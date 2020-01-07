Markets Are Holding Up Pretty Well (Technically Speaking For 1/7)

The indexes are holding up well and more aggressive sectors are mostly doing well.

The Middle East Situation is very fluid. There have been a number of rapid-fire events occurring caused by the killing of Iranian General Suleimani. This has the following potential implications for investing:

1.) A potential increase in oil prices:

From the end of June through the end of November, prices formed a rounding bottom pattern just below the 200-day EMA. A second trend started at the beginning of October when prices started to rally. Since then, oil has increased a little over 20% in price. There are three prices-points above current levels that are providing technical resistance; the highest is $66.60. Oil's rally has secondary implications: a potential increase in prices for energy companies.

2.) A potential safety bid for Treasuries: The IEF has been trending lower since peaking at the end of August. The decline has been very disciplined and is best described as a triangle pattern. Prices fell through support in early December but started to rally towards resistance mid-month. They are now right below a key trend line.

3.) A potential split in performance between large and small-cap indexes, which we see to some extent in Monday's performance table: The QQQ, OEF, and SPY were the top three performing indexes, gaining 0.64%, 0.46%, and 0.38%, respectively. The smaller-cap indexes had near 0% gains and losses. Investors typically view larger-cap companies as safer during times of turbulence.

4.) A potential bid for haven assets, primarily gold: During Monday's trading, the gold broke through resistance at 146.82 and made a 52-week high. Volume was high. This continued the trend that started in mid-December.

The latest Markit Economics service sector reports are out and generally show a growing service sector. The EU's PMI rose from 51.9 to 52.8 thanks to a rise in new orders and employment. The UK service sector returned to expansion with a 0.7 increase to 50. New orders and employment rose, but exports are still contracting. China's rebound extended into the new year: its PMI decreased from 52.5-52.5, still decently in expansion territory. New orders, new export orders, and employment all rose. Two major countries are contracting: Australia's service PMI rose from 49.7-49.8, still mildly contracting. Japan's PMI decreased from 50.3-49.4. The main issue there was a middling performance for new orders.

Great graphic from Twitter on last year's central bank activity:

This will provide support for all equity markets going forward. As the old trader's adage goes, "Don't Fight the Fed" (or central bank of a particular jurisdiction).

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Given the geopolitical backdrop, this table is actually pretty impressive. The DIA had the worst equity loss, and it was only down 0.43%. The SPY was off 027%. Smaller-cap issues did pretty well, all things considered. What's oddest about this table is the selloff in the long end of the Treasury market; given the high international stress, you'd think the Treasury market would have caught a bigger bid. There's also some pretty good news on the sector performance front. Yes, 9/10 industries dropped. But the worst loss was 1.21% -- not bad considering it all. The good news starts at the top of the table: communication services, tech, and industrials hold the 1, 2, and 3 spots. Defensive sectors don't make an appearance until the number four spot. And that's followed by consumer discretionary and basic materials. Overall, you'd think this table would be dominated by money flowing into defensive sectors. That didn't happen.

The charts are also decent. Start with yesterday's SPY performance. Although prices gapped lower at the opening, they spent the rest of the session climbing higher, eventually rallying nearly 1%. That's an impressive move. Today, prices moved more or less sideways, using the 200-minute EMA for technical support. The SPY held up remarkably well against the high-risk environment. The IWM has the same pattern. Today at the open, the index dropped more sharply than the SPY, but rebounded strongly, winding up moving sideways for the rest of the session.

Let's next turn to the 5-day sector charts, because there's more good news. Let's start by looking at the defensive sectors: Real estate soldoff today and is trading near a 5-day low. Consumer staples are in a short-term downtrend and are near a 5-day low. Utilities have been trending sideways for the last four days.

So, the defensive sectors have either trended lower or moved sideways.

Meanwhile, more aggressive sectors have caught a bid. Industrials are trending modestly higher. Technology caught a bid at the beginning of yesterday's market and is moved higher until early this afternoon. It did have a sharp selloff near the close, but the damage was contained. The XLC (communication services) is in a small, 5-day rally and is near a 5-day high.

So, the broader averages have held up despite the higher risk-on scenario. Defensive sectors have underperformed and more aggressive sectors have caught a bid.

It could be a lot worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.