price. This can be calculated with a high degree of certainty, because the formula to do so is given in the 10-Ks. Previously, I wrote an article about an expected drop in the payout of the quarterly dividend for April 2019. At the time, the share price was around $27. At the time of this writing, the share price is around $7-$8. This article will focus more on the total expected payouts, and specifically on the optional value of those payouts.

Optional value

If you look at the price of call options on USO, which tracks the WTI oil price quite accurately, you can see significant value in out of the money options. This value increases with increasing time to maturity, so the optional value of a call option which expires in a few weeks time is very low. In the case of BPT, we have a stock which basically consists of a series of call options on WTI, with different strike prices and maturities. Because the expiry date is many years in the future (2028 for a WTI of $99), the optional value is significant compared to the expected payouts.

The optional value can be calculated by the Black-Scholes Formula. I have done this in Excel, but you can use this link as well in case you want to calculate the theoretical price of a single option based on your parameters.

The strike price in WTI is calculated for every calendar year first, which can be done with the information given by the company. Assuming a Cost Adjustment Factor (CAF) of 2 and taxes of $2 per barrel for simplicity, the breakeven WTI price increases with $5.5 per year as shown in the table below.

Year Break-even WTI 2020 $55 2021 $60.5 2022 $66 2023 $71.5 2024 $77 2025 $82.5 2026 $88 2027 $93.5 2028 $99

Next I assume an average daily production of 72,500 barrels and 21.4 million shares outstanding. In this case, every quarterly distribution of BPT is equal to 1/20th of a call option of WTI, if you choose the same maturity and strike price of the dividend. In other words, for every 20 shares of BPT, the value of a single distribution should be equal to a call option on WTI, with corresponding strike price as in the table given above and expiry date equal to the date of the dividend payment.

The last thing to be done is then add the option value of all possible future distributions. This value should in theory be equal to the value of the BPT share price. For simplicity, I neglected the possibility that the trust is dissolved, which I believe can occur if there is no distribution for two consecutive years. Also, for simplicity, I assumed a risk-free interest rate of 0%.

Outcome

Based on a WTI oil price of $65, the value of the BPT dividends are given below, per year and for different volatility assumptions.

Year/Volatility 0% 10% 20% 30% 50% 2020 $2.00 $2.01 $2.14 $2.39 $3.00 2021 $0.90 $1.18 $1.77 $2.38 $3.59 2022 $0.00 $0.75 $1.59 $2.41 $4.01 2023 $0.00 $0.51 $1.47 $2.46 $4.36 2024 $0.00 $0.37 $1.40 $2.51 $4.67 2025 $0.00 $0.29 $1.35 $2.57 $4.95 2026 $0.00 $0.23 $1.31 $2.63 $5.22 2027 $0.00 $0.19 $1.29 $2.69 $5.47 2028 $0.00 $0.16 $1.28 $2.76 $5.70 Total $2.90 $5.69 $13.60 $22.79 $40.99

Another significant parameter is when to stop adding future option value. I stopped at 2028, because at that year the breakeven WTI price for a distribution is $99. This is subjective, though, and significantly influences the outcome.

Lastly, I will show the result based on a volatility of 30%, but for different WTI oil prices.

WTI Total value BPT target 55 $13.68 $9.12 60 $17.95 $11.97 65 $22.79 $15.19 70 $28.11 $18.74 75 $33.85 $22.57 80 $39.94 $26.62

Because of the uncertainty in the assumptions used, let's say we set a BPT share price target with a margin of safety of 33%. This is done in the last column by multiplying the total option value by 2/3rd. The result is a share price target which is around 100% higher compared to the current price.

I am currently not long BPT, because in general I don't like the exposure to volatility in oil prices. But I hope this exercise helps in the discussion of valuing the terminal payout scheme of BPT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.