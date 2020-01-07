GlaxoSmithKline Is Fairly Valued Now

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has had a roller-coaster ride in terms of its share price, but the question for prospective investors here is whether or not this British pharmaceutical powerhouse is a viable investment now.

The roller-coaster ride that I refer to is illustrated in the following chart:

Chart generated via Trading View. Amended up to November 2019.

The fall in share price near the end of 2018 is largely due to GlaxoSmithKline announcing on December 3 of that year that it would acquire U.S. cancer drugmaker Tesaro (TSRO). The reason for the fall in share price was how much the deal cost - $5.1 billion. Investors were skittish to say the least as a result of this deal, which was viewed as too much at the time.

It is clear, though, that the share price has risen considerably since the start of 2019. And while it is not at its 52-week high of $47.57, it is currently close.

GlaxoSmithKline is currently 2.29% below its 52-week high of $47.57. Chart provided by FinViz.

Investor sentiment was no doubt influenced by the reported quarterly results over the course of the 2019 financial year.

2019 Quarter Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) Q1 7.66 billion 10.01 billion 830 million 1.09 billion Q2 7.81 billion 10.21 billion 964 million 1.26 billion Q3 9.39 billion 12.28 billion 1.55 billion 2.03 billion Total 24.86 billion 32.5 billion 3.34 billion 4.38 billion

Figures collated from the quarterly reports available on GlaxoSmithKline's investor relations website.

The revenue figures are due to many of the drug treatments which form part and parcel of GlaxoSmithKline's formidable portfolio of pharmaceutical and personal care products. Across all three quarters, however, there is one standout performer: Shingrix, the shingles vaccine which generated £357 million ($466.73 million) in Q1, £386 million ($504.64 million) in Q2, and £535 million ($699.44 million) in Q3. But plenty of other products all contribute to GlaxoSmithKline's bottom line, and management have been able to extract profits from this as evident from the 24.79% operating margin (trailing twelve months). Investors are also benefiting, as return on equity (trailing twelve months) is currently sitting at 56.14%.

Shingrix, GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine, has been a key performer for the firm in 2019. Image provided by Science-Based Medicine.

One key way that GlaxoSmithKline rewards its investors more than most pharmaceuticals is with its hefty dividend payments. The dividend has fluctuated over the years, following the European model of paying low dividends when profits are down and high dividends when profits are up, but they have always been ample, and are at present. While the current dividend yield of 4.22% is lower than the five-year average yield of 5.36%, it is far from inadequate, and the low payout ratio of 15.70% suggests this has plenty of room to grow.

Debt may be seen as one issue that could impact GlaxoSmithKline going forward. The long-term debt of £24.83 billion ($32.46 billion) is a concern considering the net worth of £18.06 billion ($23.61 billion), but I am convinced that GlaxoSmithKline is profitable enough to service this debt. Short-term GlaxoSmithKline is fine, as total current liabilities of £25.51 billion ($33.35 billion) is outweighed by total current assets of £20.99 billion ($27.44 billion), cash-on-hand worth £4.31 billion ($5.63 billion), short-term investments of £80 million ($104.59 million), and total accounts receivable: £8.34 billion ($10.9 billion).

However, the overall debt burden will impact GlaxoSmithKline's scope for growth going forward - EPS growth over the next five years is forecast to be 3.50%. So for anyone seeking to start a position with the ninth-largest pharmaceutical firm by market capitalization in the world - a market capitalization of $117.53 billion - it may be best to ensure that you can either get GlaxoSmithKline at fair value or at a discount. To ensure that, of course, and in light of the fact that the stock is trading near a 52-week high, fair value for GlaxoSmithKline has to be determined.

Currently, GlaxoSmithKline is trading with a share price of $46.48 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, which is slightly lower than its five-year average P/E of 14.47. So it seems fairly valued at present - is that the case? For this valuation, I am using the ADR that trades on the NYSE which is sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline.

First, I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (14.04/15 = 0.94) and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $49.45 (46.48/0.94 = 49.45). Then, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (14.04/14.47 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $47.92 (46.48/0.97 = 47.92).

Next, I divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.27 (5.36/4.22 = 1.27) and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $36.60 (46.48/1.27 = 36.60). Finally, I get an average of all three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $44.66 (49.45 + 47.92 + 36.60/3 = 44.66). The stock is slightly overvalued by 4%, slight enough for me to consider it as close to fair value.

My personal inclination would be to wait for GlaxoSmithKline to pull back below fair value before investing here, and the ongoing Brexit issue may well provide such a pullback on this British pharmaceutical firm. For those who already have GlaxoSmithKline in their portfolio, it remains a hold at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.