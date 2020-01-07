ViewRay Climbing A Steep Hill As It Tries To Disrupt The Radiation Oncology Market

ViewRay's valuation doesn't seem to reflect much investor confidence in the notion that the company will make a big splash in rad-onc, and speculative investors may find something here.

Image-guided therapy is not new and it's unclear (at best) that better image quality will drive radiation oncologists to change their approach to treatment.

Small-cap rad-onc company ViewRay (VRAY) certainly doesn't lack for ambition, as it is trying to disrupt the $5 billion radiation oncology equipment market with its MRI-guided MRIdian system. While ViewRay brings a lot of positives to the table that should presage meaningful market growth, the reality is that treatment approaches often change much more slowly than investors would otherwise expect and it's not clear to me that cancer centers will see the same advantages in ViewRay's approach.

While I believe ViewRay has a better chance of disrupting the market than Accuray (ARAY) (which I own), there are lots of lessons from the Accuray experience that apply here - particularly radiation oncologists' satisfaction with the status quo and their lack of perceived need to change. Still, with the shares already pricing in very little chance of long-term success, this name could hold interest for more speculatively-minded investors, particularly after a recent capital raise that brought in some interesting strategic investors.

A Better Mousetrap

The core of ViewRay's story is the MRIdian - an MRI-guided linear accelerator (or linac) that allows for simultaneous high-quality real-time imaging of tumors and irradiation of those tumors. By precisely imaging and tracking the tumor, MRIdian can deliver a larger radiation dose to the tumor, spare healthy tissue, and allowing rad-oncs to deliver the intended therapeutic dose to the tumor(s) in fewer sessions.

ViewRay doesn't have the market to itself; Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) is hoping to recover some of its lost momentum in radiation oncology (largely to Varian (VAR)) with its own MRI-guided system, Unity. Although Elekta is an established player in the over rad-onc space, with around 30% share, it doesn't have a lead over ViewRay in terms of MRI-guided (or MRg) systems in place or orders to date, with ViewRay logging approximately twice as many system orders to date (in units).

The biggest debate between Elekta's Unity and ViewRay's MRIdian revolves around the imaging side of the system. Elekta uses a 1.5 tesla scanner (high field), while ViewRay uses a 0.35T scanner. While high field scanners can generate superior images, they can distort the images (requiring compensation with software), distort the linac beam, create hot spots, and require modifications to the bunker. Low field scanners don't require those bunker modifications, but they require more frames per second and image reconstruction software to compensate for image quality. In practice, it seems like it's no worse than a toss-up for ViewRay; the bunker modification costs and higher ASP of the Unity are problematic, but given that the market is largely made up of well-funded research centers, it's not an issue yet.

… But How Much Better?

The important issue with ViewRay is not so much MRIdian versus Unity as whether the market will adopt this new MRg approach. Image-guided radiation therapy is not new, but non-MRI systems (like those from Varian, Elekta, and Accuray) use CT imaging, and the image quality and real-time tracking capabilities are not as good. With that, rad-oncs have to be more cautious with their treatment margins, treatment times, and doses.

Accuray was supposed to address many of these issues with its CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms, but neither have lived up to expectations. TomoTherapy was undermined initially by poor system reliability, as well as disappointing treatment times, and CyberKnife too has its issues with treatment times, though CyberKnife can accomplish in a handful of treatments what conventional linacs need multiple treatments over several weeks to achieve.

I don't want to belabor the comparisons to Accuray and its systems; Accuray has made enough of its own mistakes over the years to mitigate the comparability. Nevertheless there's an underlying point that I think investors should understand - inertia is often a powerful and underappreciated challenge in launching new medical technologies. The majority of rad-oncs have been trained on conventional Varian linacs (in the U.S. especially) and that's what they're comfortable with; high-dose treatments are less than 20% of the market (despite good clinical data supporting it) and by and large most rad-oncs don't see much need to change.

Convincing doctors and centers that there's value in the superior imaging offered by MRg is going to be an uphill climb. I don't think anybody likes to hear that medical decisions are often made on the basis of "good enough", but that's the reality and with a system ASP that is around double the cost of a conventional linac, it's going to be a long road to widespread adoption (and that may well never happen). While some sell-side analysts have tried to claim that conventional radiation oncology systems are like "driving in the dark", that's really not the case - they do the job well enough, and there aren't as many cases that require that precise therapy delivery as the bulls would hope.

One possible positive driver could be reimbursement. Once again there seems to be a move toward bundling (paying for a block of treatment versus per-session fee-for-service) in rad-onc and that should be good for both ViewRay and Accuray's CyberKnife. Today, radiation oncology basically works as an assembly line where centers focus on maximizing uptime and utilization of systems and running patients through on a daily schedule (when my late wife was undergoing radiation treatment, we saw the same folks at more or less the same times every day for multiple weeks). If that system changes and centers are no longer paid per-procedure, the economics shift more in favor of ViewRay.

A Curious Financing

ViewRay is burning through cash, as early commercial-stage med-techs often do, but the latest funding round had an interesting twist. The company raised about $150 million (gross), but saw both Elekta and Medtronic (MDT) participate. While Elekta and ViewRay didn't establish any sort of formal partnership, and Elekta has no rights of first refusal, it would seem that the companies are going to be cooperating more to build the MRg market rather than sniping at each other; the two companies will also likely cooperate and collaborate when it comes to generating clinical data to support the advancement of MRg as a concept.

Medtronic's participation seems more targeted toward a long-term interest in image-guided radiation for applications like cardiology (treating arrhythmias) and neuro-ablation. Varian acquired CyberHeart back in 2019, so cardiac radio-ablation may not be as far off or (far-fetched) as you'd otherwise think. Still, I wouldn't look at it as an imminent opportunity for ViewRay at this point.

I'd also note that ViewRay counts Fosun as a strategic investor, and this should help the company access the important Chinese market over time.

The Outlook

I don't believe that MRg radiotherapy is going to fundamentally shift the market, nor garner a disruptive slice of the market. Clinical data showing real benefits to patients could change that (and ViewRay has strong retrospective data in cases of inoperable pancreatic cancer), but good clinical data hasn't helped Accuray. That said, I do believe there is a place and position for MRg within radiation oncology and even 10% share down the road would be enough to make ViewRay shares worth considering today.

My modeling assumptions for ViewRay include over $100 million in revenue next year, almost $300 million in 2023 and around $850 million in 2028. That should be good for around 10% to 11% share in 2028 (versus Accuray's 7% to 8% share today and ViewRay's sub-1% share). I expect significant losses in the coming years, though, and I don't think that ViewRay has enough cash on hand to make it through to FCF breakeven (commercialization-stage med-techs almost always outspend sell-side expectations for SG&A). If ViewRay can raise the capital it needs on reasonable terms, I think double-digit FCF margins are attainable down the line.

The Bottom Line

Today's valuation suggests the Street really isn't buying into much of any of that. Not only do the shares trade below my DCF-based estimate of fair value, they also trade well below where med-techs growing at 20%-plus rates typically trade (in EV/revenue terms). Certainly some elevated risk premium is appropriate given the long-term liquidity challenges and the difficulty of both trying to change treatment paradigms and competing against two large entrenched rivals, but this is clearly not a name that is popular with investors today despite pretty enthusiastic sell-side support.

I've seen a lot of med-tech companies try to change their markets and fail. That doesn't mean that ViewRay is doomed to fail, but it does mean that there are some significant challenges that the company has to rise to and success is by no means guaranteed. For investors who can accept the risks that go with a more speculative opportunity, this is a name to consider, but it's going to take a few quarters of strong order trends to get institutional investors back on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.