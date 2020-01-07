East West Bancorp Currently Trading At Attractive Level

Continued loan growth on the back of a robust pipeline is expected to drive East West Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EWBC) earnings in 2020. Further support is likely to come from growth in non-interest income. However, some pressure is expected from problematic energy sector loans that are likely to elevate provisions charge for loan losses this year. Overall, I'm expecting EWBC's earnings to increase by 5% year over year in 2020. Despite the prospects of earnings increase, I'm expecting no change in dividends because EWBC does not have a history of regularly increasing them. The market does not appear to have priced-in the prospects of earnings increase, as the stock price is substantially below the one year-ahead target price. Based on a double-digit expected total return, I'm adopting a bullish rating on EWBC.

Threats from Energy Sector Remain High

EWBC's provisions charge surged in the third quarter to $38 million from $19 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was attributable to only three loans, two of which belonged to the problematic energy sector. Around 3% of EWBC's $1.2 billion energy loan portfolio is classified, with reserves of a little over 2%. Going forward, I'm expecting the energy sector to continue to drive provisions charges for loan losses. Although international oil prices have rallied following the killing of an Iranian General, I'm expecting these prices to trend downwards soon as Iran is not economically in a position to finance a war. The expected de-escalation in US-Iran tensions and global economic slowdown is likely to depress oil prices again, thereby leading to no improvement for the energy sector. As a result, I'm expecting EWBC's provisions charge to increase by 27% year over year in 2020 to $140 million, or 39bps of total loans.

The management, however, is less pessimistic than my estimates. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management is closely monitoring the energy portfolio for further signs of weaknesses. The CEO commented:

...I think as of today, we have not seen anything in particular that will cause us to have substantial concern.

Margin Compression to Partly Counter Loan Growth's Impact on Net Interest Income

I'm expecting EWBC's loan portfolio to continue to grow in 2020 due to low interest rates and economic resilience in the country. Moreover, the management appears confident about the continued robustness of their loan pipeline, as mentioned in the conference call. Loan production has recently remained high, with the third quarter of 2019 being the second highest quarter for production ever for EWBC.

But while production is in a good position, loan growth has suffered from high paydowns and payoffs. I'm expecting high payments to continue to pressurize the loan portfolio in 2020. Furthermore, going forward, I'm expecting loan origination in the commercial and industrial loan class to slow down due to political uncertainties ahead of the presidential elections this year. Consequently, I'm expecting EWBC's loan growth to decelerate to a mid-single digit rate in 2020, as shown in the table below.

The effect of loan growth is expected to be partly offset by the Fed rate cuts in 2019 that will negatively affect net interest margin, NIM. The Fed rate cuts are expected to pull average yields down throughout the year as earning assets are repriced. The negative effect of yields on NIM is likely to be partly countered by a decline in funding cost. A significant amount of around $2.8 billion of the total Certificates of Deposits, or CDs, are scheduled to mature in the first quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. This maturity, and the subsequent rolling over into lower costing deposits, is expected to reduce funding cost in 2020. Furthermore, going forward, the management plans to concentrate on growing core deposits so as to replace higher cost deposits, as mentioned in the conference call. A better deposit mix will ease funding cost in 2020 and support NIM.

A simulation run by the management shows that net interest income can decline by 2.6% within twelve months if interest rates are reduced gradually by 100bps. The full results table, taken from the third quarter 10-Q filing, is presented below.

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting EWBC's average NIM to dip by 8bps in 2020 compared to 2019, as shown in the following table. In order to arrive at these estimates, I have assumed stable interest rates in 2020.

Earnings Estimated to Rise by 5%

Loan growth is expected to be the chief driver of earnings in 2020. Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from fee income growth, which in turn will be driven upwards by EWBC's business expansion. On the other hand, a rise in provisions charge for loan losses is expected to curtail bottom-line growth. The combination of these factors is expected to lead to a 5% year over year earnings increase in 2020 to $4.72 per share. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Offering a Modest Dividend Yield of 2.2%

Unlike a number of its peers, EWBC does not have a history of increasing dividends on an annual basis. Consequently, I'm expecting the company to hold its quarterly dividend constant at the current level of $0.275 throughout 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a comfortable payout ratio of 23.3%, which is only slightly below the seven-year average of 25.7%. Based on this expected dividend, EWBC is offering a modest dividend yield of 2.2%.

Earnings retained after the dividend payout are expected to drive up equity book value per share by 10.5% in 2020 to $37.9. Assuming no change in goodwill and other intangibles, I'm expecting tangible book value per share to stand at $34.7 by the end of 2020.

Adopting Bullish Rating

I'm using EWBC's average price to tangible book multiple, P/TB, of the first nine months of 2019 to value the stock. Due to the high volatility in EWBC's historical P/TB ratio, I believe it is appropriate to use the average for the nine months of 2019 only instead of a five to six-year average. Multiplying the nine months 2019 P/TB ratio of 1.57 with the forecast tangible book value per share of $34.7 gives a target price of $54.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a double-digit price upside of 10.0% from EWBC's January 2 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Based on the double-digit price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on EWBC. The 10% potential for capital appreciation, combined with the dividend yield of 2.2%, leads to a total expected return of 12.2% for the next one year. As a result, I believe investors should conduct further research on EWBC and consider investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.