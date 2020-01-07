CompuGroup: Recent M&A Is Not A Match To The Failed One

This acquisition comes just after it failed to acquire Agfa's hospital business unit - once in a lifetime opportunity for CompuGroup.

After failed large M&A (please refer to "CompuGroup: There Are No Second Chances"), CompuGroup (OTCPK:CMPVF; [ETR: COP]) announced the acquisition of 100% stake in EPSILOG SAS - a French-based provider of ambulatory information systems for nurses and psychotherapists. CompuGroup agreed to pay a total of €72m, which according to the press release can be further adjusted upon closing (December 27, 2019), with no further information provided. In 2018, EPSILOG generated €14m in revenues with 35.7% EBITDA margin - ahead of CompuGroup's segment margin. This marks the single largest acquisition in the group's recent history, with which CompuGroup expands its leading market standing in the French market (current market share c. 40% and similar to Germany).

EPSILOG boosts the already dominant ("AIS") segment and its margin

According to the press release, EPSILOG's key product is Vega - an ambulatory information system ("AIS") specifically catered to nurses and psychotherapists in its home market, with more than 44,000 customers. According to our estimates, CompuGroup occupies the leading market position in the French market with around 40% market share, followed by Cegedim [ETC: CGM]. This also compares to the German ambulatory market, where CompuGroup holds #1 position with 40% market share.

With this acquisition, CompuGroup further strengthens the already dominant ("AIS") segment, which currently accounts for around 62% of the total sales going up to c. 64% (post acquisition) with more than 70% recurring revenue in this segment. Although the company didn't provide any information regarding sales split in the EPSILOG, we believe it also has a large recurring share, given similar business.

Chart 1: CompuGroup occupies leading market positions in its key markets

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup, Cerner, Agfa

There was no information provided as to the expected growth rate of EPSILOG. However, we reckon, given similar underlying business dynamics, it's fair to assume 2% to 4% organic growth range - same magnitude of CompuGroup's normalized growth for ("AIS") segment.

In terms of margin, EPSILOG generated €5m in EBITDA last year, which translates into 35.7% margin - ahead of 32% average margin in the ("AIS") and is accretive on the segment and group level, however, with a very minor impact (c. 4% of ("AIS") EBITDA or c. 2.5% on the group's level).

EPSILOG is not really a bargain

Utilizing provided information, we calculate CompuGroup paid around 5x sales (assuming 3% growth in 2019) - roughly on the same level as its own 4.5x multiple and 14.3x EBITDA (assuming flat margin of 35.7% in 2019) - slightly lower than its own 17x. These valuation levels are comparable to the foregone large acquisition of Agfa's Healthcare unit, which could catapult CompuGroup to become the German market leader in a very attractive hospital segment. As a reminder, Agfa's Healthcare unit was valued at 3.75x sales and between 15x and 18.75x in EBITDA (estimated). In this regard, EPSILOG can be viewed as just another (larger) bolt-on acquisition with limited financial impact.

Acquisition should result in a slight debt upsurge - no problem for CompuGroup

The company didn't provide any information regarding any financing arrangements of the acquisition. However, looking at its current cash reserves (i.e. Q3 '19) of roughly €40m, debt financing was definitely utilized. In Q3 '19, CompuGroup carried €380m in financial debt (including pensions). Its current financial leverage stands at 2.1x its EBITDA, which is quite low for the company with a high share of recurring revenues - c. 60% and rising. If CompuGroup would entirely finance this acquisition with debt, its financial leverage would go up to a max 2.3x EBITDA - which we still believe is acceptable for its highly sustainable business model.

Conclusion

Overall, we rate this acquisition as positive, further strengthening its market standing in its core ambulatory information systems market. However, it has paid similar multiples to its failed large acquisition, which could be game-changing for CompuGroup with sizable synergy potential. Instead, it has settled for much smaller acquisition in the already dominant segment with limited financial impact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.