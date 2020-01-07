Total S.A.: The Ignored Oil Supermajor

The company is focused on growing its dividend by the mid single digits going forward. That should continue going forward.

The company has been focused on lowering costs and upstream production growth. That combination should result in growing cash flow.

Total S.A. is one of the ignored supermajors. However, the company has a dividend of more than 5% and an impressive portfolio.

Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is one of the so called oil supermajors. It’s a massive company with a market cap of almost $150 billion and a dividend yield of more than 5%. More so, it’s performed more consistently than most oil majors with its stock price following 35% from peak to bottom after the 2014 crash. In fact, over the past 12 years, its stock price has remained fairly stable.

For most investors, that would be a downside. However, Total S.A. isn’t a major appreciation play. Instead, as an oil major, they’re more aware of the risks of climate change than most. Additionally, as we near the next recession, investors need to pay close attention to their investment decisions. As we’ll see throughout this article, Total S.A.’s impressive portfolio of assets will mean continued cash generation and a secure dividend.

Total S.A. - Total

Total S.A. Climate Sustainability

Total S.A. is unique among the majors. As an oil major headquartered in a modern country, Norway, the company is focused on how it can continue to produce oil and natural gas for the world’s needs while handling climate change.

CO2 Emissions - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The above graph shows the company’s CO2 production from operated oil and gas facilities. The company is working to decrease CO2 emissions from 46 million tonnes / year in 2015 to 42 in 2018, a 10% reduction. The company is looking to build another 5-10% reduction in emissions by 2025. The company is planning to use efficiency, flaring reduction, and methane reduction.

Of course, as an oil producer, with modern technology, unless the company uses massive sequestration, which would be very expensive.

Global Energy Demand - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

At the same time, threats of climate change could have a significant effect on worldwide oil and gas consumption. Total S.A. has highlighted the energy production under the momentum, rupture, and IEA <2 degrees Celsius scenarios. Under both the rupture and IEA <2 degrees Celsius scenarios, total oil and natural gas consumption combined will decrease roughly 10-20% from 2017 levels to 2040 levels.

The reduction will be caused by coal energy demand decreasing significantly and demand for renewables more than doubling. It’s important to note that this isn’t the worst thing in the world. Supermajor oil companies have the capital resources to invest heavily and become major renewable players, as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has shown recently. I expect that to increase going forward.

Total S.A. Capital Spending

Now that we understand the markets and how they work, let’s look at Total S.A.’s future capital spending plan.

Total S.A. Capital Spending - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

Total S.A. is reducing its organic capital spending while evaluating projects at $50 / barrel. The company has decreased capital spending to be roughly $12-13 billion / year. That’s almost 10% of the company’s market cap, and shows the company’s commitment towards capital spending. At the same time, the company has focused on starting up massive projects it worked on recently.

These project startups have been significant. The company has started up 5 FPSO with 600 thousand barrels / day of capacity. At the same time, the company has 6 LNG trains it has started up with an astounding 30 million tonnes / year in capacity. This shows the company’s continued investments into its business that will continue to generate cash flow.

The company is planning to turn this capital spending into low costs. The company’s production costs have gone from $10 / barrel in 2014 towards $5.5 / barrel in the 2018-2020 time period. Going forward, the company is targeting $5 / barrel, which means since 2014 that’s an extra $1500 / barrel per day in cash flow. That’s billions in extra annual cash flow.

Total S.A. Project Map - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The above worldwide graph shows the company’s portfolio of projects spread across the world. This shows the company’s launched projects, projects with a FEED under study, and projects it's waiting to target a FID for. These projects will have strong returns of more than 15% annually at $50 / barrel. The company expects that its projects will add 800 thousand barrels / day of growth post-2023.

That added production, along with the company’s focus on reducing costs, will result in significant additional cash flow. Most importantly, the company is focused on shorter-cycle projects that will have earlier returns.

Total S.A. Acquisitions and Divestments - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

Lastly, the company is using acquisitions and divestments along with the accomplishments of the other majors to improve its portfolio. For example, the company has built a Guyana portfolio near Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) acreage. Exxon Mobil discovered more than 6 billion barrels of oil here, one of the largest discoveries ever, and is focused on turning that into hundreds of thousands of barrels / day of production. A similar success for Total S.A. would be huge.

Additionally in the acquisitions and divestments overall, the company has spent $10s of billions to improve its portfolio. The company added more than 11 billion barrels of resources at <$2.5 / barrel, showing its acquisition prowess. More so, the company has focused on acquiring assets at quality prices from other companies that need the cash. For example, the company acquired Anadarko’s Africa Assets after the Occidental (NYSE:OXY) acquisition when Occidental needed to sell those assets to raise cash.

Total S.A. Cash Flow Acquisitions - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The above provides a picture of this massive acquisition. The company paid a low price to acquire giant resources at less than $1.5 / barrel. Starting with the massive Mozambique acquisition, the company’s low acquisition costs will result in project startups in 2020. Those startups will result in $1 billion / year of CFFO in 2025 onwards, cash the company can return to shareholders.

Other assets the company acquired are across Algeria and Ghana along with additional exploration assets in the African continent. The company’s stake of the production in this region is ~125 thousand barrels. The company’s acquired oil assets should provide ~$700 million / year in CFFO from 2020-2025, also significant cash flow. Almost $2 billion in annual CFFO for a $10 billion acquisition is huge.

Total S.A. Downstream - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The company is also focused on its downstream portfolio and achieving maximum returns for its entire portfolio. The company is investing in low cost feedstock and evaluating a number of major downstream assets across the world. Some of these assets are huge, for example the company’s Saudi Aramco potential new mixed feed cracker. That cracker will use $5.5 billion in capex and have >15% IRR.

The company is also focused on growing other aspects of its downstream portfolio. The company is targeting >4000 fuel stations in various downstream markets. Simultaneously, the company is growing in low cost fuels, it has 150 thousand EV sale points. This portfolio will continue to grow going forward and should allow additional revenue for the company.

The company’s downstream growth here should enable it to increase its margins across the board - maximizing the profit from each barrel it extracts from the ground.

Total S.A. Financials

Total S.A. has used its focus on climate change to build an incredibly strong portfolio that can handle the uncertainty of the future oil and gas markets. That portfolio generates strong income for the company that it can use to reward shareholders and support its 5.2% dividend yield.

Total S.A. Breakeven - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The above graph shows the company’s pre-dividend organic cash flow breakeven. As can be seen, since the start of the oil crash, that number has dropped significantly and the company has progressed towards its key objective of a breakeven of less than $30 per barrel. The company has managed to remove well below its objective and is currently at ~$25 per barrel.

At the same time, the company has remained disciplined in regards to operating expense and capital spending while high grading its portfolio using counter-cyclical M&A.

Total S.A. Cash Flow Growth - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s debt adjusted cash flow that it expects to grow by $1 billion annually from now until 2025. The company plans to use its cash flow to increase its dividend by the mid-single digits annually. That makes it one of the few oil majors that has committed to a dividend increase plan. 6% in annual compounded dividend growth will mean 40% growth by 2025.

That means those who invest today will be earning a more than 9% yield on cost on their investment in just 6 years. Even assuming no capital appreciation, that’s a solid deal that means strong rewards for shareholders. That 12% ROE at $60 / barrel Brent, which is below current Brent crude prices, means continued strong returns for shareholders.

These strong returns show how Total S.A. is the ignored supermajor and will generate strong returns for those who invest today.

Conclusion

Total S.A. isn’t a risk free investment. As we saw above, the markets are changing, and if the world chooses to focus on climate change, that could result in oil and natural gas demand going down. However, the company is prepared for that and has a strong portfolio of assets. The company has been focused on both lowering costs and taking advantage of quality cheap assets to improve its portfolio composition.

Going forward, I expect the company to continue to focus on improving its portfolio and lowering costs. That combined with the company’s strong and growing production means significant cash flow. The company already pays a dividend of more than 5% and anticipates increasing that at the mid-single digits over the next 6 years. Those dividend payments alone make the company a strong dividend.

Overall, Total S.A. is the ignored oil supermajor and I recommend investing in the company for the long run.

